Air fryers have become wildly popular, known for the way they transform guilty-pleasure foods into something just as indulgent sans the extra fat and grease. Whether you're craving chicken strips and french fries or you want to try your hand at a Texas-worthy fried butter cake recipe, an air fryer can likely take you there without expensive, messy nonsense. Lookin' at you, deep-frying. Unfortunately, with great popularity comes great amounts of stuff to sift through. How do you find the best air fryer deals while making sure the one you choose is something worthy of your kitchen counter? No worries. We did all the hard work for you. Scroll down to see the best air fryer deals around right now. Best Budget Air Fryer Deal $36 While most air fryers are going to run you around $100, you can still snag a great deal on a more compact model. These are perfect if you don't need to cook in huge batches, or you're not interested in all the bells and whistles. They'll still cook your food perfectly fine, but they take up less counter space and as a result, cost much less.

Small But Mighty DASH 1.2 Liter Compact Air Fryer This well-rated version from Dash usually costs around $80, but it's on sale from places like Wayfair. It was available on Amazon, but it looks to be sold out as of press time. These adorable little air fryers come in multiple colors, too, so you can match your existing decor. $36.45 $80 $44 off See at Wayfair

Best Mid-Range Air Fryer Deal $99.99 Middling models have the same features as budget versions, but there oftentimes are more fun options built in. Choose from various preset cooking programs, enjoy a longer warranty, and cook with a capacity that lets you make meals for more people at once.

One And Done Cosori Air Fryer This well-rated air fryer usually costs $20 more than it does right now. It's designed to be easy to use, plus it has a slim footprint to save space. The nonstick basket cleans up easily, and you can choose from eleven preset programs to cook everything from frozen foods to bacon with ease. Your purchase also includes a 100-recipe cookbook in case you need some inspiration. $99.99 $120 $20 off See at Amazon

Best High-End Air Fryer Deal $199.99 Looking for the most luxurious air fryers around? Be prepared to enjoy gadgets that can do it all. They usually have massive capacities, the ability to cook things faster than other models, and extra features that add more functionality to your new kitchen accessory.