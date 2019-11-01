Best Cases for AirPods Pro iMore 2019
Did you just order some shiny new AirPods Pro and can't wait for them to arrive? We get you! But as you carry those AirPods Pro around, you'll want to keep that wireless charging case nice and scuff-free. That's why you should get a case to protect it, and here are some great options we've found.
- Classy leather: ESR Metro Protective Leather Case
- Smooth protection: ESR Bounce Silicone Carrying Case
- Cute flair: ESR Bounce Carrying Case with Fur Pom-Pom Keychain
- Clear protection: ESR Hybrid Translucent Cover
- Simplicity at its finest: ESR Air Ripple Clear Carrying Case
- Fits like a glove: ESR Breeze Plus Cover
- How kawaii!: ESR Bounce Carrying Case with Cute Animal Keychain
Classy leather: ESR Metro Protective Leather CaseStaff favorite
If silicone isn't your thing, then this faux-leather case may be. It features a tough PC interior and a faux-leather exterior that is soft to the touch. A hole on the front lets the LED charging light shine through, and it includes a free gold keyring that perfectly complements the black.
Smooth protection: ESR Bounce Silicone Carrying Case
This soft silicone cover for your AirPods Pro case carries a slim profile but will protect your AirPods Pro from scratches, drops, and bumps. It has a snug fit and a small hole on the front so you can quickly see the charging LED indicator. It also has a free carabiner so you can clip it on to anything, anywhere, and comes in a few colors.
Cute flair: ESR Bounce Carrying Case with Fur Pom-Pom Keychain
This soft silicone cover comes in a nice variety of pastel colors and will protect your AirPods Pro charging case from everyday bumps, drops, and scuffs. It also comes with a cute faux-fur pom-pom, dust plug to prevent dust from getting in the charging port, and a keychain attachment.
Clear protection: ESR Hybrid Translucent Cover
If you want something that just protects the case for your AirPods Pro without adding color, then the Hybrid case is what you want. It's made with a clear TPU material with a matte finish on the accents, so the original white shines through, but it's safe from scratches, bumps, and drops. It comes with a keychain.
Simplicity at its finest: ESR Air Ripple Clear Carrying Case
For those who prefer a completely clear case, then the Air Ripple is just that. The clear TPU has a ripple on the front that helps you get a good grip, so you won't be dropping it in the first place. The Air Ripple also comes with a metal carabiner for easy carry.
Fits like a glove: ESR Breeze Plus Cover
Don't need a keychain? No problem! ESR offers the Breeze Plus silicone cover, which snugly fits over your AirPods Pro charging case and keeps it safe from everyday scuffs and nicks. It's ultra-slim, so you'll barely notice it is even on.
How kawaii!: ESR Bounce Carrying Case with Cute Animal Keychain
If you like the Bounce Carrying Case and want something to go with it besides a fuzzy pom-pom, then try the Cute Animal Keychain version. It comes in bright, fun colors and comes with an adorable animal keychain and hook. It'll protect your case while making others go, "awww!"
Add some flair to your AirPods Pro
These are the best AirPods Pro cases that we have found so far. They'll definitely keep your AirPods Pro charging case scuff-free, and most of them make it easier to carry. Plus, these have a relatively slim profile, so you'll barely notice them, and they should continue to work with wireless chargers without any issue.
If we may make some suggestions, we like the ESR Metro Leather Case because it looks classy and elegant while keeping your AirPods Pro safe. But if you want something cuter, then we like the ESR Bounce Carrying Case with Cute Animal Keychain, because it's adorbs and will be a conversation starter. If you just want something simple but effective, then give the ESR Breeze Plus Cover a go. Its snug fit is perfectly designed for the AirPods Pro, and it'll protect your case from everyday scratches and nicks. The Breeze Plus also comes in a variety of colors, giving you options to match your outfit.
