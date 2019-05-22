Air fryers have become wildly popular, known for the way they transform guilty-pleasure foods into something just as indulgent sans the extra fat and grease. Whether you're craving chicken strips and french fries or you want to try your hand at a Texas-worthy fried butter cake recipe, an air fryer can likely take you there without expensive, messy nonsense. Lookin' at you, deep-frying. Unfortunately, with great popularity comes great amounts of stuff to sift through. How do you find the best air fryer deals while making sure the one you choose is something worthy of your kitchen counter? No worries. We did all the hard work for you. Scroll down to see the best air fryer deals around right now.
Best Budget Air Fryer Deal $36
While most air fryers are going to run you around $100, you can still snag a great deal on a more compact model. These are perfect if you don't need to cook in huge batches, or you're not interested in all the bells and whistles. They'll still cook your food perfectly fine, but they take up less counter space and as a result, cost much less.
Small But Mighty
DASH 1.2 Liter Compact Air Fryer
This well-rated version from Dash usually costs around $80, but it's on sale from places like Wayfair. It was available on Amazon, but it looks to be sold out as of press time. These adorable little air fryers come in multiple colors, too, so you can match your existing decor.
$36.45
$80 $44 off
Best Mid-Range Air Fryer Deal $99.99
Middling models have the same features as budget versions, but there oftentimes are more fun options built in. Choose from various preset cooking programs, enjoy a longer warranty, and cook with a capacity that lets you make meals for more people at once.
One And Done
Cosori Air Fryer
This well-rated air fryer usually costs $20 more than it does right now. It's designed to be easy to use, plus it has a slim footprint to save space. The nonstick basket cleans up easily, and you can choose from eleven preset programs to cook everything from frozen foods to bacon with ease. Your purchase also includes a 100-recipe cookbook in case you need some inspiration.
$99.99
$120 $20 off
Best High-End Air Fryer Deal $199.99
Looking for the most luxurious air fryers around? Be prepared to enjoy gadgets that can do it all. They usually have massive capacities, the ability to cook things faster than other models, and extra features that add more functionality to your new kitchen accessory.
All The Things
Ninja Pressure Cooker, Steamer, and Air Fryer
With multiple cooking programs, including a unique one that's similar to reverse-searing, this countertop appliance will handle whatever you throw at it. It has stellar reviews to boot, and the capacity can handle multiple steaks or a whole entire chicken.
$109.99
$150 $40 off
How to get the Best Air Fryer Deals
Air fryer deals abound if you only know where to look. Amazon is always a good option, but you have several stores to choose from. Check Kohl's to see if you can stack coupons or earn Kohl's Cash. Use your REDcard to get an extra 5% off at Target. We also frequently see sales at stores that focus on homewares, such as Wayfair or HSN. Once you have a model that you like narrowed down, start scouring stores.
If you don't particularly care about which model you get, and you just want a good deal, you're in luck. Air fryers are to 2019 what Instant Pots were to 2018. There will likely be fantastic discounts every couple of weeks, and we fully expect to see some nice savings opportunities on Prime Day as well. If you don't mind some bumps and bruises, you could also browse Amazon Warehouse deals where there frequently are open-box air fryers at a discount. To stay alerted on every new air fryer deal, subscribe to the Thrifter newsletter or follow Thrifter on Twitter.
Best Air Fryers for Healthier Frying in 2019
Fried food is undeniably delicious — and who doesn't love a crunchy texture? — but it's also typically not great for your health. Air frying, a method that takes a small amount of oil and uses a fan to blow hot air and oil around your food, offers the same texture and similar taste without dipping your food into bubbling oil. If you're wondering where to start, we've rounded up the best air fryers available today.Read the full article
Large cook capacity: GoWISE XL
The GoWISE XL has a 5.8-quart cook capacity that's perfect for families and it's easy to program thanks to a large touch display. Choose from a bunch of presets based on popular fried foods or set your own time and temperature. Get ideas from an included recipe book. It's also available in four colors to best match your kitchen.
For two people: Black+Decker Purify
Black+Decker's Purify has a 2.1-quart capacity that's great for two people, and it keeps things simple with a couple of control dials. All you have to do is set the temperature and timer, and the dual convection fans take care of the rest. The basket is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup so you can sit back and digest a plate of fries.
Fry, grill, roast, and bake: Philips Avance
The Philips Avance (HD9641) air fryer is the most expensive option on the list, but it makes up for the price with a ton of features. TurboStar fans ensure even frying, and you can bake, roast, and grill in the 2.75-quart dishwasher-safe tray. A digital display is easy to program and comes with presets, plus the Airfryer app provides more than 200 recipes.
Unique design: T-FAL ActiFry
Whereas most air fryers look more like a coffee maker with a tray that slides out, T-FAL's ActiFry has a visible ceramic frying tray that's dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. You can watch your food crisp up evenly thanks to pulsing air circulation, and it's all controlled with a simple two-button panel.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.