Best Accessories for Apple AirPods iMore 2020
Apple's AirPods are a magical accessory that complements all iPhones, iPads, and Macs. They're super intuitive to connect to your devices and all you need to do to control them is tap or swipe on them to control playback. But they're expensive, so you'll want to protect your investment or even improve their fitness or staying power while you take them on a run. These are some of the best accessories you can buy for your AirPods.
- Premium leather: Twelve South AirSnap
- Better fit: EarBuddyz 2.0 AirPods Covers
- Strap it on: Spigen TEKA RA100 AirPods Strap
- Customize and protect: Airpod Skins Protective Wraps
- Ultimate protection: Catalyst Premium AirPod Case
- Slim leather: Vinyl Design AirPods Case
- Classic leather: Fintie Premium Leather AirPods Case
- Simple protection: PodSkinz AirPods Case
Premium leather: Twelve South AirSnapStaff Pick
Twelve South is a trusted name in Apple accessories, and the AirSnap is another fantastic product. It's a small, stylish leather case that acts as a leather shield for your AirPods. An opening on the bottom lets you charge without having to take it out, and the small keychain lets you clip it anywhere. The metal snap on the case means your AirPods aren't going anywhere.
Better fit: EarBuddyz 2.0 AirPods Covers
These EarBuddyz covers are soft and made of silicone. They go over your AirPods and provide a comfy, secure fit, so no more worrying about those AirPods falling out of your ears! The only drawback is that the AirPods can't charge with these on, but they slip on and off quickly and easily.
Strap it on: Spigen TEKA RA100 AirPods Strap
The Spigen TEKA RA100 AirPods Strap is made of a flexible and durable TPU material that's soft to the touch. The strap holds the AirPods together and goes around your neck when not in use. This is great for those who like to go running and listen to music at the same time.
Customize and protect: Airpod Skins Protective Wraps
Your AirPods are expensive, so you should protect them while adding a splash of color. Airpod Skins are vinyl skins that are easy to apply and remove. They'll protect your AirPods from everyday wear, tear, and scratches, while also looking stylish. Plus, with the brighter colors, it's less likely that you'll lose them.
Slim leather: Vinyl Design AirPods Case
If you love the look of leather, but don't want to add extra bulk to your AirPods case, try Vinyl Design. It's a hardshell case that perfectly fits your AirPods and is covered in tanned leather. There's a cutaway for the charging port and it comes in black, red, dark brown, and light brown.
Simple protection: PodSkinz AirPods Case
If you just want some basic scratch protection, check out the PodSkinz AirPods Case. It's a soft-touch silicone case that adds minimal bulk and protects your AirPods charging case from everyday bumps, drops, and thumps. Plus, you can't beat the affordable price.
Bottom Line
Well, there you have it. Accessories for your accessory. The AirPods may feel like a complete package already, but there are ways to make it more worth your purchase. You can either replace the case or make the AirPods more comfortable for you.
We definitely recommend the Twelve South AirSnap case because the company always puts out high-quality products and this one is no exception. The fine leather feel and convenient utility of the little case are a perfect combination.
You can also sportify your Airpods with some Earbuddyz that will keep them from slipping out while you're running. Protect your AirPods and charge them in style with these great options!
