Best Battery Backups for the Nintendo Switch Lite iMore 2019

For any portable device, you can never have enough battery life, and this is no different with the upcoming release of the Nintendo Switch Lite. The console will have a battery capacity of 3570mAh. This means that it should last approximately three to seven hours depending on what games you are playing. For any journey longer than a few hours, you'll definitely need a portable battery pack. Here are some of the best battery packs that money can buy.

Don't let the fun stop!

All of these battery packs are a good choice though it depends entirely on what you plan on using it for. In terms of ease of portability, the Anker PowerCore 10000 is our favorite. Being able to charge the Nintendo Switch Lite almost 3x means that you can keep playing for a long time without being burdened by a huge battery pack.

Need to charge more than one device at the same time and recharge the battery pack swiftly? Look no further than the Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD. Are you thinking of going hiking or on a camping trip with your new Nintendo Switch Lite? If so then make sure you check out the solar powered Solar Charger 20000 which is also waterproof, dustproof and comes with a built in flashlight as well.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.