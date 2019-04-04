The iPhone 8 is the best iPhone to buy if you're looking to save a little money, but not compromise on speed or functionality. With most of the features of Apple's newest flagship on board, it has a lot to offer both people looking to upgrade an older iPhone and people looking for their first iPhone.
Our pick
iPhone 8
Water-resistant, wireless charging, A11 Bionic chip, and the wonderfully speedy iOS
While it may lack the new design of Apple's newest iPhone, the iPhone 8 still offers an all-glass design that allows for wireless charging, has an IP67 rating, and the A11 Bionic chip still feels just as fast and responsive as ever.
Who should buy the iPhone 8
If you're coming from an older iPhone and looking for something that is snappy, responsive, and still has a great camera but doesn't cost the astronomical price of the new iPhone XS, the iPhone 8 is perfect for you. Plus, since the iPhone 8 is still rocking the older design from its previous models, you'll already be accustomed to the layout and functionality of the iPhone 8.
On top of all that, the iPhone 8 has a lot to offer people who are new to iPhone. With iOS being as user-friendly as always, Apple's great iintegrationswith its services and other products, plus the number of features the phone has make the iPhone 8 a compelling product for those new to Apple.
Is it a good time to buy this phone?
Yes! The iPhone 8 is currently sitting at $400 less than the newest iPhone XS and while the intervals between the two phones are different, using iPhone 8 won't feel anything less than fantastic. Plus, even though the iPhone 8 launched with iOS 11, Apple's newest software, iOS 12, made the iPhone 8 feel even better than it did before, meaning you won't have any issues running the latest and greatest software.
Reasons to buy
- A11 Bionic chip is still fast
- Camera takes great photos
- $400 cheaper than latest iPhone
- Touch ID
- Wireless charging
Reasons not to buy
- You want something even cheaper
- Don't like the old big-bezel design
All the internals offer a seamless experience
When buying a slightly older model of a phone, it's natural to be worried about how well (and how long) the device will still be running as newer models come out. The good news is Apple has an impressive track record when it comes to supporting older devices with new software updates and the iPhone 8 has been no exception.
I recently popped my SIM card into my old iPhone 8 and decided to make it my daily carry for a few weeks and I was astonished at how well it performed. The A11 Bionic chip packs enough power to get you through anything you can throw at it, from gaming for hours on end, to lots of emails, texts, Facebook messages, tweets, and every other type of communication, not once did I feel like my iPhone 8 wasn't up to the task. Even over a year later, the battery still lasts enough to get me through my day with average use, thanks in part to some great optimizations that came with the upgrade to iOS 12.
Touch ID is as useful, quick, and versatile as ever.
There's no denying that opting for an iPhone that has Apple's old design has a few drawbacks when you compare it to the iPhone XS. You're not getting an OLED display, the TrueDepth selfie camera, or the near bezel-less design, but in honor of saving $400, the iPhone 8 still has a lot to offer.
While you may not have Face ID on the iPhone 8 you do have Touch ID, which is still as fast, useful, and versatile as ever. You can have more than one fingerprint on record, making it easy to unlock your phone regardless of how you hold it or pick it up, and it's lightning quick; just pressing on the Home button and you're iPhone 8 is ready to use.
The 12MP single-lens camera on the back of the iPhone 8 may seem like a huge downgrade from the dual-camera system that Apple's newer phones are rocking, but testing them side-by-side you're likely not going to notice much of a difference. If you look really closely, you may see some slightly better handling of shadows on small objects in the frame, and maybe some slightly better textures on the iPhone XS, but when it comes to having a great camera in your pocket, the iPhone 8 is more than good enough to satisfy most people.
Last, but not least, the screen may only be LCD, but the 1334-by-750 resolution running at 326 pixels per inch still looks really smooth and feels great to watch vidoes, surf the web, view Instagram, and more. It's still sporting Apple's True Tone display which will help the iPhone white balance your display to the lightning around you to help with eye-strain, and the color — while not as vibrant as an OLED display — still looks rich and full.
Alternatives to the iPhone 8
There are a few reasons the iPhone 8 may not be your top choice, whether you're looking for a bigger phone, one with Face ID, or a new iPhone that's even cheaper, we've got a few other solid
Newer design with Face ID
iPhone XR
Face ID, TrueDepth selfie camera, and minimal bezel design.
If you're looking for that new design look that offers an edge-to-edge display, Face ID, and the TrueDepth front-facing camera that allows you to take portrait mode selfies, the iPhone XR is the cheapest way to do it.
The iPhone XR features quite a few upgrades over the iPhone 8 including the new design, even bigger display, Face ID, and dual-SIM support, but still has some of the same features like wireless charging, and LCD display, and single rear-facing camera. The iPhone XR is a great option for those who don't mind spending a little more to get a more updated and modern looking device.
Even lower cost
iPhone 7
It's the oldest model Apple still sells, which also means its the cheapest.
If the price is your biggest concern and you don't need wireless charging, the iPhone 7 is the cheapest iPhone Apple still sells.
While the iPhone 7's A10 chip is a bit slower than the iPhone 8's if you need something as cheap as can be, the iPhone 7 rings up to about $150 cheaper. The iPhone 7 doesn't have wireless charging, but still has an IP67 rating meaning it can get a little wet no problem and basic features the same display as the iPhone 8. If you find missing out on wireless charging, the iPhone 7 is still a very good phone.
Bigger phone
iPhone 8 Plus
Bigger screen, bigger footprint, and dual-cameras.
The iPhone 8 Plus has everything you love about the iPhone 8, but packs in a larger screen and a dual-camera system on the back. If you like a big phone, but don't want to spend over $1000 on the latest and greatest, the iPhone 8 Plus is perfect.
With all the same snappy responsiveness that the A11 Bionic chip gives you, the iPhone 8 Plus is a mammoth of a phone. It's big in your pocket, big in your hand, but the big screen makes it a great device to game and watch movies. Plus, the dual-camera system on the back gives you the ability to take portrait mode photos, which makes the already great iPhone 8 camera even better.
Bottom line
The iPhone 8 has the best value when you compare the price to features included, and even over a year after its launch, still feels as fast as ever. The hardware and software experience on the iPhone 8 will give you plently of joy for all your daily tasks, and with older reliable Touch ID still on board, it makes the iPhone 8 an absolute pleasure to have in your pocket.
