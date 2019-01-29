4K is the way of the future. Despite its slow consumer-level growth over the last five or so years, we're starting to see more and more 4K HDR content, and therefore, more and more consoles, platforms, and services are showing support. When 4K TVs hit the market, they were well over $2,500 apiece, but now you can get a 4K TV quite inexpensively. These are the best cheap 4K HDR TVs you can buy.

With 4K becoming more popular and even moving toward becoming the standard, 4K TVs have never been less expensive. If you're looking for a great marriage of quality and affordability, then we recommend the LG UK6300PUE.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.