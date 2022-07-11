Best comfort grips for Nintendo Switch iMore 2022

One of the most important things for handheld gaming is making sure your gaming system is comfortable to hold. The Nintendo Switch might offer tons of different Joy-Con colors. Still, it doesn't really offer the best handholds for long gaming sessions, but fortunately, there are plenty of accessories to help out with that. Whether you're buying for yourself or as a gift for someone else, these accessories are sure to be appreciated as they can help prevent cramping and discomfort. Here are the best Switch comfort grips.

GripStand

Palm support: RDS Industries GripStand

Staff Pick

This comfort grip will hold your entire console and give your palms amazing support. Holding onto your Switch will feel less like holding onto a stiff notebook and more like holding onto a really long PlayStation controller. It's perfect for consistent solo gaming.

Hori Split Pad Pro for Nintendo Switch

Pro-like grips: Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro

These are technically controllers, but in our experience noted in our review, they offer far more grip than the official Joy-Cons do. They come in a wide variety of colors and prints, so you can find your favorite. Additionally, the buttons are larger as well as the joysticks, making it a lot more comfortable to play your Nintendo Switch for long stretches.

Orzly Grip Case

Full coverage: Orzly Comfort Grip Case

A great grip for more solo gaming, this piece puts all the grips directly to the device's back instead of the sides. It gives your fingers a little more to grip, so you don't have to lean the corners of your Switch into the bottoms of your palms. Choose between nine different colors.

From $14 at Amazon
PowerA Comfort Grips

Longer width: PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip

PowerA Joy-Con is perfect for playing solo games but still uses the TV instead of the screen on the Switch itself. It adds comfort to your dual Joy-Cons without having different comfort grips entirely separate the two. Plus, the lights on these grips let you know when your controller is dying. Handy!

Mumba Hard Case

Heavy duty: Mumba Rubberized Snap On Hard Case

This ergonomic case provides a measure of protection for your Switch console in addition to making it easier to hold. The rubber casing protects your console from scratches, drops, and bumps. It easily snaps around the Switch and can quickly be removed for cleaning. Choose from four different color options.

$15 at Amazon
FASTSNAIL Grips

Great for families: FASTSNAIL Grips Compatible with Nintendo Switch Joy-Con

Best for more multiplayer gamers. If you find yourself playing more games with friends and family that only use half of your Joy-Cons, these controllers are perfect for you. Not only do they make your gaming more comfortable, but the protective coating on it is scratch-free to keep your setup looking fresh. Multiple color choices to pick from.

From $12 at Amazon
Jamont Joy Con Cover

Anti-slip grips: Jamont Joy-Con Gel Guards

Not only will these guards give you a supportive bump for your palms, but they look and feel great and give your Joy-Cons a slick aesthetic. Choose from a few colors to mix and match with your current Joy-Con colors or get them to match.

From $8 at Amazon
TNP Products Grip Gel Guards

Consistent color scheme: TNP Gel Guards

Time to mix it up. Do you have one of the many unique patterns of colored Joy-Cons for the Nintendo Switch? Well, don't miss out on keeping those colors shining through! These clear guards offer great support without hiding those beautiful colors you loved enough to purchase as a set.

From $7 at Amazon

Get a grip

A good comfort grip is another essential accessory that goes a long way toward increasing your handheld gaming experience. Your hands will feel less cramped gripping a molded plastic or rubber case, and the Switch will be less likely to fall from your hands. There are plenty of Nintendo Switch grips on the market, so we scoured the internet to determine which ones were best.

The great thing about investing in Joy-Con grips of some kind is that you can use them no matter what Nintendo Switch you're using. Joy-Cons can be paired to the Nintendo Switch Lite and you'll notice in our review that the Nintendo Switch OLED uses the same model Joy-Cons, despite the larger screen size. Your Joy-Cons can be carried between different Nintendo Switch consoles and so can the overwhelming majority of the grips we've listed here. Plus the different color options when it comes to Joy-Cons makes it a fun customization piece for your console.

We love all the multiplayer options the Switch is capable of, but let's face it. Most of the time, you're going to be using this console to play excellent games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild by yourself. That means the RDS Industries GripStand will be the perfect addition to your setup. Not only is it designed to host your entire console, but it gives you the palm support you've been looking for, so your thumbs don't get sore.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.