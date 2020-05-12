The Philips Hue Bloom is an ambient lighting lamp from Philips that works with the Hue ecosystem. It's capable of providing ambient light up to 120 lumens, can be fine-tuned from a color palette of over 16 million hues, and is easy to move around (though not as portable as the Hue Go). However, to get the most out of the Hue Bloom, you may want to pick up a few accessories to go along with it. Here are some of the best options to consider!

Change Your Hue

While the Bloom is a good starting point, all of these accessories are great to have if you want to dive further into the Philips Hue ecosystem. Our personal favorite, though? The Philips Hue Smart Hub is a must-have for any Hue system because it makes the Bloom and all other Hue bulbs work together seamlessly.

If you already have a hub in place, a Hue Tap is another handy accessory that will allow you to program different lighting setups and access them with a touch. To add instant dimension to any ambient light ecosystem, you can also affix Hue LightStrips to the underside of cabinets furniture, stairs, or just about anywhere. Using these appliances and accessories together, you can create a whole mood or change the mood at any time.