Best cases for the 14-inch MacBook Pro

The 14-inch MacBook Pro flew into showrooms in late 2021, featuring an all-new design that it shares with the second-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro. This laptop is meant to be seen, but it's best to show it off while it's wrapped in a secure case. So whether you're looking for heavy-duty plastic or sleek leather, here are some of the best 14-inch Macbook Pro cases available right now.

Which one should you choose?

Your 14-inch MacBook Pro deserves a dependable case for increased protection. The best 14-inch MacBook Pro cases come in various designs, so there is definitely something out there for you. However, the tried-and-true Incase Hardshell Dot Case is our favorite. It's been around for many years and offers excellent protection. For something completely different, consider the HYZUO Laptop Sleeve case. It comes in various colors and includes a separate accessory case.

If you're looking for something more durable, consider the U by UAG case. It's a translucent shell that provides scratch-resistant protection with a textured feel for an easy grip. For something extra, consider the many available MacBook Pro accessories.