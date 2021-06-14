Best accessories with HomeKit Adaptive Lighting iMore 2021

The best HomeKit light bulbs, light strips, and more with HomeKit Adaptive Lighting take the guesswork out of managing your home's lighting. In the morning, HomeKit Adaptive Lights utilize warmer tones to ease you into your day. In the afternoon, your lights will switch to cooler temperatures to keep you energized, and your lights will shift back to warm white at night to promote rest. If you are ready to experience the future of smart lighting, then here are our picks for the best HomeKit Adaptive Lighting accessories.

Automate every room in your home with HomeKit Adaptive Lighting

HomeKit Adaptive Lighting puts your home's lighting on autopilot by providing the perfect shade of white light, depending on the time of day. For example, your bedside lamp can wake you up to gentle soft white light in the morning, while your overhead office lighting helps you stay focused during the afternoon with bright daylight whites. All you need is the proper lighting and a single tap over in the Home app.

Are you just starting on your HomeKit journey and want an affordable HomeKit Adaptive Lightning-enabled light bulb? If so, Nanoleaf's light bulb is your best bet with dimming, 1,100 lumens of peak brightness, and tons of fun by allowing you to set a color for HomeKit lights in the Home app — all without the need for a dedicated hub.

If you are already deep into the Philips Hue ecosystem and want to replace those hard-to-find ceiling fan light bulbs, then the Philips Hue White & Color E12 LED Candle Light Bulb is the one for you. These candle-style light bulbs give your ceiling fan an instant upgrade to HomeKit Adaptive Lighting, and with support for millions of colors, you can set the mood on-demand anytime.