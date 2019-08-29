Best Accessories for Apple Watch iMore 2019
You own the most popular smartwatch in the world. Now it's time to buy a few accessories to enhance your purchase! Accessories for Apple Watch extend beyond just amazing bands. There's also third-party chargers, travel cases, and other surprises.
- Multi-use goodness: Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock
- Stock up for every season: Sport Band
- Early adopter: Twelve South TimePorter
- The Original: Apple Magnetic Charging Dock
- Compact, great for travel: Nomad Pad Pro
- Pick your favorite color: Sport Loop
- AirPower reborn: AirUnleashed Wireless Charging Mat
- Dive deep: Catalyst Waterproof Case
- Beat, beat ...: H10 Heart Rate Monitor
- Hear the music: Apple AirPods
- High-quality leather: TechFolio Apple Watch Case
- Soft and durable: Leather Loop
Multi-use goodness: Boost Up Wireless Charging DockStaff favorite
Here's a 3-in-1 charger that's practical and beautiful at the same time. Featuring a 7.5-watt wireless charging pad for iPhone and 5-watt magnetic charging module for Apple Watch, the dock also includes a 5-watt USB-A port. Available in black and white, the Boost Up supports the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 1, 2, 3 & 4, AirPods, and devices that charge via USB-A.
Stock up for every season: Sport Band
When Apple Watch arrived, so too did Apple's impressive lineup of Sport Bands. Available in every day and seasonal colors, the latest collection was designed for the Apple Watch Series 4, although it works with all previous versions too. Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable, secure, and amazingly soft.
Early adopter: Twelve South TimePorter
TwelveSouth's TimePorter was one of the first Apple Watch accessories to arrive, and yes, it stands the test of time. Acting as both a charging case and a stand for your wearable device, the TimePorter has room for an extra watch band or two, USB charger, and more. For travelers, you can't go wrong with this awesome accessory that looks great open and closed.
The Original: Apple Magnetic Charging Dock
The official Magnetic Charging Dock by Apple lets you charge your wearable device in a flat position with its band open or on its side. Connected via the Lightning to USB Cable and Apple 5W USB Power Adapter, the dock uses the same inductive charging connector that comes with your watch.
Compact, great for travel: Nomad Pad Pro
This 2-in-1 device magnetic charger charges both your iPhone and Apple Watch using a 6000mAh lithium-ion battery. It features an integrated MFi-approved, 9-inch Lightning cable for your mobile device and a magnetic wireless charging system for your Apple Watch.
Pick your favorite color: Sport Loop
Offering a hook-and-loop fastener, Apple's Sport Loop is soft, breathable, and lightweight. Like the Sport Band, it's available in different colors that change throughout the year. These bands are made with woven Nylon.
AirPower reborn: AirUnleashed Wireless Charging Mat
If you wanted one of Apple's now-defunct AirPower chargers, you're in luck. Here's the third-party AirUnleashed, a wireless charging mat that promises to charge all of your devices at the same time using electromagnetic induction. The top features soft-touch leather style finishing, while on the bottom you'll find anti-slip microfibre suede-style material.
Dive deep: Catalyst Waterproof Case
For those times when you need even more protection, consider the Catalyst Waterproof Case for the Apple Watch Series 4 44mm. Shockproof and impact-resistant, the case promises water protection up to 330 feet, or 100 meters. It's made from polycarbonate and a light silicone.
Beat, beat ...: H10 Heart Rate Monitor
Featuring 400 hours of operating time between charges, the H10 heart rate monitor works with iPhone and Apple Watch, so you always get an accurate reading during your workouts. Offering a comfortable fit soft strap, the H10 is ideally suited for those times when having a wrist unit would be difficult to use. Available in different colors, including orange, black, gray, and turquoise.
Hear the music: Apple AirPods
The magical second-generation Apple AirPods are available with or without a wireless charging case. Powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods use optical sensors and motion accelerometers to always know when they are in your ears. To adjust the volume, change the song, make a call, or get directions, simply say, "Hey Siri."
High-quality leather: TechFolio Apple Watch Case
Handmade with American full-grain leather, the TechFolio Apple Watch Case from Pad & Quill is available in whiskey, chestnut, and galloper black. Use it to store your Apple Watch, cords, bands, and much more. It's crafted by hand and signed by the artisan.
Soft and durable: Leather Loop
Our list of favorite Apple Watch accessories wouldn't be complete without the iconic Leather Loop. Available for the 44mm (and older 42mm) Apple Watch only, the band features Venezia leather that's handcrafted in Italy. With magnets concealed inside, the bands offer a snug or loose fit, depending on your needs. Look for seasonal colors.
Our top picks
Apple Watch accessories enhance the wearable device experience. Whether you select our favorite accessory, the Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock, or something different like the Catalyst Waterproof Case or AirUnleashed Wireless Charging Mat, these products have each been designed for practicality in mind.
Whether you're looking for a charger, great looking band, or travel case, you've come to the right place! Find what you want and pick the right color for you, and happy shopping!
