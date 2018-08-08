Every iMac and iMac Pro comes with a specially designed, Apple brand Magic Keyboard 2. You either love it or hate it (or maybe you're indifferent to it, in which case, you probably don't care about this article).
If you're looking for a completely different keyboard than the Magic Keyboard 2, check out our roundup of the best of all types of keyboards on the market.
If you love the look of the Magic Keyboard 2 but don't love the feel, or maybe you were hoping for more than what comes in the box, we've got a list of keyboards that have a very similar design, but offer something a little different.
Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad
Maybe you love everything about the Magic Keyboard 2, but you really want a numerical pad and don't want to have to plug it into your Mac. Good news everyone! Apple released a wireless Bluetooth Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad in the summer of 2017. If that's the only thing you've been missing, your world is now complete. The Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad is nearly identical to the Magic Keyboard 2 except that it has a 10-key number pad and a couple of additional function keys and dedicated control keys. It's the perfect solution for Mac users that need more keyboard functionality.
The Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad is available for $129.
Matias Wireless Aluminium Keyboard
If you're not into getting the Apple brand, Matias' wireless aluminum keyboard is probably the closest alternative you can get. It looks very similar to the Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad and has a nice, comfortable slant for typing. You can also pair up to four different Bluetooth supported devices, including your Apple TV. 9to5Mac reviewed it in 2017 with a lot of praise due to it's similarity to the Magic Keyboard 2.
The keys themselves, while not underpinned by the much-improved butterfly switches that are found on the latest MacBook Pro, feature significantly more key travel, and are relatively stable no matter where you press on a key. I found that I could type fast on this keyboard, and didn't experience any out of the ordinary key input issues.
You can get the standard Matias Wireless Aluminum Keyboard in space gray, gold, silver, and rose gold, starting around $100.
There is also a newer, backlit version that comes in Space Gray.
Logitech Wireless Solar Keyboard K750
Logitech has an uncanny ability to make keyboards with the most Apple-friendly typing experience. The K750 is a hugely popular alternative because it's a full-sized keyboard, complete with a very similar spacing pattern to Apple's Magic Keyboard 2. Logitech's specially designed concave keys are in place here. If you've never tried the concave keys, you're in for a real treat.
Though it's called "solar," it actually charges up using any light, including a desk lamp in your hotel room. So you'll never be without the ability to get a recharge unless you're typing in the dark, in which case you should go to bed.
The Logitech Wireless Solar Keyboard K750 costs about $55 and comes in silver. There's a black model that is designed for Windows PCs, but if you must have black, it's still a good keyboard.
Logitech Easy-Switch K811
This little ditty is my personal favorite. It's a compact keyboard designed with Mac in mind that has plenty of useful additional features. It's just about the same size as the Magic Keyboard 2 with the same key layout but has the added benefit of being specially designed to also control features on your iPhone or iPad, like navigating to the Home screen and audio playback controls.
The K811 also features Logitech's specially designed concave keys. It's a comfort level that everyone should experience at least once in their life.
The backlit keys will adjust, depending on how bright the room is. Dark rooms get all the brightness, while more lighting in the room produces less brightness on the keys.
The K811 costs about $85.
Anker Bluetooth Ultra Compact Slim keyboard
For a low-cost alternative to Apple's Magic Keyboard 2, you'll be happy with Anker's universal Bluetooth keyboard. It's a stout little guy measuring just 11.3 inches long. It uses the Magic Keyboard 2's scissor mechanism keys, so your typing experience will be very familiar. Its size is only slightly larger than that of the MacBook Pro's keyboard layout. It doesn't come with a lot of bells and whistles, but it's also only about $20. For the price, it's the perfect alternative to the Magic Keyboard 2.
Your favorite alternative?
Do you use a keyboard that is a lot like the Magic Keyboard 2, but with features you find too important to be without? What's your preferred model? Sound off in the comments below.
Updated August 2018: Updated pricing.