Every iMac and iMac Pro comes with a specially designed, Apple brand Magic Keyboard 2. You either love it or hate it (or maybe you're indifferent to it, in which case, you probably don't care about this article).

If you're looking for a completely different keyboard than the Magic Keyboard 2, check out our roundup of the best of all types of keyboards on the market.

Best Keyboards for Mac

If you love the look of the Magic Keyboard 2 but don't love the feel, or maybe you were hoping for more than what comes in the box, we've got a list of keyboards that have a very similar design, but offer something a little different.