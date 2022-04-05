Best extended battery packs for Nintendo Switch iMore 2022

There's nothing more frustrating than having your system shut down when you're in the middle of a big fight or can't easily save your progress. For best results, lower the brightness of your screen as much as you can. It's also good to have a backup battery on hand to give the handheld a little extra juice until you can full plug it back in. Our favorite Nintendo Switch battery pack is the Anker PowerCore 20100, but we've also gathered three other options so you can take a look at the pros and cons of each to see which one is right for you. Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch battery packs.

The Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 PD brings roughly 15 hours of additional playtime to your Nintendo Switch, and it will continue to charge your hybrid console while you play. It features one USB charging port and one USB-C charging port, so you can charge your Switch and another device simultaneously. The USB-C port is a PD port that produces a high-speed charge to charge your devices faster. You'll be able to get several charges out of this power bank before it needs to be plugged in. It weighs less than a pound, which is surprising given how much power it stores. It comes with both an adapter and a high-speed charging cable. Pros: Long battery life

Carrying case

One USB port, One USB-C PD port

Lightweight Cons: Fewer ports than some other options

Best overall Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 PD The on-the-go gamer's preference This is one of the most powerful and reliable portable batteries you can buy. It can charge a Switch multiple times on one charge! $75 at Amazon

Best value: Fochew Wireless Portable Charger 30,800 15W

This battery pack can charge your powered down Switch a few times before it needs a recharge. That being said, it recharges your battery very slowly when the Switch is on. For best results, turn down your screen's brightness all the way. It has a built-in battery life screen so you can tell how much juice is left. It's the size of a thick smartphone: 5.9 inches tall, 2.9 inches wide, and 0.6 inches deep. You'll be able to carry this around as easily as you would a phone. There are four ports in total: two Quick Charge 4.0 USB ports, a USB-C port, and the Micro-USB charging port. That way you can charge up multiple devices at once making this the perfect travel accessory. Pros: Inexpensive

Built-in flashlight

Multiple ports

Battery indicator

Compact size Cons: No Type-C USB port

Best value Fochew Wireless Portable Charger 30,800mAh 15W A cheap, compact option It may be small, but this battery can still charge your Switch a few times before running out of power. $30 at Amazon

Best officially licensed battery: Anker PowerCore 20100 Nintendo Switch Edition

If you're the kind of person who prefers to stick with products that were specifically created for the Switch than you'll want to check out the Anker PowerCore 20100 Nintendo Switch Edition. It's a powerful battery bank that features the Switch logo and is sanctioned by Nintendo. There's a USB-C PD port as well as a USB IQ port to help you charge your devices quickly. With 20,100 mAh, this PowerCore can give your Nintendo Switch up to 15 hours of extra battery life so you can play your favorite games even longer. It's also a decent size: about the size of your Nintendo Switch. Pros: Officially licensed product

Battery indicator

Provides up to 15 extra hours Cons: Only two ports

Might be a little big for some

Best officially licensed battery Anker PowerCore 20100 Nintendo Switch Edition Designed with the Switch in mind Nintendo has officially backed this Anker battery charger specifically for the Switch. $80 at Amazon

Best attachable battery: GuliKit 10000 Power Bank

This portable battery clips directly to the back of the Switch, so you won't have to worry about holding it while you play. It gives you between 8-12 hours of extra Switch use, depending on your power settings. The battery is about the size of an average cell phone, so you can put it and the clip in your pocket or easily pack it for a trip. One of the best things about this device is that a Type-C USB is built right into the side of the battery, so you won't have to worry about carrying cables around. Use the battery to charge your Switch or other devices. However, when the battery is mounted, it blocks the kickstand so you can't use it. Additionally, the weight of the battery, combined with the weight of Switch, makes this a heavier option. Pros: Clips to the Switch

Long battery life

Built-in Type-C USB Cons: Blocks the Switch's kickstand

Makes the Switch heavy

Best attachable battery GuliKit 10000 Power Bank Space-saving battery This power bank clips directly to the back of the Switch, so you don't have to worry about carrying it separately. $39 at Amazon

Best Switch grip battery: NEWDERY External Battery Station for Nintendo Switch

This Nintendo Switch case adds one full additional charge to your Switch and also includes a kickstand for tabletop mode. It provides more stability than the Switch's standard kickstand, meaning you'll still get a good experience on uneven surfaces. It will be bit heavier in handheld mode, but the included grips can help you hold onto the console easier. There's a built-in compartment where you can securely stash two cartridges on the go so you can take some of the best Nintendo Switch games with you. The case is open over the Switch's vent to prevent the console from overheating and also provides access to the USB-C port on bottom and the headphone jack on top so you can use any compatible accessories you'd like. You can also use cables in both the Switch port and the battery station port to speed up the charge. LED lights will let you know the battery status. Note that it does not fit the Switch Lite or the Switch OLED. Pros: Built-in stand

Ergonomic grips

Stores two game cartridges

LED battery indicators Cons: Makes the Switch heavier

Doesn't work with Switch Lite or Switch OLED

Best Switch grip battery NEWDERY External Battery Station for Nintendo Switch The battery, the stand, and the storage space In addition to being a battery, this case offers grips, can store two games, features a kickstand, and has LED battery indicators. $40 at Amazon