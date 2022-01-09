Best portable charger for Nintendo Switch Lite iMore 2022
You can never have enough battery life for any portable device, and the Nintendo Switch Lite is no exception. The console has a battery capacity of 3,570 mAh, which means it should last approximately 3-7 hours, depending on what games you are playing. For any journey longer than a few hours, you'll definitely need a portable battery pack as one of the key Nintendo Switch accessories to pair with it. Here are some of the best battery backups for the Nintendo Switch Lite that money can buy.
- Best all round battery pack: Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger
- The official Nintendo battery: Anker PowerCore 13400 Nintendo Switch Edition with Power Delivery
- Play for 24hrs straight!: Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600
- Powered by the sun: Kepswin Solar Charger 20000mAh
- Slimline power: Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Power Bank
- The mother lode: MAXOAK Laptop Power Bank 185Wh/50000mAh
Best all round battery pack: Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable ChargerStaff pick
This is one of the smallest and lightest 10000mAh external battery packs around. Weighing less than 200g and smaller than a pack of cards, this is an excellent battery pack that will fit in any carrying case. It's capable of charging the Nintendo Switch Lite almost three times with one charge.
The official Nintendo battery: Anker PowerCore 13400 Nintendo Switch Edition with Power Delivery
The Anker PowerCore Nintendo Switch Edition is the battery pack for you if you love officially licensed gear. It can fully revive your Switch in about three hours and gives you up to 10 more hours of on-the-go playtime. It is light and compact, making it perfect for travel.
Play for 24hrs straight!: Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600
Capable of charging the Nintendo Switch Lite over seven times, this powerhouse can power your Nintendo Switch Lite and any other devices that you may have as well. It also comes in a bundle with a high-speed USB-C wall charger, perfect for recharging the battery pack at lightning speed.
Powered by the sun: Kepswin Solar Charger 20000mAh
Thinking about going on a trip a bit farther away from civilization but still want to be able to charge your devices? Look no further than this battery pack, which can be recharged via a built-in solar panel. It includes two very bright LED flashlights and is waterproof, dustproof, and can easily clip onto a backpack via a carabiner. It's the perfect way to keep your Switch Lite and phone charged on a camping trip.
Slimline power: Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Power Bank
One of the lightest 10,000mAh portable chargers on the market, the Anker PowerCore slim uses exclusive technology to detect the best way to deliver power to your device to protect its battery. The durable and fireproof case also has temperature control, but you can keep it even safer with an included travel pouch.
The mother lode: MAXOAK Laptop Power Bank 185Wh/50000mAh
With a stonking 50,000mAh of power, charge not only your Nintendo Switch Lite but also your laptop and everything else you've ever dreamed of with this ultimate unit from MAXOAK.
Don't let the fun stop on the Switch Lite!
All these battery packs are a good choice, though it depends entirely on what you plan on using them for. In terms of ease of portability, the Anker PowerCore 10000 is our favorite. Being able to charge the Nintendo Switch Lite almost 3x means that you can keep playing for a long time without being burdened by a heavy battery pack.
Need to charge more than one device at the same time and recharge the battery pack swiftly? Look no further than the Anker PowerCoreIII Elite 25600. Are you thinking of going hiking or on a camping trip with your new Nintendo Switch Lite? If so, then make sure you check out the solar-powered Kepswin Solar Charger 20000mAh, which is also waterproof, dustproof, and comes with a built-in flashlight as well.
Battery packs aren't the only accessory you need for the Switch or Switch Lite. If you're picking up either of Nintendo's portable consoles, consider some key accessories to go with it that will make your experience with the console easier and more enjoyable.
