The Philips Hue Bloom is an ambient lighting lamp from Philips that works with the Hue ecosystem. It's capable of providing ambient light up to 120 lumens, can be fine-tuned from a color palette of over 16 million hues, and is easy to move around (though not as portable as the Hue Go). However, to get the most out of the Hue Bloom, you may want to pick up a few accessories to go along with it. Here are some of the best options to consider!
- The central hub: Philips Hue Smart Hub
- Bright lights everywhere: Philips Hue LightStrip Plus
- The starting point: Philips Hue White and Color Smart Bulb Starter Kit
- Dim the lights please: Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch with Remote
- Smart lights of all shapes: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance E12 Decorative Candle Bulb
- Control with Alexa: Echo Smart Speaker
- A smaller Echo: Echo Dot
- Just a tap: Philips Hue Tap
The central hub: Philips Hue Smart HubStaff Pick
This one is a must! With the Hue Smart Hub, you'll be able to enable Amazon Alexa on the Bloom, gain access to all 16 million colors that the Bloom is capable of, and control the Bloom through the Hue app. Plus, the Hub will connect all of your other Hue lamps and bulbs together.
Bright lights everywhere: Philips Hue LightStrip Plus
Since the Bloom was designed for ambient light, adding LightStrip Plus to the mix isn't such a bad idea. Just install the LightStrip under bars, bed frames, or cabinets and trim to the desired length. They connect like your other Hue lights and provide soothing ambient light to fit any mood. The Plus version produces up to 1600 lumens.
The starting point: Philips Hue White and Color Smart Bulb Starter Kit
If you're getting a Bloom, you might as well go all-in with the Hue ecosystem. The Starter Kit includes everything you need: 2-4 smart bulbs and a Hue Bridge, so everything can be connected. There are also Starter Kits that include Echo Dots for voice controls.
Dim the lights please: Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch with Remote
The Hue Smart Dimmer Switch connects with up to 10 Philips Hue lights in the home. You can use this switch and remote to adjust the brightness to your liking, or turn them on or off from anywhere in the house, like the couch or bed.
Smart lights of all shapes: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance E12 Decorative Candle Bulb
If the standard Hue bulbs don't fit your nightlight, chandelier, and other lights, then the Candle bulb may just be what you need. These will fit more specialized lights in your home while still providing smart lighting capabilities and ambiance.
Control with Alexa: Echo Smart Speaker
Since all Philips Hue lights can be controlled via Alexa, you're going to want to have an Echo somewhere around the house. The Echo Smart Speaker uses Alexa to play music, make calls, set alarms, answer questions, and control all of your smart home devices, including Philips Hue. Plus, the sound quality is pretty darn good!
A smaller Echo: Echo Dot
If the regular Echo is a little out of your budget, the Echo Dot is a great substitute. It's half the price, has a smaller profile, and is capable of everything that the larger Echo can do.
Just a tap: Philips Hue Tap
The Philips Hue Tap is a remote control for any of your Philips Hue lights, or any HomeKit compatible appliance, as long as you have the Hue Bridge. With Tap, you can program four of your favorite light scenes for easy access, or just use it to turn your Hue lights on or off.
Change Your Hue
While the Bloom is a good starting point, all of these accessories are great to have if you want to dive further into the Philips Hue ecosystem. Our personal favorite, though? The Philips Hue Smart Hub is a must-have for any Hue system because it makes the Bloom and all other Hue bulbs work together seamlessly.
If you already have a hub in place, a Hue Tap is another handy accessory that will allow you to program different lighting setups and access them with a touch. To add instant dimension to any ambient light ecosystem, you can also affix Hue LightStrips to the underside of cabinets furniture, stairs, or just about anywhere. Using these appliances and accessories together, you can create a whole mood or change the mood at any time.
