Best AirPrint printers iMore 2022

Although printers may seem like old technology in today's world, they are still a reliable way of obtaining a physical copy of documents. The best AirPrint printers will let you print from your iPhone or iPad. There are many different types of AirPrint printers, including some of the best laser printers, and whether you need an AirPrint printer just for your home, or small office, these are the best AirPrint printers you can get.

Fast monochrome printing : Brother HL-L2370DW Staff Favorite It doesn't have a catchy name, but the Brother HL-L2370DW is one of the best minimalist printers you'll find. It can reach speeds of up to 36 pages per minute and has a 250 sheet capacity tray. For pure black and white printing, you'll find no better option. $140 at Best Buy

$140 at Brother Affordable all-in-one laser printer : Brother - MFC-L2750DW Wireless Black-and-White All-In-One Laser Printer - Gray It's perfect for a small office environment, offering paper-saving features like two-sided printing, and time-saving features, like a 35-page capacity document feeder for unattended scanning or faxing. You can load up the MFCL2710DW with up to 250 sheets, so you don't have to fill the paper tray continually (unless you print a lot). This is the perfect all-in-one solution for your small office. $270 at Best Buy Inkjet all in-one : Canon - Pixma TR8620 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer with Fax - Black If you prefer a scanner, printer, and fax that uses ink to provide a bit better image quality, the Canon Pixma TR8620 is a great option that's easy on your wallet. The wireless connectivity means you have easy access to AirPrint, and its 4.3-inch touchscreen display makes it easy to navigate printing settings and options. $290 at Amazon

$200 at Best Buy Premium color all-in-one : Canon Color imageCLASS MF741Cdw — Multifunction, Wireless, Mobile-Ready, Duplex Laser Printer with 3-Year Warranty Although the Canon Color imageCLASS MF743Cdw isn't the cheapest option out there, it's one of the best color laser all-in-one printers on the market. With a print speed of up to 28 pages per minute, high-capacity toners, and wireless capabilities, this printer will keep up with you and your printing needs. It even has single-pass scanning so that you can scan both sides of a document simultaneously! $618 at Amazon Best for photo printing : Epson Expression Photo XP-8600 When it comes to printing photos, you want a printer that is specifically designed for it, and the Epson Expression Photo XP-8600 is one of the best. Its 4.3-inch LCD screen makes it easy to change options and your printer's settings, and on top of printing, it can also scan and copy pages. Plus, it can print photos directly from a USB drive or SD card with built-in ports, making it great for photographers. $250 at Best Buy Affordable color printer : HP DeskJet 3755 Compact All-in-One Wireless Printer If you only need a printer for personal use and don't feel the need to spend a lot of money, this cheap, all-in-one printer fits the bill. With just a few buttons, you can have your printer set up in just minutes! Printing, copying, and scanning and all Wireless connectivity you could need. No matter what device you print from, the HP OfficeJet 3830 has got your back. $100 at Amazon

$100 at Best Buy

Laser, ink, color, or monochrome

Whether you need an all-in-one inkjet color printer or a monochrome laser printer, the best AirPrint printers are the easiest way to print from your iPhone, iPad, Macbook, or Mac! Once you connect your AirPrint printer, you'll be able to print photos, documents, and anything you want. Of course, that doesn't mean you shouldn't know what you're getting yourself into before buying one.

Laser printers are faster and less expensive over time than their ink counterparts; however, they typically are more expensive upfront. If you print many documents, forms, school assignments, or anything else that doesn't require color, the Brother HL-L2370DW is probably one of the most straightforward and useful printers I have ever used.

Ink printers are usually cheaper to buy upfront, but the cost of ink replacements can usually make those savings mute over time. Of course, if printing in color is important to you, ink printers can offer you some pretty vibrant photos. The HP DeskJet 3755 may be an ink printer, but it can do everything you can possibly want a home printer to do, including copying and scanning.