There's nothing more frustrating than having your system shut down when you're in the middle of a big fight or can't easily save your progress. For best results, lower the brightness of your screen as much as you can. It's also good to have a backup battery on hand to give the handheld a little extra juice until you can full plug it back in. Our favorite Nintendo Switch battery pack is the Anker PowerCore 20100, but we've also gathered three other options so you can take a look at the pros and cons of each to see which one is right for you. Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch battery packs.
- Best overall: Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 PD
- Best value: Fochew Wireless Portable Charger 30,800mAh 15W
- Best officially licensed battery: Anker PowerCore 20100 Nintendo Switch Edition
- Best attachable battery: GuliKit 10000 Power Bank
- Best Switch grip battery: NEWDERY External Battery Station for Nintendo Switch
Best overall: Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 PD
The Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 PD brings roughly 15 hours of additional playtime to your Nintendo Switch, and it will continue to charge your hybrid console while you play. It features one USB charging port and one USB-C charging port, so you can charge your Switch and another device simultaneously.
The USB-C port is a PD port that produces a high-speed charge to charge your devices faster. You'll be able to get several charges out of this power bank before it needs to be plugged in. It weighs less than a pound, which is surprising given how much power it stores. It comes with both an adapter and a high-speed charging cable.
Pros:
- Long battery life
- Carrying case
- One USB port, One USB-C PD port
- Lightweight
Cons:
- Fewer ports than some other options
Best value: Fochew Wireless Portable Charger 30,800 15W
This battery pack can charge your powered down Switch a few times before it needs a recharge. That being said, it recharges your battery very slowly when the Switch is on. For best results, turn down your screen's brightness all the way. It has a built-in battery life screen so you can tell how much juice is left. It's the size of a thick smartphone: 5.9 inches tall, 2.9 inches wide, and 0.6 inches deep. You'll be able to carry this around as easily as you would a phone.
There are four ports in total: two Quick Charge 4.0 USB ports, a USB-C port, and the Micro-USB charging port. That way you can charge up multiple devices at once making this the perfect travel accessory.
Pros:
- Inexpensive
- Built-in flashlight
- Multiple ports
- Battery indicator
- Compact size
Cons:
- No Type-C USB port
Best officially licensed battery: Anker PowerCore 20100 Nintendo Switch Edition
If you're the kind of person who prefers to stick with products that were specifically created for the Switch than you'll want to check out the Anker PowerCore 20100 Nintendo Switch Edition. It's a powerful battery bank that features the Switch logo and is sanctioned by Nintendo. There's a USB-C PD port as well as a USB IQ port to help you charge your devices quickly. With 20,100 mAh, this PowerCore can give your Nintendo Switch up to 15 hours of extra battery life so you can play your favorite games even longer. It's also a decent size: about the size of your Nintendo Switch.
Pros:
- Officially licensed product
- Battery indicator
- Provides up to 15 extra hours
Cons:
- Only two ports
- Might be a little big for some
Best attachable battery: GuliKit 10000 Power Bank
This portable battery clips directly to the back of the Switch, so you won't have to worry about holding it while you play. It gives you between 8-12 hours of extra Switch use, depending on your power settings. The battery is about the size of an average cell phone, so you can put it and the clip in your pocket or easily pack it for a trip. One of the best things about this device is that a Type-C USB is built right into the side of the battery, so you won't have to worry about carrying cables around. Use the battery to charge your Switch or other devices.
However, when the battery is mounted, it blocks the kickstand so you can't use it. Additionally, the weight of the battery, combined with the weight of Switch, makes this a heavier option.
Pros:
- Clips to the Switch
- Long battery life
- Built-in Type-C USB
Cons:
- Blocks the Switch's kickstand
- Makes the Switch heavy
Best Switch grip battery: NEWDERY External Battery Station for Nintendo Switch
This Nintendo Switch case adds one full additional charge to your Switch and also includes a kickstand for tabletop mode. It provides more stability than the Switch's standard kickstand, meaning you'll still get a good experience on uneven surfaces. It will be bit heavier in handheld mode, but the included grips can help you hold onto the console easier.
There's a built-in compartment where you can securely stash two cartridges on the go so you can take some of the best Nintendo Switch games with you. The case is open over the Switch's vent to prevent the console from overheating and also provides access to the USB-C port on bottom and the headphone jack on top so you can use any compatible accessories you'd like. You can also use cables in both the Switch port and the battery station port to speed up the charge. LED lights will let you know the battery status. Note that it does not fit the Switch Lite or the Switch OLED.
Pros:
- Built-in stand
- Ergonomic grips
- Stores two game cartridges
- LED battery indicators
Cons:
- Makes the Switch heavier
- Doesn't work with Switch Lite or Switch OLED
Bottom line
If you travel a lot or frequently play the Switch on the go, we recommend purchasing the Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 PD. It's powerful and surprisingly lightweight, making it one of the best Nintendo Switch battery packs to consider.
If you're looking for something that attaches to the Switch, you'll appreciate the NEWDERY External Battery Station. Just slide the Switch into place and you'll be able to add a full extra charge to your device. It also can hold two cartridges, has grips for a better hand hold, and provides a kickstand. Just note that this battery pack does not work with the Switch OLED.
Lastly, if you're just looking for something that doesn't cost too much, you'll want to consider the Fochew Wireless Portable Charger. This small power bank offers a little screen that shows how much battery life it has left. Plus, it has multiple ports so you can charge up several devices at once.
