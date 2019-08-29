Best Accessories for Apple Watch iMore 2019

You own the most popular smartwatch in the world. Now it's time to buy a few accessories to enhance your purchase! Accessories for Apple Watch extend beyond just amazing bands. There's also third-party chargers, travel cases, and other surprises.

Multi-use goodness: Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock

Staff favorite

Here's a 3-in-1 charger that's practical and beautiful at the same time. Featuring a 7.5-watt wireless charging pad for iPhone and 5-watt magnetic charging module for Apple Watch, the dock also includes a 5-watt USB-A port. Available in black and white, the Boost Up supports the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 1, 2, 3 & 4, AirPods, and devices that charge via USB-A.

$139 at Amazon

Stock up for every season: Sport Band

When Apple Watch arrived, so too did Apple's impressive lineup of Sport Bands. Available in every day and seasonal colors, the latest collection was designed for the Apple Watch Series 4, although it works with all previous versions too. Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable, secure, and amazingly soft.

$49 at Apple

Early adopter: Twelve South TimePorter

TwelveSouth's TimePorter was one of the first Apple Watch accessories to arrive, and yes, it stands the test of time. Acting as both a charging case and a stand for your wearable device, the TimePorter has room for an extra watch band or two, USB charger, and more. For travelers, you can't go wrong with this awesome accessory that looks great open and closed.

$40 at Amazon

The Original: Apple Magnetic Charging Dock

The official Magnetic Charging Dock by Apple lets you charge your wearable device in a flat position with its band open or on its side. Connected via the Lightning to USB Cable and Apple 5W USB Power Adapter, the dock uses the same inductive charging connector that comes with your watch.

$79 at Apple

Compact, great for travel: Nomad Pad Pro

This 2-in-1 device magnetic charger charges both your iPhone and Apple Watch using a 6000mAh lithium-ion battery. It features an integrated MFi-approved, 9-inch Lightning cable for your mobile device and a magnetic wireless charging system for your Apple Watch.

$50 at Amazon

Pick your favorite color: Sport Loop

Offering a hook-and-loop fastener, Apple's Sport Loop is soft, breathable, and lightweight. Like the Sport Band, it's available in different colors that change throughout the year. These bands are made with woven Nylon.

$49 at Amazon

AirPower reborn: AirUnleashed Wireless Charging Mat

If you wanted one of Apple's now-defunct AirPower chargers, you're in luck. Here's the third-party AirUnleashed, a wireless charging mat that promises to charge all of your devices at the same time using electromagnetic induction. The top features soft-touch leather style finishing, while on the bottom you'll find anti-slip microfibre suede-style material.

$100 at AirUnleashed

Dive deep: Catalyst Waterproof Case

For those times when you need even more protection, consider the Catalyst Waterproof Case for the Apple Watch Series 4 44mm. Shockproof and impact-resistant, the case promises water protection up to 330 feet, or 100 meters. It's made from polycarbonate and a light silicone.

$56 at Amazon

Beat, beat ...: H10 Heart Rate Monitor

Featuring 400 hours of operating time between charges, the H10 heart rate monitor works with iPhone and Apple Watch, so you always get an accurate reading during your workouts. Offering a comfortable fit soft strap, the H10 is ideally suited for those times when having a wrist unit would be difficult to use. Available in different colors, including orange, black, gray, and turquoise.

$89 at Amazon

Hear the music: Apple AirPods

The magical second-generation Apple AirPods are available with or without a wireless charging case. Powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods use optical sensors and motion accelerometers to always know when they are in your ears. To adjust the volume, change the song, make a call, or get directions, simply say, "Hey Siri."

from $159 at Apple

High-quality leather: TechFolio Apple Watch Case

Handmade with American full-grain leather, the TechFolio Apple Watch Case from Pad & Quill is available in whiskey, chestnut, and galloper black. Use it to store your Apple Watch, cords, bands, and much more. It's crafted by hand and signed by the artisan.

$76 at Pad & Quill

Soft and durable: Leather Loop

Our list of favorite Apple Watch accessories wouldn't be complete without the iconic Leather Loop. Available for the 44mm (and older 42mm) Apple Watch only, the band features Venezia leather that's handcrafted in Italy. With magnets concealed inside, the bands offer a snug or loose fit, depending on your needs. Look for seasonal colors.

$149 at Apple

Our top picks

Apple Watch accessories enhance the wearable device experience. Whether you select our favorite accessory, the Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock, or something different like the Catalyst Waterproof Case or AirUnleashed Wireless Charging Mat, these products have each been designed for practicality in mind.

Whether you're looking for a charger, great looking band, or travel case, you've come to the right place! Find what you want and pick the right color for you, and happy shopping!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.