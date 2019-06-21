Given the portable nature of the Nintendo Switch, it is no wonder that many gamers would sometimes like to play a game or two while lying in their comfortable beds. That said, anyone who has tried to play in handheld mode whilst lying on their back for too long will know that it is difficult to stop the Nintendo Switch from falling into your face after a while. Here are some ways to enjoy hands free gaming while in bed.

Play while in bed

Any of these stands would be a valid choice for playing your Switch bed, but it ultimately depends on what setup you have at home. If you have a table, bookshelf, or headboard nearby then my favourite stand is definitely the Tyrone Gooseneck Tablet Stand due to its sturdiness, available in black or white, it should be capable of fitting into any room.

For anyone who is on a budget the Younik Nintendo Switch Stand will do the job perfectly well as long as you have a good location nearby to place the stand itself. If you currently lack a screen protector for the Nintendo Switch the TNP Nintendo Switch Protective Case is also a good choice as it kills two birds with one stone.

