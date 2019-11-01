Best Cases for AirPods Pro iMore 2019

Did you just order some shiny new AirPods Pro and can't wait for them to arrive? We get you! But as you carry those AirPods Pro around, you'll want to keep that wireless charging case nice and scuff-free. That's why you should get a case to protect it, and here are some great options we've found.

Add some flair to your AirPods Pro

These are the best AirPods Pro cases that we have found so far. They'll definitely keep your AirPods Pro charging case scuff-free, and most of them make it easier to carry. Plus, these have a relatively slim profile, so you'll barely notice them, and they should continue to work with wireless chargers without any issue.

If we may make some suggestions, we like the ESR Metro Leather Case because it looks classy and elegant while keeping your AirPods Pro safe. But if you want something cuter, then we like the ESR Bounce Carrying Case with Cute Animal Keychain, because it's adorbs and will be a conversation starter. If you just want something simple but effective, then give the ESR Breeze Plus Cover a go. Its snug fit is perfectly designed for the AirPods Pro, and it'll protect your case from everyday scratches and nicks. The Breeze Plus also comes in a variety of colors, giving you options to match your outfit.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.