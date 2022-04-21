Best cases for the 14-inch MacBook Pro iMore 2022
The 14-inch MacBook Pro flew into showrooms in late 2021, featuring an all-new design that it shares with the second-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro. This laptop is meant to be seen, but it's best to show it off while it's wrapped in a secure case. So whether you're looking for heavy-duty plastic or sleek leather, here are some of the best 14-inch Macbook Pro cases available right now.
- Amazing product: Incase Hardshell Dot Case
- Great price: MOSISO Case
- Multiple uses: Moshi Muse 14" 3-in-1 Slim Laptop Sleeve
- Durable and transparent: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Series Case
- It stands out: ProCase Heavy Duty Hard Shell Dual Layer Protective Cover with Fold Kickstand
- Uniquely designed: HYZUO 13.3-14 Inch Laptop Sleeve Case
- Beautiful design: [U] by UAG MacBook Pro protective case
- Leather + Wool: von Holzhausen MacBook 14" Portfolio
- Stylish: GABraden Design Case
Amazing product: Incase Hardshell Dot CaseStaff Pick
Our favorite 14-inch MacBook Pro case is this option from Incase, which has long been a popular choice with MacBook Pro users because it's lightweight and form-fitting for maximum protection. It features sophisticated styling, injection-molded construction, and rubberized feet while also offering cutouts for access to ports, lights, and buttons. It's available in black, clear, and Ice Pink colors.
Great price: MOSISO Case
For the budget-conscious, consider this MOSISO case, which offers a no-cut-out design. It's fully vented for safe heat disbursement and comes with a matching keyboard cover skin and screen protector. There's also a small storage bag for your mouse and earphones.
Multiple uses: Moshi Muse 14" 3-in-1 Slim Laptop Sleeve
We love this terrific laptop sleeve. In our Moshi muse 3-in-1 review, we found it to be reasonably priced and with a snug, slip-resistant fit. It can also transform into a 15-degree convertible stand and includes a storage compartment for your many accessories. It has a great design and is available in multiple colors, like Jet Black, Caramel Brown, Luna Pink, and Seashell White.
Durable and transparent: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Series Case
We've previously recommended this case for its maximum shock-absorbing protection, but it's also transparent with a wrap-around bumper, allowing the Apple logo to be visible. Precisely cut to allow easy access to ports, sensors, and speakers, the case also provides raised rubber feet for better heat disbursement. The case comes in black, azure, BBGreen, and clear colorways.
It stands out: ProCase Heavy Duty Hard Shell Dual Layer Protective Cover with Fold Kickstand
This shockproof protective case offers a heavy-duty armor shell with a wraparound bumper, uniquely designed to include two foldable kickstands. Plus, it's fully vented for heat disbursement. The case comes in five colors: black, gray, khaki, light blue, and rose red.
Uniquely designed: HYZUO 13.3-14 Inch Laptop Sleeve Case
Made of high-strength and durable microfiber suede leather, this case provides water resistance and is anti-scratch. In addition, it offers a hidden magnet cover for protected storage. There's also a matching accessories pouch to store MacBook Pro accessories like mice, chargers, and more. But the real draw? There are also 27 color options.
Beautiful design: [U] by UAG MacBook Pro protective case
With durable construction, this sleek, translucent shell provides scratch-resistant protection with a textured feel for easy grip. It includes side vents and rubberized feet in a one-piece design. Buy one in Aubergine, Ash, and Deep Ocean colors.
Leather + Wool: von Holzhausen MacBook 14" Portfolio
Available in brown and black, this practical portfolio case features a magnetic flap closure and a large integrated storage pocket. It's made from vegetable-based Technik-Leather and features a soft microfiber made from recycled plastic water bottles on the inside.
Stylish: GABraden Design Case
This case is available in multiple styles, including many with marble and flower prints. Thankfully, it also has everything else you could want: precise cutouts for full access to ports and a bottom piece that provides ventilation through various holes. You'll receive a top case, transparent bottom case, and a keyboard cover.
Which one should you choose?
Your 14-inch MacBook Pro deserves a dependable case for increased protection. The best 14-inch MacBook Pro cases come in various designs, so there is definitely something out there for you. However, the tried-and-true Incase Hardshell Dot Case is our favorite. It's been around for many years and offers excellent protection. For something completely different, consider the HYZUO Laptop Sleeve case. It comes in various colors and includes a separate accessory case.
If you're looking for something more durable, consider the U by UAG case. It's a translucent shell that provides scratch-resistant protection with a textured feel for an easy grip. For something extra, consider the many available MacBook Pro accessories.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Keep your MacBook from heating up with a cooling pad
MacBook Pros have a tendency to get pretty warm, thanks to their aluminum bodies. Consider a cooling pad to keep your laptop cool, man.
Cover up! Check out these awesome sleeves for your MacBook Pro
If laptop bags aren't your thing and you don't like hardshell cases, grab a laptop sleeve and at least protect your new MacBook Pro on the go. Here are our favorites!
Must-have accessories for your new MacBook Pro
Here are the best accessories you can get to make sure you get the most out of your MacBook Pro in 2022.