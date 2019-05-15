Comfortable gaming is incredibly important when it comes to handheld consoles. You want to make sure you have the weight of the device on all the right parts of your hands to prevent cramping or discomfort. Since the Nintendo Switch is a portable console, made for being able to be played anywhere, comfort grips for the device are super important. They're perfect for the gift-buying season whether you're looking for odds and ends or the best stocking stuffers!
- Palm support: Goplay Grip
- Full coverage: Orzly Comfort Grip Case
- Longer width: PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip
- Charging stand: PDP Pro Joy-Con Charging Grip
- Heavy duty: Mumba Rubberized Snap On Hard Case
- Dockable grip: Yoowa Dockable Case
- Great for families: FASTSNAIL Grips
- Super Mario red: PDP Red Gel Guards
- Consistent color scheme: Grip Gel Guards
- Mix & match: Whiteoak Joy-Con Grip
- Solid comfort: AmazonBasics Grip
Palm support: Goplay GripStaff Pick
This comfort grip will hold your entire console and give your palms amazing support. Holding onto your switch will feel less like holding onto a stiff notebook and more like holding onto a really long PlayStation controller. It's perfect for consistent solo-gaming.
Full coverage: Orzly Comfort Grip Case
A great grip for more solo-gaming. This piece puts all the grips directly to the back of the device instead of the sides. It gives your fingers a little more to grip so you don't have to lean the corners of your Switch into the bottoms of your palms. Choose between 10 different colors.
Longer width: PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip
PowerA Joy-Con is perfect for when you are playing solo-games but still use the TV instead of the screen on the Switch itself. It adds comfort to your dual Joy-Cons without having the two be entirely separated by different comfort grips. Plus, the lights on these grips let you know when your controller is dying. Handy!
Charging stand: PDP Pro Joy-Con Charging Grip
This Joy-Con grip comes with a charging stand so you don't have to remove your Joy-Cons from the grip in order for them to charge. The grip also increases the size of the trigger buttons, making them easier to use. Another convenience feature are the included pair of rubber thumb caps, that make your joysticks respond to every little movement.
Heavy duty: Mumba Rubberized Snap On Hard Case
This ergonomic case provides a measure of protection for your Switch console in addition to making it easier to hold. The rubber casing protects your console from scratches, drops, and bumps. It easily snaps around the Switch and can quickly be removed for cleaning. Choose from four different color options.
Dockable grip: Yoowa Dockable Case
This case features comfy ergonomic grips and is one of the few grips slim enough to dock while on your Switch. You'll be happy to note that you can also easily remove the Joy-Cons while the case is in place. It's made of a shock absorbent material to keep your console safe and comes in three colors: frosted black, blue, or clear.
Great for families: FASTSNAIL Grips
Best for more multiplayer-gamers. If you find yourself playing more games with friends and family that only use half of your Joy-Con, these controllers are perfect for you. Not only do they make your gaming more comfortable, but the protective coating on it is scratch-free to keep your set-up looking fresh. Choose between five color choices.
Super Mario red: PDP Red Gel Guards
These slick comfort grips match the same color as the Super Mario Special Edition colors and that's pretty cool. Not only will it give you a supportive bump for your palms, but they look super stylish while doing so! (See what I did there?)
Consistent color scheme: Grip Gel Guards
Time to mix it up. Do you have the red and blue Joy-Cons for the Nintendo Switch? Well, don't miss out on keeping the colors the same! This package on Amazon offers great support without hiding those beautiful colors you loved enough to purchase as an original set.
Mix & match: Whiteoak Joy-Con Grip
Can't make up your mind about which color you want? Get them all. The Whiteoak Joy-Con Grips have six colors to choose from and all offer the same amount of protection and support for your gaming experience. You can get whacky with some hot pink designs or keep it solid with plain black!
Solid comfort: AmazonBasics Grip
Amazon basics have their own set of comfort grips for the Nintendo Switch that's on sale for an amazing price. You can choose between four colors, but you can't mix and match. The set even includes button covers to add comfort and protection to the buttons on your Joy-Cons!
Get a grip
A grip goes a long way towards increasing your handheld gaming experience. Your hands will feel less cramped gripping a molded plastic or rubber case and the Switch will be less likely to fall from your hands. There are plenty of Nintendo Switch grips on the market, so we scoured the internet to determine which ones were best.
We love all the multiplayer options the Switch is capable of, but let's face it. Most of the time you're going to be using this console to play games like Breath of the Wild by yourself. That means the GoPlay Grips will be the perfect addition to your set-up. Not only is it designed to host your entire console, but it gives you the palm support you've been looking for so your thumbs don't get sore.
If you'd prefer something that can be used in both handheld mode and when docked, we recommend the Yoowa Dockable Case. It features comfy hand grips and allows you to easily remove the Joy-Cons while the case is clipped onto the console.
