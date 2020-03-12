Best Accessories for Apple AirPods iMore 2020

Apple's AirPods are a magical accessory that complements all iPhones, iPads, and Macs. They're super intuitive to connect to your devices and all you need to do to control them is tap or swipe on them to control playback. But they're expensive, so you'll want to protect your investment or even improve their fitness or staying power while you take them on a run. These are some of the best accessories you can buy for your AirPods.

Premium leather: Twelve South AirSnap

Staff Pick

Twelve South is a trusted name in Apple accessories, and the AirSnap is another fantastic product. It's a small, stylish leather case that acts as a leather shield for your AirPods. An opening on the bottom lets you charge without having to take it out, and the small keychain lets you clip it anywhere. The metal snap on the case means your AirPods aren't going anywhere.

$35 on Amazon

Better fit: EarBuddyz 2.0 AirPods Covers

These EarBuddyz covers are soft and made of silicone. They go over your AirPods and provide a comfy, secure fit, so no more worrying about those AirPods falling out of your ears! The only drawback is that the AirPods can't charge with these on, but they slip on and off quickly and easily.

$11 on Amazon

Strap it on: Spigen TEKA RA100 AirPods Strap

The Spigen TEKA RA100 AirPods Strap is made of a flexible and durable TPU material that's soft to the touch. The strap holds the AirPods together and goes around your neck when not in use. This is great for those who like to go running and listen to music at the same time.

$11 on Amazon

Customize and protect: Airpod Skins Protective Wraps

Your AirPods are expensive, so you should protect them while adding a splash of color. Airpod Skins are vinyl skins that are easy to apply and remove. They'll protect your AirPods from everyday wear, tear, and scratches, while also looking stylish. Plus, with the brighter colors, it's less likely that you'll lose them.

$11 on Amazon

Ultimate protection: Catalyst Premium AirPod Case

This premium Catalyst case is made of impact-resistant, scratch-proof, rugged polycarbonate with light silicone, so it can take pretty much anything you throw at it. The Catalyst case is also waterproof, so you don't need to worry when you're in the outdoors. It also includes a detachable carabiner, so you can clip it anywhere.

$25 on Amazon

Slim leather: Vinyl Design AirPods Case

If you love the look of leather, but don't want to add extra bulk to your AirPods case, try Vinyl Design. It's a hardshell case that perfectly fits your AirPods and is covered in tanned leather. There's a cutaway for the charging port and it comes in black, red, dark brown, and light brown.

$20 on Amazon

Classic leather: Fintie Premium Leather AirPods Case

Leather is always in style, and therefore, so is this Fintie leather AirPods case. There are several different colors and patterns to choose from, and the premium leather materials provide an elegant and luxurious look for AirPod protection. The case has a magnetic clasp so you'll always have easy access to your AirPods, and they can clip anywhere with the attached keychain.

$8 on Amazon

Simple protection: PodSkinz AirPods Case

If you just want some basic scratch protection, check out the PodSkinz AirPods Case. It's a soft-touch silicone case that adds minimal bulk and protects your AirPods charging case from everyday bumps, drops, and thumps. Plus, you can't beat the affordable price.

$7 on Amazon

Bottom Line

Well, there you have it. Accessories for your accessory. The AirPods may feel like a complete package already, but there are ways to make it more worth your purchase. You can either replace the case or make the AirPods more comfortable for you.

We definitely recommend the Twelve South AirSnap case because the company always puts out high-quality products and this one is no exception. The fine leather feel and convenient utility of the little case are a perfect combination.

You can also sportify your Airpods with some Earbuddyz that will keep them from slipping out while you're running. Protect your AirPods and charge them in style with these great options!

