Best Affordable Nintendo Switch Gifts iMore 2020

Videogames are an expensive hobby, so it's important to get the most bang for your buck, especially when you're gift-giving on a budget. Despite the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 launching, the Nintendo Switch is still one of the best values on the market. It has a huge variety of great games available and many of them are extremely affordable. If you're looking to save some cash while still delivering a standout gift, you have come to the right place. Here are the best affordable Nintendo Switch gifts.

No need to break the bank

These are the best affordable Nintendo Switch gifts that'll be sure to impress any Nintendo Switch owner. The Nintendo Switch has alot of great games and accessories to pick from, but if you're undecided, we recommend grabbing a Nintendo Switch eShop Card. With denominations as low as $20 and as high as $99, your gift receipent will be able to play whatever their heart desires.

If the person receiving your gift prefers digital games over physical games, then make sure they're prepared with the SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC. It's a good-sized card that's very fast and affordable. It should provide enough space to download plenty of games.