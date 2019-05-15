If bang for your buck is important to you, the TCL Roku TVs have consistently provided the best prices with the best features for years. It's not that this is the greatest quality television or has the most advanced features. It's that what this TV says it does - it does very well. This deal for $529.99 is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on the 55-inch version, too. The TV was selling for as much as $580 in March, and the only time it has gone lower was a drop to $515.

Did you know we've reached a point in the world of new TV models that some manufacturers aren't even releasing TVs less than 4K this year? It's true. We are officially deep into the era of 4K. If you haven't caught up yet, you're going to be happy you checked this link. We know not everyone can afford a 4K TV, especially not a big one for every room. The technology is getting less and less expensive every day, though, so we're keeping an eye out for all the major price drops, manufacturer sales, and more.

The Android Central review of this TV series gave it 4.5 stars and a Recommended Badge. The review said the 6 series "is one of those products that hits that sweet spot between performance and price." And people have been saying that for years about TCL's Roku models, so you know you're getting something consistent.

To be fair, you can get this TV for $50 less at retailers like B&H and Walmart , but you won't get a $350 gift card added on. With that extra $350, and Dell's decently stocked online store, you can add some major upgrades to your new big screen like a game console or sound bar system.

Vizio's 75-inch TV first dropped to around $1,700 at most retailers at the beginning of May, but it had been selling at $1,800 or more for most of the year before that. The TV has a ton of great reviews from users and critics alike because it's large with high resolutions and great smart features without breaking the bank. Of course, the quality of the image won't compare to more expensive brands like Samsung or Sony, but... they are the more expensive brands. And we're here to save money folks.

So many TVs are 4K these days. Every major manufacturer from Samsung to RCA has 4K TVs. So the real question isn't really how do you find the best 4K deals, but instead how do you get the best value in your 4K TV? And with that, it comes down to many of the other features on your TV.

Of course you should just start with the price. When's the best time to look for price drops on the 4K TVs you are interested in? Well, right around this time (May) isn't too bad. A lot of new lineups get announced earlier in the year and released around March and April. Then the previous year's TVs start going on sale. That's why we've mentioned a bunch of 2018 models above because those are the ones going on sale, and the only thing you'll be missing out on are a few new features you might not even care about. The technology for excellent image quality is still there, and you can pay several hundred dollars less. Also keep an eye out around the big holidays like Prime Day and Black Friday, although the chaos during those times can really overshadow some of the better deals we see.

But don't just settle on the lowest price or the least expensive based on the size you want. If you're investing several hundred dollars into a set that will become the centerpiece of your living room or the thing all your furniture is pointed at, then you want to buy something that will last for a very long time. Bad smart platforms, poor contrast, easily breakable stands, and more can bring your TVs to an early end. We don't want that to happen to you, and that's why we're not interested in the bad TVs that are inexpensive because they're bad. And you shouldn't be either.

