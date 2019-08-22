Best Battery Backups for the Nintendo Switch Lite iMore 2019
For any portable device, you can never have enough battery life, and this is no different with the upcoming release of the Nintendo Switch Lite. The console will have a battery capacity of 3570mAh. This means that it should last approximately three to seven hours depending on what games you are playing. For any journey longer than a few hours, you'll definitely need a portable battery pack. Here are some of the best battery packs that money can buy.
- Best all round battery pack: Anker PowerCore 10000
- Play for 24hrs straight!: Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD
- Best Budget Option: RAVPower Mini 5000mAh
- Powered by the sun: Solar Charger 20000mAh
- Mid-sized power pack: Anker PowerCore 20100mAh
- Slimline Power: AUKEY USB C 20000mAh Power Bank
- More Power!: RAVPower 20100mAh PD
- Pocket sized power: RAVPower 6700mAh
- The Mother Lode: MAXOAK Laptop Power Bank 185Wh/50000mAh
Best all round battery pack: Anker PowerCore 10000Staff pick
This is one of the smallest and lightest 10000mAh external battery packs around. Weighing less than 200g and smaller than a pack of cards, this is an excellent battery pack that will fit in any carrying case. It's capable of charging the Nintendo Switch Lite almost three times.
Play for 24hrs straight!: Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD
Capable of charging the Nintendo Switch Lite over seven times, this powerhouse can power your Nintendo Switch Lite and any other devices that you may have as well. It also comes in a bundle with a high-speed USB-C wall charger, perfect for recharging the battery pack at lightning speed.
Best Budget Option: RAVPower Mini 5000mAh
The best budget option by far, throw it in your smallest bag or Nintendo Switch Lite carrying case, and it is still guaranteed to fit. It is good for just over one charge of your Switch Lite. So, take it with you wherever you go and don't worry about it rolling off flat surfaces as the plastic cap prevents that.
Powered by the sun: Solar Charger 20000mAh
Thinking about going on a trip a bit further away from civilization but still want to be able to charge your devices? Look no further than this battery pack which can be recharged via the solar panel on its rear. It also includes a handy flashlight as well as being rainproof and shockproof - perfect for camping trips.
Mid-sized power pack: Anker PowerCore 20100mAh
After a bit more power and the ability to charge two devices at once? Look no further than the reasonably priced Anker PowerCore 20100. It's capable of charging the Switch Lite over five times. Plus, it can fit into most bags as well as some pockets, and at 350g it is also quite light for its size.
Slimline Power: AUKEY USB C 20000mAh Power Bank
Slim is the name and squeezing into tight spaces is the game with this slimline charger from AUKEY. This fully-featured battery pack is capable of powering numerous devices for days with its three USB outputs. It even includes one USB-C port as well.
More Power!: RAVPower 20100mAh PD
With direct charging from a USB-C port, this high powered charger from RAVPower is guaranteed to charge your Nintendo Switch Lite in no time at all. As a bonus, it can also charge several USB-C powered laptops.
Pocket sized power: RAVPower 6700mAh
Another decently sized and nicely priced offering from RAVPower, this pocked sized battery is capable of charging the Nintendo Switch Lite from zero just under two times and comes in a stylish silver or vibrant pink.
The Mother Lode: MAXOAK Laptop Power Bank 185Wh/50000mAh
With a stonking 50,000mAh of power, charge not only your Nintendo Switch Lite but also your laptop and everything else you ever dreamed of with this absolute unit from MAXOAK.
Don't let the fun stop!
All of these battery packs are a good choice though it depends entirely on what you plan on using it for. In terms of ease of portability, the Anker PowerCore 10000 is our favorite. Being able to charge the Nintendo Switch Lite almost 3x means that you can keep playing for a long time without being burdened by a huge battery pack.
Need to charge more than one device at the same time and recharge the battery pack swiftly? Look no further than the Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD. Are you thinking of going hiking or on a camping trip with your new Nintendo Switch Lite? If so then make sure you check out the solar powered Solar Charger 20000 which is also waterproof, dustproof and comes with a built in flashlight as well.
