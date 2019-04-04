The iPhone 8 is the best iPhone to buy if you're looking to save a little money, but not compromise on speed or functionality. With most of the features of Apple's newest flagship on board, it has a lot to offer both people looking to upgrade an older iPhone and people looking for their first iPhone.

While it may lack the new design of Apple's newest iPhone, the iPhone 8 still offers an all-glass design that allows for wireless charging, has an IP67 rating, and the A11 Bionic chip still feels just as fast and responsive as ever.

Who should buy the iPhone 8

If you're coming from an older iPhone and looking for something that is snappy, responsive, and still has a great camera but doesn't cost the astronomical price of the new iPhone XS, the iPhone 8 is perfect for you. Plus, since the iPhone 8 is still rocking the older design from its previous models, you'll already be accustomed to the layout and functionality of the iPhone 8.

On top of all that, the iPhone 8 has a lot to offer people who are new to iPhone. With iOS being as user-friendly as always, Apple's great iintegrationswith its services and other products, plus the number of features the phone has make the iPhone 8 a compelling product for those new to Apple.

Is it a good time to buy this phone?

Yes! The iPhone 8 is currently sitting at $400 less than the newest iPhone XS and while the intervals between the two phones are different, using iPhone 8 won't feel anything less than fantastic. Plus, even though the iPhone 8 launched with iOS 11, Apple's newest software, iOS 12, made the iPhone 8 feel even better than it did before, meaning you won't have any issues running the latest and greatest software.

Reasons to buy A11 Bionic chip is still fast

Camera takes great photos

$400 cheaper than latest iPhone

Touch ID

Wireless charging Reasons not to buy You want something even cheaper

Don't like the old big-bezel design

All the internals offer a seamless experience

When buying a slightly older model of a phone, it's natural to be worried about how well (and how long) the device will still be running as newer models come out. The good news is Apple has an impressive track record when it comes to supporting older devices with new software updates and the iPhone 8 has been no exception.

I recently popped my SIM card into my old iPhone 8 and decided to make it my daily carry for a few weeks and I was astonished at how well it performed. The A11 Bionic chip packs enough power to get you through anything you can throw at it, from gaming for hours on end, to lots of emails, texts, Facebook messages, tweets, and every other type of communication, not once did I feel like my iPhone 8 wasn't up to the task. Even over a year later, the battery still lasts enough to get me through my day with average use, thanks in part to some great optimizations that came with the upgrade to iOS 12.

Touch ID is as useful, quick, and versatile as ever.

There's no denying that opting for an iPhone that has Apple's old design has a few drawbacks when you compare it to the iPhone XS. You're not getting an OLED display, the TrueDepth selfie camera, or the near bezel-less design, but in honor of saving $400, the iPhone 8 still has a lot to offer.