Looking to pick up an Apple Watch and want to get the best deal possible? We've got you covered!

Apple products don't often go on sale, especially newer ones, but sometimes you can find a great deal if you look for it. Hunting down the best deals can take a lot of time, and sometimes it isn't worth all the extra time spent just to save a few bucks. Luckily, we have already done all that research for you and have rounded up all the best deals you can find on an Apple Watch right now.

These deals are constantly changing, so if you happen to see one that is enticing to you, you'll want to act quick before it disappears!

Apple Watch Series 0

Not many places still sell the original Apple Watch, but if you find one you can usually get a pretty great deal on the hardware. You won't have the waterproofing of the newer ones or the upgraded processor and such, but you will still get a great watch for an awesome price.

Apple Watch Series 1

When Apple announced the updated Apple Watch, it unveiled the Series 1 and Series 2 models. There are a few differences between the two, with the Series 1 being more of an entry-level model. It runs on the same dual-core processor as the Series 2 but doesn't have the "swim-proof" water resistance. The display is a little dimmer than the Series 2, and it is a tad lighter and thinner. If you want a current Apple Watch without spending a ton, this is the model to go for.

Apple Watch Series 2

The Apple Watch Series 2 is the "swim-proof", water-resistant model that has an OLED Retina display, 18 hours of battery life, and a GPS antenna. It comes with the same dual-core processor as the Series 1 but also includes a ceramic back, which other models don't have. It offers a direct-fire speaker (which ejects water from the watch) and the display is nearly twice as bright as on other models.

Apple Watch Nike+

The Nike+ version of the Apple Watch is just a Series 2 watch with some minor changes. One of the biggest differences is the Ion-X glass on the front and the custom interface elements. This version comes with its own custom bands that can't be purchased separately, as well as customized watch faces to show you the information you want to see at a glance.

Apple Watch Edition

Unlike the first time around, the Apple Watch Edition is much more "affordable" this time. Apple gave up the thought of a $15,000 smartwatch and priced this one a bit more moderately. It has a white ceramic housing, a sapphire crystal display, and the internals of an Apple Watch Series 2.

Your favorite?

Have you found any deals around the web that beat these? If so, be sure to drop a link along with a brief description letting everyone know why they should check the deal out!