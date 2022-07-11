Best comfort grips for Nintendo Switch iMore 2022
One of the most important things for handheld gaming is making sure your gaming system is comfortable to hold. The Nintendo Switch might offer tons of different Joy-Con colors. Still, it doesn't really offer the best handholds for long gaming sessions, but fortunately, there are plenty of accessories to help out with that. Whether you're buying for yourself or as a gift for someone else, these accessories are sure to be appreciated as they can help prevent cramping and discomfort. Here are the best Switch comfort grips.
- Palm support: RDS Industries GripStand
- Pro-like grips: Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro
- Full coverage: Orzly Comfort Grip Case
- Longer width: PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip
- Heavy duty: Mumba Rubberized Snap On Hard Case
- Great for families: FASTSNAIL Grips Compatible with Nintendo Switch Joy-Con
- Anti-slip grips: Jamont Joy-Con Gel Guards
- Consistent color scheme: TNP Gel Guards
Palm support: RDS Industries GripStandStaff Pick
This comfort grip will hold your entire console and give your palms amazing support. Holding onto your Switch will feel less like holding onto a stiff notebook and more like holding onto a really long PlayStation controller. It's perfect for consistent solo gaming.
Pro-like grips: Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro
These are technically controllers, but in our experience noted in our review, they offer far more grip than the official Joy-Cons do. They come in a wide variety of colors and prints, so you can find your favorite. Additionally, the buttons are larger as well as the joysticks, making it a lot more comfortable to play your Nintendo Switch for long stretches.
Full coverage: Orzly Comfort Grip Case
A great grip for more solo gaming, this piece puts all the grips directly to the device's back instead of the sides. It gives your fingers a little more to grip, so you don't have to lean the corners of your Switch into the bottoms of your palms. Choose between nine different colors.
Longer width: PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip
PowerA Joy-Con is perfect for playing solo games but still uses the TV instead of the screen on the Switch itself. It adds comfort to your dual Joy-Cons without having different comfort grips entirely separate the two. Plus, the lights on these grips let you know when your controller is dying. Handy!
Heavy duty: Mumba Rubberized Snap On Hard Case
This ergonomic case provides a measure of protection for your Switch console in addition to making it easier to hold. The rubber casing protects your console from scratches, drops, and bumps. It easily snaps around the Switch and can quickly be removed for cleaning. Choose from four different color options.
Great for families: FASTSNAIL Grips Compatible with Nintendo Switch Joy-Con
Best for more multiplayer gamers. If you find yourself playing more games with friends and family that only use half of your Joy-Cons, these controllers are perfect for you. Not only do they make your gaming more comfortable, but the protective coating on it is scratch-free to keep your setup looking fresh. Multiple color choices to pick from.
Anti-slip grips: Jamont Joy-Con Gel Guards
Not only will these guards give you a supportive bump for your palms, but they look and feel great and give your Joy-Cons a slick aesthetic. Choose from a few colors to mix and match with your current Joy-Con colors or get them to match.
Consistent color scheme: TNP Gel Guards
Time to mix it up. Do you have one of the many unique patterns of colored Joy-Cons for the Nintendo Switch? Well, don't miss out on keeping those colors shining through! These clear guards offer great support without hiding those beautiful colors you loved enough to purchase as a set.
Get a grip
A good comfort grip is another essential accessory that goes a long way toward increasing your handheld gaming experience. Your hands will feel less cramped gripping a molded plastic or rubber case, and the Switch will be less likely to fall from your hands. There are plenty of Nintendo Switch grips on the market, so we scoured the internet to determine which ones were best.
The great thing about investing in Joy-Con grips of some kind is that you can use them no matter what Nintendo Switch you're using. Joy-Cons can be paired to the Nintendo Switch Lite and you'll notice in our review that the Nintendo Switch OLED uses the same model Joy-Cons, despite the larger screen size. Your Joy-Cons can be carried between different Nintendo Switch consoles and so can the overwhelming majority of the grips we've listed here. Plus the different color options when it comes to Joy-Cons makes it a fun customization piece for your console.
We love all the multiplayer options the Switch is capable of, but let's face it. Most of the time, you're going to be using this console to play excellent games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild by yourself. That means the RDS Industries GripStand will be the perfect addition to your setup. Not only is it designed to host your entire console, but it gives you the palm support you've been looking for, so your thumbs don't get sore.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Protect your new Nintendo Switch OLED with these cases
Grab one of the very best cases to keep your Nintendo Switch OLED model protected. Some even come in awesome Nintendo designs!
The best monitor arms for your single or dual setups
Monitor arms are a great way to gain more space on your desk and achieve the perfect display positioning. Here are some of the best you can buy.
All the limited and special edition Nintendo Switch consoles you can buy
Don't want your Nintendo Switch to look like everyone else's? These limited edition Switch consoles will stand out in a crowd — and you can buy one today.