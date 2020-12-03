Best Connected Fitness Equipment iMore 2020

State of the art connected fitness equipment has taken the world by storm this year. Although it's nothing new, connected fitness is becoming more accessible and popular than ever as the top name health and fitness companies battle it out to win the coveted title of the best of the best. We love The MYX Plus fitness system because it's the most affordable, all-encompassing total body workout system we've found in the connected fitness world. Whatever exercise modality you're into and no matter your fitness level, we've found the perfect workout system for you on this list of the best connected fitness equipment.

The MYX Plus is the most accessible and affordable connected fitness program on the market. On top of a high-quality, stationary Star Trac bike outfitted with a swiveling 22-inch touchscreen; purchasing the MYX Plus will come with your own set of free weights and a kettlebell (in increments of your choice), as well as a foam roller, bike stabilizing mat, Polar OH1 heart rate monitor, resistance band, and oversized exercise mat for floor work, making it a complete fitness system for both body and mind. MYX uses science-backed, heart-based training, and cross-training to ensure smarter, not harder workouts. The patented MYX Mark calibrates your personalized heart rate zones based on the MYX assessment of your cardiovascular fitness level. Paired with the MYX membership ($29/month), you get access to hundreds of workouts bringing an immersive, one-on-one training experience straight to your home. MYX was designed to make fitness accessible to everyone, regardless of their fitness level. You can choose from a plethora of different fitness classes such as cycling, meditation, yoga, and cross-training. When you purchase an MYX membership, you can stream MYX workouts anytime, anywhere from your tablet or smartphone for exercise on-the-go. You can also schedule your workouts through the mobile app. This feature holds you accountable for your activity and makes it easier to remember to squeeze in a workout. MYX keeps track of all your workouts including exercise frequency and performance. Watch your heart health improve over time and feel motivated as you develop strong health and fitness habits. The MYX Plus provides you with all the tools and resources you need to succeed in your workouts, and the swivel screen on the studio-grade MYX cycle allows for a seamless transition from bike to floor. This is truly an affordable, all-encompassing total body system, which is why it's our pick for best overall. On the downside, because MYX Fitness entered the connected fitness world earlier this year, it has a smaller virtual video library than some of the other top competitors, however, it's adding to this library frequently. It's also designed for individual, heart-based training, so you won't be competing with other users and there's no sense of community. The MYX membership is an additional cost of $29 per month. Pros: Affordable, accessible total body system (extras included)

Best Connected Treadmill: NordicTrack Commercial X32i

The NordicTrack Commercial X32i is NordicTrack's latest and greatest when it comes to connected treadmills. It features a 40% incline, -6% decline, and a 32-inch smart HD touchscreen for an even more immersive, interactive, connected fitness experience for the user, especially when the iFit trainers take users running at destinations across the globe. You'll track your stats with real-time performance metric tracking to keep you motivated and engaged as you run, and you can now connect your Bluetooth headphones to the X32i so you can listen to your iFit trainer and workout music without any distractions. Purchasing the NordicTrack X32i comes with a one-year iFit membership (a $468 value) which gives access to thousands of live and on-demand classes with expert trainers. The X32i features automatic adjustments so you can follow your trainers hands-free. That means your speed and incline will be adjusted automatically according to where you are in your workout. You also have the ability to override the automatic adjustments if you'd like. The treadmill itself has a speed range of zero to 12 miles per hour and a 22 by 65-inch commercial tread belt with Reflex Cushioning to absorb impact without sacrificing durability. It also comes with dual AutoBreeze workout fans for the ultimate luxury running experience; now, how cool is that? On the downside, this treadmill is pricey, but if you're a runner and are looking for the ultimate in luxury running experiences, this is it. The X32i is heavy, the box product weight weighs in at 462-pounds and it has a large footprint. Plan on making some substantial space for this bad boy because wherever you set it up, that's where it will stay. Pros: One-year iFit membership included

Best Connected Boxing: FightCamp

Best Connected Climber: CLMBR Connected

Best Connected Bike: Peloton

Best Low-key Machine: The Mirror

