Looking for a case to protect your AirPods from life's little bumps? But you don't want an ordinary, everyday case; you want something bizarre and different! Check out these weirdly fun and adorable cases for your AirPods and AirPods Pro.

For first- and second-generation AirPods

Waterfall : Joyleop Quicksand AirPods Case Staff pick Who wouldn't want a glitter waterfall case for their AirPods? Most people, probably, but you're not most people! In addition to being adorable, it offers a bit of entertainment as you watch the glitter swirl about. $13 at Amazon Mmm, ramen : BONTOUJOUR AirPods Case Looking like a tiny Cup Noodle ramen soup, this case protects your AirPods while humorously reminding everyone of your favorite savory, salty comfort food. $12 at Amazon Stitch : Mulafnxal AirPods Case Poocha Chubugga Oom Chickee! Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha! This is the must-have case for fans of Lilo and Stitch. It comes with two attachment options: a carabiner clip and a Stitch ring. $8 at Amazon Little monster : Case-Mate — Airpods Case — Creature Pods Meet Spike. This little guy is delightfully whimsical without being too over-the-top. Case-Mate makes tons of colorful AirPods cases, including a handful of these silly creatures. From $13 at Amazon

For AirPods 3

Old-school gaming : elago AW5 AirPods 3 Case For fans of the Game Boy, this AirPods 3 case is downright irresistible. It actually comes in several color options, but the light gray shown here looks the most like the original console. From $14 at Amazon Cute and classy : GVIEWIN AirPods 3 Case Cover your AirPods 3 in cool marble. It's not actual marble, of course, but this upscale TPU case comes in a handful of pretty colorways. Both a wrist strap and a carabiner clip are included. From $15 at Amazon Oink, oink! : Maxjoy AirPod 3rd Generation Case These pigs are adorable, but if they aren't your thing, you can also choose from other designs such as cow spots, cacti, butterflies, flowers, and more. This is a nice and slim PC case that still has some personality. From $9 at Amazon Bubble trouble : OCTT Cases AirPods 3 This Hubba Bubba Bubble Tape case brings me right back to childhood. I can even taste that sweet, sweet bubble gum (even if I know the flavor's running out in mere minutes). $10 at Amazon

For AirPods Pro

Super blingy : CQFONG Rhinestone AirPods Pro Case Can't get enough bling? The sparkly little number couldn't have more rhinestones on it if it tried. You can choose from a couple of different colors, plus you can find lots of first- and second-generation AirPods cases here as well. From $12 at Amazon Snack time : Joyleop Cheet Chips Case for Airpods Pro Make your AirPods Pro look like your favorite snack? If crunchy and cheesy isn't your thing, you can also choose from other sweet and savory snack look-alikes. From $10 at Amazon Switch it up : KOREDA Switch Case for AirPods Pro Is it a tiny Nintendo Switch? Nope, it's a case for your AirPods Pro. It doesn't get any cuter than this for fans of the gaming console. $10 at Amazon We scream for ice cream : elago Ice Cream AirPods Pro Case with Keychain My mouth is actually watering looking at this case. Not only does it look pretty convincingly like an ice cream bar, but it actually comes in a variety of "flavors." From $14 at Amazon

Which of the adorable AirPods cases should you choose?

The primary reason for a cover on your AirPods case is protection, whether you have AirPods, AirPods 3, or AirPods Pro. All of these will do a nice job with that. But who says you can't have some fun with your protection? If your taste runs to the unconventional, whimsical, or downright wacky, we've got you covered. I do enjoy those waterfall cases, like the Joyleop Quicksand AirPods Case. This one reminds me of the snow globes I used to collect from around the world when I was a little girl.

If it's AirPods 3 you're looking for, I'd go for the elago AW5 AirPods 3 Case, which looks like a tiny Game Boy. It's sure to be a conversation piece! For your AirPods Pro, I'd go with the elago Ice Cream AirPods Pro Case with Keychain. The elago brand is basically synonymous with adorable. The elago Mac Apple Watch charging stand is a perennial favorite around here.