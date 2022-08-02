Best cheap iPhone deals and sales August 2022

Here you’ll find all the best deals and sales so that you can save some money on a new iPhone. We’ve got together all the best prices from various vendors and found the best deals on the iPhone 13, the budget marvel SE and all of their cousins. No matter if you’re looking at a monthly contract or an unlocked iPhone, we’ve got you covered - and it may even help you choose which of the two would work best for you!

There’s a deal on an iPhone for anyone and everyone out there. If you’ve got an older iPhone model in your pocket, you can trade it in for a new iPhone 13 with certain providers, or if you’re looking to pay upfront, there are some great unlocked iPhone options. We’ll show you how to get the best price possible on a new iPhone.

The iPhone is perhaps Apple’s most ubiquitous device, gracing hands, pockets, and purses the world over. They also tend to carry higher prices than their rivals, with their glass front and backs and aluminum frames. If you’re willing to put in some work, you can find an iPhone at a great price as you compare prices among retailers.

We’ve done all the hard work for you, gathering all the best deals we can find from all the top merchants on the best iPhone deals that are out there. Keep reading for the best deals on iPhone SE, 13, and 13 Pro.

Today's best iPhone deals at a glance

Best iPhone SE Deals

While it may not be the most powerful or shiniest iPhone on the block, the iPhone SE (2022) has everything you could need out of an iPhone. It's also the most affordable of the bunch, coming in full price at $429. Looking for a case for your iPhone SE? Here are the best iPhone SE cases.

(opens in new tab) iPhone SE 2022 | $200 gift card at Visible Wireless (opens in new tab)

We’d say that getting an iPhone SE prepaid is the way to go. You won’t get into a heft monthly bills for the handset, and you can get some excellent cell plans with loads of data with some carriers. Visible is one of the best options to grab a prepaid iPhone SE - they’ll give you a $200 gift card to spend almost anywhere, and then offer unlimited data plans for as low $25 a month. This would be our pick of the bunch.

(opens in new tab) iPhone SE 2022 | 6 months of service free with Mint Mobile (opens in new tab)

If you want to buy your iPhone outright and have an old device to trade in, you could get up to $525 in Apple Store credit. That means you could get a new iPhone SE for free, depending on what phone you're handing over. Check out the trade-in options at Apple.

(opens in new tab) iPhone SE 2022 | Free with an unlimited data plan at Verizon

(opens in new tab) This deal is great for data freaks - you’ll only have to pay for the service plan. You’ll get a lovely fast iPhone SE and unlimited data to boot. Unfortunately, this is only for new customers - you’re going to have to take out a new line to get this one, we’re afraid. For new customers, however, it's still a great deal.

(opens in new tab) iPhone SE 2022 | $50 off at Boost Mobile (opens in new tab)

It might not be the most off, but $50 off is still a nice saving. You’ll also be able to choose from Boost Mobile's excellent data plans as well, potentially saving you some money over time.

(opens in new tab) iPhone SE | $600 off trade-in at Apple (opens in new tab)

You can still get the trade-in price on the iPhone SE as with the rest of the iPhone line-up. Remember that you’re unlikely to get that full trade-in price on an iPhone SE 2020, so you might still have to pay a little toward your new device. A great option if you want your phone to be unlocked, however.

(opens in new tab) iPhone SE 2022 | $100 gift card at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can also get an iPhone at Amazon, although it's not the best deal. You’ll pay the device upfront and an extra $55 a month for a Cricket Wireless plan. A $100 Amazon gift card is up for grabs, but it will only amount to that after the full 24-month plan, as Amazon gives you $4.17 chunks a month.

Best iPhone 13 & 13 mini Deals

Apple’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are the latest of Apple’s base flagships, launching in 2021. They tend to retail for around $799 for the larger 13 and $699 for the mini, which comes to be roughly the same as the iPhone 12 variants. They do have a host of updates over the previous lineup, however.

A new powerful A15 bionic chip is under the hood, powering the smartphone's slick UI - according to Apple, with a 50% boost in processing power. There’s also an excellent camera on the back, improved battery life, and a brighter screen. It all adds up to one of the best iPhones ever.

Don't forget to protect your new iPhone 13 - here are the best iPhone 13 cases. Bought a mini? No worries - these are the best iPhone 13 mini cases.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 | Get up to $800 with trade-in at Verizon (opens in new tab)

At the moment, a trade-in rebate at Verizon could score you up to $800 off an iPhone 13. If your trade-in device reaches this amount, then it will effectively pay for the phone in the long run. New customers also receive a $200 gift card if they switch - this is an incredible deal if you’re looking for an iPhone 13. Remember, you’ll still have to take out that line Tarif separately - although there are plenty at great prices and with good allowances.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 | Get up to $800 off with a trade-in and eligible plan at T-mobile (opens in new tab)

T-mobile more your thing? There are some great deals to be found there as well. T-mobile is currently matching Verizon's $800 trade-in deal, but there is a catch - you’ll only be able to get it on the Magenta MAX plan. That is T-Mobiles most expensive option, so be aware of that before you dive in.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 & 13 mini | Mint Mobile 6-month free plan with a device purchase. (opens in new tab)

This is another great option should you be looking for a new iPhone. When you buy an iPhone 13 or 13 mini from mint mobile as a new customer, you’ll get 6 months free on your plan. As above, you’ll spend a little more up front, but save a lot over a financed option.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 | $150 gift card with switch at Visible Wireless (opens in new tab)

This is a great prepaid deal. If you grab an iPhone 13, you’ll get a $150 gift card to spend, as Visible Wireless calls it, ‘almost anywhere'. They’ve also got some great prices on plans, including a $25 unlimited data option. While this will cost you more upfront, it's a great way to save some cash over the long run - particularly with that extra gift card.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 & 13 mini | Save up to $700 with a trade-in and new plan on AT&T

(opens in new tab) AT+Ts deal has stayed pretty much consistent since the release of the iPhone 13 and features a trade-in offer of up to $700. That’ll pay completely for an iPhone mini and only leave you with $99 on an iPhone 13. You’ll be on a 36-month device plan and need an eligible unlimited data plan, so be mindful when looking.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 & 13 mini | Get a $100 gift card at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want to buy your phone from Amazon, you can, but it might not be the best route. You’ll pay full price for the handset and a further $55 monthly on the Cricket Wireless plan. Amazon will trickle-feed you a $100 gift card over the course of the plan, but that's over the full 24 months.

Best iPhone 13 Pro & Pro Max Deals

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are the creams of the iPhone crop. Their cameras are significantly better than the rest of the range, and they’ve got both the biggest and brightest screens. You’ll also get features like a 120HZ refresh rate on that display and better battery life over the Pro models of old.

They don’t come cheap - the Pro comes at a not insubstantial $999, and the Pro Max is $1099. Thankfully, there are some great ways to save some money on an iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max with some of the best iPhone deals.

You're going to want to protect such an expensive device - make sure you use one of the best iPhone 13 Pro cases to do it. Pockets filled with the bigger 13 Pro Max? These are the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 + Pro Max | Up to $800 off with trade-in at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Just as there’s an offer on a trade-in at Verizon for the iPhone 13, there is one too for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. If you switch, you can get up to $800 off a new iPhone and a $200 gift card. In this case, that $800 won’t pay for the phone outright, but you’ll be paying an awful lot less than you might have been.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 + Pro Max | up to $700 off at AT&T with trade-in (opens in new tab)

While this AT&T deal is good, it’s not as good as AT&T has offered in the past. Previously, they’ve offered up $1,000 off the top devices, while now the maximum is $700. As much as it's not quite as impressive, it’s certainly still a great deal if you’re more into the idea of AT&T as a carrier.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 + Pro Max | Trade-in at Apple for up to $600 off (opens in new tab)

This could be the deal to go for if you’d like an unlocked iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max. You’ll get up to $600 off a new device, leaving you with a lot less to pay off than you might’ve done before. You’ll need to bring your own data plan However - Apple is still yet to offer contracts and plans.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 Pro + Pro Max | $200 gift card with switch at Visible Wireless (opens in new tab)

Paying upfront for your device may cost more at the outset, but over the course of your ownership, you’ll save a lot of money. This option with Visible wireless is a fantastic deal too - you’ll get $200 to spend ‘almost anywhere’. Visible also has Unlimited Data plans for as little as $25 a month - if you’re looking for an iPhone 13 Pro, this is a great way to do it.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 Pro + Pro Max | 6 months of free service for new customers at Mint Mobile (opens in new tab)

This is also a solid deal that will easily save you a lot of money in the long run. When you buy an iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max at Mint Mobile with an eligible plan, they’ll give you six months of service for free. Remember, though - at the end of those six months, you’ll find that you’ll be back up to paying full price.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 Pro +Pro Max | $100 gift card at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon stock iPhones too! But we wouldn’t bother - it's by no means the best deal. There’s an option to pay for the phone monthly and a Cricket Wireless cell plan, but it's by not the cheapest. You will get a $100 amazon gift card for your troubles, but that will arrive in monthly chunks of $4.17 until the 24 months is up.

iPhone Price Tracking

Third-party retailers often feature discounts on many Apple products these days, but iPhone prices tend to remain fairly steady. As with many, Apple sets the price, and the rest of the retail world follows suit - particularly if you’re buying outright.

Most savings tend to come in the form of carrier bundles that offer free months on a Plan, trade-in deals that let you sell your old devices to save money, or gift cards that you can use to buy other things. We are constantly searching through all of these to keep tabs on the prices where our readers tend to shop, so you can be sure you’ll find the best deal for you and your circumstances.

It’s worth keeping an eye out as well for when new iPhones are released. Around this time, there are often deep discounts on older models as retailers make room for the new model, giving you the perfect opportunity to bag a great deal.

Of course, you can always grab a refurbished iPhone if you don't need something new. Apple has a great scheme (opens in new tab) that lets you grab an as new iPhone that's been reconditioned to their tight standards and save some money along the way. Bear in mind that if you go this route, you will be looking at an older model - it takes a couple of generations for an iPhone model to enter the refurbished section.

iPhone SE vs. iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro: Which should you buy?

In days of yore, there was one iPhone. There was no mini, no Pro, no SE, no budget or professional option - only the iPhone. Now, things are very different, with an iPhone model for everyone. Depending on your needs and budget, you will be able to find an iPhone that's perfect for you - and given how many features are shared across the range, you’ll be surprised at how little you might pay for the experience.

The 2022 model of the iPhone SE looks identical to the last, but there are some big changes under the hood. While it still features the same touch ID sensor and home button on the front panel, there’s a nice bump in processor under the hood in the form of the A15 bionic. It shares this same chip with the rest of the range, so you’ll get the same speed as those who pay almost three times as much for their phone. The 12MP camera on the back is a solid shooter, and the base model with 64GB of storage is only $429. For those looking to save some money who don’t need the biggest or the brightest, the iPhone SE is a no-brainer.

Fancy a larger and fancier display? The iPhone 13 features and edge to edge retina panel that's bright, absurdly crisp, and great for watching videos or viewing photos. There’s a Face ID sensor in the notch up top and the latest A15 bionic chip underneath. There is a little more RAM than the SE, and the camera bulge on the back features an ultrawide sensor for some more photographic opportunities. It will set you back $829, and there’s always the mini if you want a smaller screen for a little less money. The mini is $729.

For those needing the biggest and the best, there’s the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Featuring the biggest screens and a 120hz refresh rate, you’ll get the butteriest UI. The cameras are the most impressive of the bunch, and the LiDAR sensor on the back will, if you need it, make a 3D model of a room with a scan. You will, of course, pay a premium - one to the flavor of $999 for the Pro and $1099 for the Pro Max.