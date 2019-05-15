Comfortable gaming is incredibly important when it comes to handheld consoles. You want to make sure you have the weight of the device on all the right parts of your hands to prevent cramping or discomfort. Since the Nintendo Switch is a portable console, made for being able to be played anywhere, comfort grips for the device are super important. They're perfect for the gift-buying season whether you're looking for odds and ends or the best stocking stuffers!

Get a grip

A grip goes a long way towards increasing your handheld gaming experience. Your hands will feel less cramped gripping a molded plastic or rubber case and the Switch will be less likely to fall from your hands. There are plenty of Nintendo Switch grips on the market, so we scoured the internet to determine which ones were best.

We love all the multiplayer options the Switch is capable of, but let's face it. Most of the time you're going to be using this console to play games like Breath of the Wild by yourself. That means the GoPlay Grips will be the perfect addition to your set-up. Not only is it designed to host your entire console, but it gives you the palm support you've been looking for so your thumbs don't get sore.

If you'd prefer something that can be used in both handheld mode and when docked, we recommend the Yoowa Dockable Case. It features comfy hand grips and allows you to easily remove the Joy-Cons while the case is clipped onto the console.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.