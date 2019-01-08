Pretty soon you won't need an Apple TV to use AirPlay 2 with your favorite TV! Samsung, LG, and Vizio have all announced that their 2019 Smart TVs will have AirPlay 2 support and while those TVs have yet to hit the market, you can get a head start by planning. As of right now, both Samsung and Vizio have stated that their 2018 Smart TV models will be getting AirPlay 2 support via a firmware update in the coming months. This means you can buy a TV right now that will get AirPlay 2 support when Samsung and Vizio release those updates later this year.

While this isn't the full list of TVs that will eventually have AirPlay 2 support if you want to use AirPlay 2 directly on your TV, but don't want to wait months to get a new one, these options are all our top recommendations you can buy right now. While Vizio and Samsung both suggest that the AirPlay 2 update for their current connected TVs should roll out in the spring of 2019, there is no official release date as of yet, so don't be surprised if it takes a little longer.

