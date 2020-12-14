Best Affordable Nintendo Switch Gifts iMore 2020
Videogames are an expensive hobby, so it's important to get the most bang for your buck, especially when you're gift-giving on a budget. Despite the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 launching, the Nintendo Switch is still one of the best values on the market. It has a huge variety of great games available and many of them are extremely affordable. If you're looking to save some cash while still delivering a standout gift, you have come to the right place. Here are the best affordable Nintendo Switch gifts.
- Some digital coin: Nintendo Switch eShop card
- Don't forget to save: SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC
- Serious dad issues: Hades
- Way more fun than history class: Sid Meier's Civilization VI
- Start a new life: Stardew Valley
- Gotta go fast: Sonic Mania
- Keep the goods secure: Officially Licensed Nintendo Switch Carrying Case
- Keep charged while you play: Nintendo Joy-Con Charging Grip
- Scratches be gone!: amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the Nintendo Switch
- Stay in control: Nintendo Switch HORIPAD Wired Controller
- A better tabletop experience: HORI Compact Playstand
- Add some color on the cheap: Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Cover
Some digital coin: Nintendo Switch eShop cardStaff Pick
There are tons of games available for the Nintendo Switch, and lots of them are really good and affordable. Don't know if your gift recipient prefers strategy games or action games? Or maybe they like platformers? Let them choose for themselves with a Nintendo Switch eShop card. You can fill their virtual wallet with as little as $20 or as much as $99.
Don't forget to save: SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC
Some gamers prefer to go all-digital, and the Nintendo Switch's hybrid nature is perfect for that. But the 32 gigs of internal memory is limiting, to say the least. That's easily fixed with a new microSD card. The SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC is an excellent card with fast write speeds, and for the price, it's hard to beat.
Serious dad issues: Hades
Hades is the latest roguelike to steal the hearts of gamers all over. As Hades' son, Zagreus, you must fight your way out of the Underworld and through tons of procedurally generated dungeons while learning more about the Greek pantheon of gods, demons, and heroes. It's one of the best games of the year, and it's affordable — what more can you ask for?
Way more fun than history class: Sid Meier's Civilization VI
Civilization VI is captured in its entirety on the Nintendo Switch and looks quite nice. Sure, it doesn't look as good as the PC version, but if you have both versions, you can actually make use of the cross-save feature and continue playing there, if you so please. Start a game up on PC in the Ancient Era, and finish that same game on your Switch while relaxing on your bed in handheld mode.
Start a new life: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley is a little game with a lot to do. Inherit your grandfather's farm and start a new life for yourself. Grow crops, dungeon crawl, fall in love — there's a lot to do and see in this simple farming sim. You can even enjoy farming with friends online.
Gotta go fast: Sonic Mania
The mere mention of Sonic the Hedgehog might elicit emotions ranging from excitement to disgust. Still, something that fans and naysayers can agree on is that Sonic Mania is one of the best Sonic the Hedgehog games ever made. Drawing inspiration from the Mega Drive classics while featuring rich animation and a great soundtrack, fans of platformers will love this new riff on the beloved mascot. And yes, you go fast.
Keep the goods secure: Officially Licensed Nintendo Switch Carrying Case
The world can be a dangerous place for a Nintendo Switch, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect your console from the elements. This case will protect your Nintendo Switch, includes two multi-game cases, and two microSD card cases, so you can keep your favorite games close by at all times.
Keep charged while you play: Nintendo Joy-Con Charging Grip
One of the defining features of the Nintendo Switch is its Joy-Con controllers. When combining with the Joy-Con grip, the Joy-Cons make a traditional controller. And like a traditional controller, they need a charge from time to time. To keep the game going while you keep your controllers charged, we recommend the Nintendo Joy-Con Charging Grip.
Scratches be gone!: amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the Nintendo Switch
The Nintendo Switch is a hybrid console, which means you can play on the big screen as well as a handheld. The Switch's screen is fantastic, but all it takes is one scratch to ruin the whole experience. Avoid that with the amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the Nintendo Switch. It's easy to apply, doesn't hinder the performance of the touchscreen, and is ultra-clear. You won't even notice it's on.
Stay in control: Nintendo Switch HORIPAD Wired Controller
One of my biggest complaints about using the Nintendo Switch is that the Joy-Cons are so small. If you're like me and prefer a wider, more traditional controller, I recommend the Nintendo Switch HORIPAD Wired Controller. It's a solid, officially licensed controller that is wired, so you'll never have to worry about charging your controller. It's also PC compatible. The only downside is that there's no amiibo scanning or HD rumble, but it can't be beaten for this price.
A better tabletop experience: HORI Compact Playstand
The Nintendo Switch can be played in handheld mode and docked mode, and if you simply pull the stand out from behind the device, and you can play it in tabletop mode, too. However, the back stand is a bit flimsy and is easily pushed out from under the Switch. To avoid any clumsy mishaps, update to the HORI Compact Playstand. It holds your Switch in place and lets you enjoy your game without having to worry about your Switch collapsing.
Add some color on the cheap: Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Cover
Joy-Cons come in various awesome colors, but buying another set of Joy-Cons can be expensive. That's why these covers are ideal for gamers who want their Nintendo Switch to pop. Add a flourish of color with ease.
No need to break the bank
These are the best affordable Nintendo Switch gifts that'll be sure to impress any Nintendo Switch owner. The Nintendo Switch has alot of great games and accessories to pick from, but if you're undecided, we recommend grabbing a Nintendo Switch eShop Card. With denominations as low as $20 and as high as $99, your gift receipent will be able to play whatever their heart desires.
If the person receiving your gift prefers digital games over physical games, then make sure they're prepared with the SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC. It's a good-sized card that's very fast and affordable. It should provide enough space to download plenty of games.
