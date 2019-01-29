4K is the way of the future. Despite its slow consumer-level growth over the last five or so years, we're starting to see more and more 4K HDR content, and therefore, more and more consoles, platforms, and services are showing support. When 4K TVs hit the market, they were well over $2,500 apiece, but now you can get a 4K TV quite inexpensively. These are the best cheap 4K HDR TVs you can buy.
Top dog
LG UK6300PUE (43", 49", 55", 65")Our pick
In terms of best bang for your buck, this LG model is without a doubt our top pick. LG makes some of the best TVs money can buy, and this one matches up well to even other more expensive sets. You can get a 49-inch for under $400, featuring LG's fantastic Web OS smart interface, a stunning IPS panel, and, of course, HDR10 support.
Cheapest option
Toshiba LF621U19 (43", 50", 55")
For only $400, you can get this TV in 55 inches. It features Amazon's Fire TV platform built right in, and it supports 4K HDR content. You get three HDMI ports on this one and a USB port, a simple remote, as well as all your favorite streaming apps baked in like Netflix, HBO, Prime Video, and more.
Upgrade pick
Vizio P-Series (55", 65", 75")
I'm so impressed with how far Vizio has come in the last few years, and its P-Series TVs are a prime example of excellent TVs at affordable prices. You get 4K Dolby Vision HDR, gorgeous color, Vizio's smart TV platform, and built-in Casting abilities.
Also great
TCL 6 Series (55", 65")
TCL's 6 Series TVs are well-reviewed and can hold their own with even better brands like LG and Samsung. They have deep blacks, abundant colors, and the built-in Roku TV platform is perfect for cord cutters.
TCL's silver medal
TCL 5 Series (43", 49", 55", 65")
The 5 Series from TCL is just a slight step down from the 6 Series, and it all just comes down to the processor — it isn't quite as powerful. That being said, most folks probably wouldn't notice a big difference between the two. This one also has Roku TV baked in, three HDMI ports, 4K HDR support, and a great-looking design.
Top brand
Samsung NU7100 (40", 43", 50", 55", 75")
Samsung is one of the best names in TVs. Its panels have unparalleled color, amazing blacks, and its smart TV platform was one of the first and remains one of the best. It supports 4K HDR10+ content, and this Amazon bundle even includes a wall mount and a 6-outlet surge protector.
With 4K becoming more popular and even moving toward becoming the standard, 4K TVs have never been less expensive. If you're looking for a great marriage of quality and affordability, then we recommend the LG UK6300PUE.
