Though the MacBook Pro isn't the most affordable laptop on the market, it's earned its place and its price thanks to its versatility, ease of use, and features like the Touch Bar. Now, today only, you can get your hands on a mid-2019 model at up to $800 off its regular cost thanks to this one-day sale at Best Buy. There are two versions on sale today, including a 13-inch model and a 15.4-inch model with prices starting at $1,899.99.

This 13-inch MacBook Pro is the lowest priced model on sale today, down to $1,899.99 which saves you $400 off its regular price. Along with the Touch Bar, this version is equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Meanwhile, this 15.4-inch MacBook Pro is just priced at $100 more today — $1999.99 — though the deal saves you a full $800 off its regular price. This model features the Touch Bar, as well as an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics. Plus, this model is only on sale in silver while the 13-inch model is only on sale in space grey.

The Touch Bar is Apple's latest major change to its MacBook Pro line, giving you the ability to quickly access controls for certain applications. It can be customized to include controls you use most. This Touch Bar guide can tell you even more about it if you're interested.

You really can't go wrong with either model, and with the 15.4-inch version on sale for just $100 more than the 13-inch version, choosing the upgraded version is likely worth the extra cash. Then again, it does have a smaller SSD, but there are plenty of solutions out there for more space when you need it. Best Buy offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more, though you could receive your order even faster by choosing free in-store pickup at checkout.