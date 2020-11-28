I freaking love my Nintendo Switch and take it with me wherever I go. If you've just recently picked up one of these handheld gaming systems then you're going to want to make sure to grab the most important Switch accessories as well. Thankfully, many of them are on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Here are the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch accessory deals we've found.
Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch accessories
- : PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller - Pokémon Sobble | $34.99 at Amazon
- : SanDisk 128GB MicroSD Card - Mario Red | $19.99 at Amazon
- : Elokipoe Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch | $5.19 at Amazon
- : HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Transmitter Adapter | $25.49 at Amazon
- : Switch Charger | $11.99 at Amazon
- : Tomtoc Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch | $15.88 at Amazon
- : Joy-Con - Neon Pink and Neon Green | $69.99 at Best Buy
- : Celeste amiibo from Animal Crossing | $6.99 at Best Buy
- : Blathers amiibo from Animal Crossing | $6.99 at Best Buy
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller - Pokémon Sobble | $34.99 at Amazon
When it comes to intense solo games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or competitive multiplayers like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate it's helpful to have a more traditionally-shaped controller instead of Joy-Cons. They're easier to hold during play sessions and fit adult hands much better. Get this Pokémon-themed one while it's $15 off for Black Friday.
SanDisk 128GB MicroSD Card - Mario Red | $19.99 at Amazon
It's sad but true that the Nintendo Switch only offers 32GB of internal storage. That's only about enough space to hold up to three large digital games. For that reason it's a good idea to pick up a microSD card. This one features a Mario mushroom and gives you plenty of extra space for your save data. Get it while it's on sale!
Elokipoe Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch | $5.19 at Amazon
Just like your smartphone, every Nintendo Switch needs a screen protector to prevent serious scratches and damage to the large screen. This one is 9H tempered glass and is easy to install. Get it while it's 20% off.
HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Transmitter Adapter | $25.49 at Amazon
Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch doesn't offer Bluetooth functionality, so you cannot use wireless headphones with the gaming system unless you have an adapter. This inserts into the Switch's USB-C port, doesn't stick out like other dongles, and works beautifully. It's currently $9.50 off for Cyber Monday.
Switch Charger | $11.99 at Amazon
The Nintendo Switch comes with its own TV docking station and charging adapter. However, I've found it's immensely helpful to have another charger handy. That way you can continue to play in handheld mode while relaxing on the couch or can pack the extra charger with you when you go on a trip. Get this one while it's 25% off.
Tomtoc Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch | $15.88 at Amazon
Tomtoc's carrying cases are the slimmest ones you'll find that can still provide protection for your Switch. They have a hardshell cover and can hold up to 10 game cartridges. Plus, that wrist strap makes it easy to carry on the go. Get it while it's 31% off.
Joy-Con - Neon Pink and Neon Green | $69.99 at Best Buy
It's important to have extra Joy-Cons handy for when you want the whole family to enjoy a multiplayer game together or when you want to host a game night. Right now, Best Buy is selling several different colors for $10 off.
Celeste amiibo from Animal Crossing | $6.99 at Best Buy
If you're looking to buy something for an Animal Crossing fan then you really ought to consider this figurine. It's about three inches tall and, when scanned on the Nintendo Switch in Animal Crossing, players can take pictures with Celeste in the Photopia section of the game.
Blathers amiibo from Animal Crossing | $6.99 at Best Buy
Blathers is the museum curator in Animal Crossing and a fan-favorite character. This collectible is one of several Animal Crossing amiibo. It looks great on your shelf and can also be used to bring Blathers into a the Photopia section of the game.
Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch accessories
There are several different Nintendo Switch accessories that I recommend to people who have just picked up the console for the first time. These peripheral items will make the system more enjoyable and easier to use.
There are dozens of new Cyber Monday deals coming out every day. We'll be sure to update this list as new Switch accessories go on sale so check back soon.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.