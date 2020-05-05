Best 8K TVs iMore 2020

8K Ultra High Definition TVs are finally here, and they are glorious! As the name suggests, these TVs offer a massive step up in resolution from 4K, coming in at 7,680 x 4,320, across millions of pixels. So if you are in the market for a new TV, then why settle for 4K when you can pick up a future proof 8K TV? Here are some of our current faves that you can buy today.

Beyond 4K

Just like with the rollout of 4K TVs, the first 8K capable sets command quite a premium price for the ability to display ultra-high definition resolution video. As the technology matures and becomes more readily available, prices will come down to more affordable levels, which we are starting to see. 8K content is also a little hard to come by at the moment, but if you are in the market for a future proof TV, then 8K is the way to go.

The Samsung Q800T 65-inch Class 8K TV offers a fantastic combination of ultra-high definition visuals, dynamic sound, and an affordable price. This TV can upscale your content to 8K quality and has tons of extras like Adaptive Picture that adjusts the picture based on lighting conditions.

If you need a larger TV and want deeper integration with the smart home world, then check out the LG 75-inch Class 75SM9970PUA Nano 9 Series. This beautiful NanoCell TV connects with Amazon's Alexa, the Google Assistant, and Apple's HomeKit for voice controls and music streaming.