So you just picked up a new pair of AirPods 2 with the Wireless Charging Case, or perhaps you're still using the first-gen AirPods and just want to upgrade the charging case. Either way, you can still charge up the new Wireless Charging Case either by Lightning cable or any Qi-certified charging mat. Here are some of our favorites to help you juice up those AirPods 2 fast!
Quality we trust
Anker 10W Wireless ChargerStaff Favorite
Again, Anker is a brand a lot of us trust, and their Qi-certified charging mats are no different. This particular one provides Fast Charging when plugged into a compatible charger, and it has LED light indicators to let you know in a glance how charged up your devices are. It's super slim and barely takes up any space, making it a perfect nightstand companion for your iPhone or AirPods 2.
Quality Lightning cable on a budget
AmazonBasics Nylon Lightning Cable
The AmazonBasics line is always affordable and has pretty decent quality stuff. The Nylon Lightning cable is no different. It comes in 3 or 6-foot lengths, and a nice selection of colors. The nylon is also braided, so it's more durable than Apple's own standard Lightning cable. And for the price, it's definitely not a bad pick.
High quality cables
Anker Powerline+ II Lightning Cable
Anker is a trusted name when it comes to mobile accessories, and the Powerline+ II is no different. This cable is heavy duty with the nylon braid that can withstand 175 lbs. and 30,000 bends. It comes in several lengths, including 3, 6, or 10-foot varieties, and has a nice selection of colors.
Just the basics
AmazonBasics Lightning to USB A Cable
If you don't like the braided nylon cables and just want something that's affordable and plentiful, then give the basic AmazonBasics Lightning to USB A cables a try. They're similar to the default Apple ones for a fraction of the cost, and you can pick them up in a variety of colors and lengths. Best of all, they come in multi-packs, so you can stock up and save.
Turn some heads
iOttie iON Wireless Mini Fast Charger Pad
This unique charging pad is super small, so you can take it with you anywhere for a quick juice up. The exterior is wrapped in a fabric material to give it a distinctive aesthetic that is sure to turn heads, and it comes in a few classy colors. It's capable of fast charging up to 7.5W for capable devices, and your AirPods 2 are sure to go from zero to 100 in no time at all. A status light indicator lets you know whether your devices are charging properly too.
Prop it up
Anker Wireless PowerPort Stand
If you want a wireless charging pad that stands upright, then look no further than the Anker PowerPort Stand. This charging mat sits at an angle so you can have your iPhone at a comfortable viewing angle, or you could even check the status light on your AirPods Wireless Charging case without having to twist your neck. An LED light on the front also tells you if it's charging properly or not.
All-in-one bundle
RAVPower Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charger
Most of the options we've mentioned don't come with an AC adapter. This option from RAVPower includes the AC adapter, so you don't need to go grab a separate one. This charging mat comes in a few color combos, including a nice black and red, and an LED light on the front lets you know if the device is charging properly. It's capable of fast charging up to 7.5W for compatible devices. This is a great bundle for your AirPods 2, and other Qi-certified wireless charging devices.
Classy design
Mophie Charge Stream Pad+
Mophie is well known for their batteries and charging accessories, and the Charge Stream Pad+ is no exception. This wireless charging pad has a minimal design that is still classy and elegant, and it can provide up to 10W fast charging to compatible devices. It's fairly small in size and has a non-slip grip to keep it on your table. And it can charge through cases up to 3mm thick, in case you want to use it for your iPhone with a heavy duty case.
There are a ton of charging options out there, but these are just a few of our favorites. Out of these, the one we'd go with is the Anker 10W Wireless Charger, just because we've had nothing but good experiences with Anker products, and this one is simple, slim, and does everything we need it to do at a bargain price.
