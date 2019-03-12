The Nintendo Switch is a great distraction for car rides long or short. But while an older child or teenager might be able to play easily in the car by holding the Switch, multiple backseat passengers or younger kids will need some assistance to play or watch shows easily on the device. That's where a good car seat mount and holder comes into play — you can mount the Switch to the back of a seat, pass out the controllers, and enjoy a distraction-free car trip while everyone in the back seat enjoys Mario Kart.

All of these mounts are decent choices — it just depends on your individual car situation. One important thing to note is that while all of these mounts are designed to work on most cars, some will not simply due to odd designs of seats, and you may need to try a different one instead. If you're just looking for a cheap, basic option, the Fyoung Tech Car Headrest Mount is a great, easy choice that won't give you too much trouble and will set your backseat passengers up for a long road trip and hours of Nintendo Switch play.

