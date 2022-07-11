Best comfort grips for Nintendo Switch iMore 2022

One of the most important things for handheld gaming is making sure your gaming system is comfortable to hold. The Nintendo Switch might offer tons of different Joy-Con colors. Still, it doesn't really offer the best handholds for long gaming sessions, but fortunately, there are plenty of accessories to help out with that. Whether you're buying for yourself or as a gift for someone else, these accessories are sure to be appreciated as they can help prevent cramping and discomfort. Here are the best Switch comfort grips.

Get a grip

A good comfort grip is another essential accessory that goes a long way toward increasing your handheld gaming experience. Your hands will feel less cramped gripping a molded plastic or rubber case, and the Switch will be less likely to fall from your hands. There are plenty of Nintendo Switch grips on the market, so we scoured the internet to determine which ones were best.

The great thing about investing in Joy-Con grips of some kind is that you can use them no matter what Nintendo Switch you're using. Joy-Cons can be paired to the Nintendo Switch Lite and you'll notice in our review that the Nintendo Switch OLED uses the same model Joy-Cons, despite the larger screen size. Your Joy-Cons can be carried between different Nintendo Switch consoles and so can the overwhelming majority of the grips we've listed here. Plus the different color options when it comes to Joy-Cons makes it a fun customization piece for your console.

We love all the multiplayer options the Switch is capable of, but let's face it. Most of the time, you're going to be using this console to play excellent games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild by yourself. That means the RDS Industries GripStand will be the perfect addition to your setup. Not only is it designed to host your entire console, but it gives you the palm support you've been looking for, so your thumbs don't get sore.