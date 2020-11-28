Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deals 2020

There are so many fun gaming things on sale during Cyber Monday. Perhaps most importantly, it's a great time to pick up some of the best Nintendo Switch games at a discounted price. There are literally hundreds if not thousands of games that have released on the Nintendo Switch, but not all of them are worth your time. If you need some help knowing which Switch games to get, I'm here to help.
Of course, there are huge best-sellers like Luigi's Mansion 3. You'll have to be quick, though. The best Switch game deals often sell out really quickly or a game might only be on sale for small window of time.
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle | $14.99 at Best Buy
This is a turn-based strategy game where players determine what actions Mario, Peach, Luigi, Yoshi, and their Rabbid doubles take. I actually just bought it myself while it was at this super low price and have absolutely been enjoying it. It usually sells for $30 so it's currently 50% off.
Luigi's Mansion 3 | $39.99 at Best Buy
Luigi's Mansion 3 is one of my very favorite games on Nintendo Switch. If the hilarious actions of the silly ghosts don't get you laughing then Luigi's overreactive expression definitely will. There are puzzles to solve, ghosts to catch, and Mushroom Kingdom friends to free. Plus, you can pass a Joy-Con to a buddy and play in local co-op. It usually goes for $60 so this is a great price.
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | $39.99 at Best Buy
Link's Awakening is a remake of a classic Zelda title and employs a top-down cutesy artstyle that is reminiscent of the original 2D version. This is by far the strangest and more charming Zelda game ever to have been released. Get it while it's $20 off.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $49.99 at Best Buy
Animal Crossing has undoubtedly been the most popular game in 2020. Considering that it only came out earlier this year it's surprising to see it selling for $10 off this Cyber Monday. Grab it at this price while you can.
Super Mario Maker 2 | $39.99 at Best Buy
You can create your own sidescrolling levels in Super Mario Maker 2. The fun thing is you can choose from several different styles that Mario games have employed throughout the years. With a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can also share your creations with other players or play theirs.
Just Dance 2021 | $29.99 at Best Buy
I'll be absolutely honest. I have no coordination when it comes to my feet so this isn't a game I've played. However, several of my friends freaking love this game. There are plenty of popular songs to dance to and you can compete against other people in your home. Get it while it's $20 off.
Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!/ Let's Go, Eevee! | $29.99 at Best Buy
These simplified Pokémon games allow players to return to the Kanto region first explored in Pokémon Red and Blue with either a special Pikachu or Eevee at their side. You'll work to beat every gym, catch Pokémon, and beat Team Rocket on your journey. Plus, you can dress Eevee or Pikachu up in fun clothes. They're currently $20 off.
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe | $34.99 at Best Buy
If you're looking for a game to share with others, this is the one to get. It plays like a traditional Mario sidescroller but offers two characters that are easier to control. That way you can play with younger kids or people who don't feel as confident playing video games.
Super Mario Party | $39.99 at Best Buy
Super Mario Party is one of the best party games since the main action revolves around competing against eachother while playing various minigames. Play as Mario, Peach, Luigi, Yoshi, or other Mushroom Kingdom characters. Up to four people can play on one Switch.
Cyber Monday is one of the best times to pick up a bunch of Nintendo Switch games. Some of my absolute favorites are on sale and I recommend all of the ones listed above. Happy Cyber Monday deal hunting!
