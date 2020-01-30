The Nintendo Switch has been changing the game in the world of consoles and handheld gaming systems since it's release in March of 2017. Many amazing games have been made exclusively for it, keeping in mind the combined TV ability and portability. Whether you're a fan of platformers, fitness, or the classics, Nintendo has made a little something for everyone on our best games list.

Best Exclusive Nintendo Switch Games that have Come Out So Far iMore 2020

Featured favorite : Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo has been doing Mario games since the beginning and finding new ways to make them fresh. Super Mario Odyssey is no exception! It offers even more new cities to explore and a fun way to play with your surroundings and takeover different characters. $59 at Amazon

The Best of the Best

Nintendo has done a pretty good job of getting great exclusives to the Nintendo Switch with a variety of game options. Of the games highlighted, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is my personal favorite. It is a well done reimagining of a classic favorite that has a great blend of the original game as well as some new elements to enjoy with a cute art style.

If you're looking for something completely new, Super Mario Odyssey offers a great game in a way it's never been done before. The interaction you get to have as you play through these new worlds is a fun way to enjoy classic characters, and some unfamiliar ones! Enjoy roaming and take some time to explore.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.