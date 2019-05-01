The Nintendo Switch is a great console for on-the-go. It can be used to keep rear-seat passengers entertained for hours, regardless of their age, with minimal fuss. A car seat mount will also prevent arm strain and neck from using the Switch for an extended time. If you don't know where to start looking, no worries - we have you covered. Here are some of the mounts and holders that we recommend:

Enjoy your drive

There are a few caveats to be taken into account before purchasing any particular headrest or mount. Note that the power and volume buttons are on the top of the Switch console, so it's best to buy a mount which keeps the Switch clamped in place horizontally. Also, keep in mind that not all headrests are the same. Some mounts may not fit specific vehicles with strange seat designs – please be sure to check your own car's headrests before buying a mount to ensure that it fits.

Most mounts are in the $10-$20 price range, so they shouldn't break the bank. Some mounts may also be able to hold mobile phones and tablets, too. I would also recommend having a suitable method of keeping the devices charged as well – like the Anker car charger.

All of these car headrest mounts are viable options but my favorite case is the Macally Car Headrest Mount Holder due to its versatility and ability to entertain more than one passenger in the rear seats. For those on a budget, the Lamicall Tablet Holder would be a superb choice and for those with cars that have fiddly or non-standard headposts the Ansteker Car Headrest Tablet Holder should suit anyone with an unusual vehicle configuration.

