Reported by 9to5Mac, Best Buy and CVS are getting ahead of Apple's new Fitness+ subscription service by offering free trials that even beat Apple's own offering.

Best Buy has announced that customers who purchase an eligible new Apple Watch will receive six months of Fitness+ for free, a three-month increase from Apple's offer when purchasing directly from their own website or store. In addition, My Best Buy members who already own one of the qualifying Apple Watches can still receive two months of the service for free.

CVS, on the other hand, is offering up to a year of Fitness+ for free to CVS Caremark members. If you are a CVS Pharmacy ExtraCare member, you can get two months of the service for free. Their offer specifically focuses on the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, as well as the Apple Watch Series 3.

If you are a CVS Caremark member, you can get up to one year of free Apple Fitness+, or two months of free membership if you are a CVS Pharmacy ExtraCare member. This offer is part of a partnership between Aetna, a CVS Health company, and Apple. Aetna launched Attain, a unique health experience designed by Aetna in collaboration with Apple. Attain is a comprehensive integrated wellness program via direct-to-member app that blends activity-driven incentives and rewards with personalized health recommendations. The eligible models are Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 6, and also Apple Watch Series 3.

Fitness+ is a subscription service that allows you to access a library of video-led workouts that uses real-time-data from your Apple Watch. The service costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.