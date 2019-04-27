Keeping your Nintendo Switch charged when playing on the go can be a real hassle. You don't want to run out of power at a crucial moment, so it's good to have a dependable, long-lasting portable battery handy. We've determined the best four portable batteries for the Nintendo Switch. Take a look at the pros and cons of each battery pack and see which one is right for you.

Best Overall: Anker PowerCore 20100

The Anker PowerCore 20100 brings roughly 15 hours of additional playtime to your Switch. It will continue to charge your hybrid console while you play. For best results, lower the brightness of your screen as much as you can. It features two USB charging ports, so you can charge your Switch and another device at the same time. One port produces a high-speed charge to charge your devices faster. You'll be able to get several charges out of this power bank before it needs to be plugged in. Choose the look you like best between four different color options: black, white, blue, and red. It weighs less than a pound, which is surprising given how much power it stores. It comes with both a carrying case and a charger cable. Since there is no Type-C USB port, you will need a USB to USB Type-C cable in order to charge your Switch. Who should buy it: Gamers who take their Switch everywhere and want to be able to recharge their console multiple times on one battery charge. Pros: Long battery life

Carrying Case

2 USB ports

4 color options

Lightweight Cons: No Type-C USB port

Best Value: RAVPower 16750

This battery pack can charge your powered down Switch a few times before it needs a recharge. That being said, it recharges your battery very slowly when the Switch is on. For best results, turn down your screen's brightness all the way. It has a built-in flashlight making it even more useful. Use the light to help you insert the USB cable in the correct area when it is dark. It comes in three different colors: white, black, and red. It's the size of a thick smartphone: 5 inches tall, 3.15 inches wide and 0.79 inches deep. You'll be able to carry this around as easily as you would a phone. This is another battery that requires you to buy a USB to USB Type-C cable in order to charge your Switch. Who should buy it: Anyone who wants a more compact battery that can still charge the Switch multiple times before running out of juice. Pros: Inexpensive

Built-in flashlight

Battery indicator

Compact size Cons: No Type-C USB port

Best Attachable Battery: GuliKit 10000 Power Bank

This portable battery clips directly to the back of the Switch, so you won't have to worry about holding it while you play. It gives you between 8 to 12 hours of Switch use depending on your power settings. The battery is about the size of an average cell phone, so you can put it and the clip in your pocket or easily pack it for a trip. When the battery is mounted, it blocks the kickstand so you can't use it. Additionally, the weight of the battery combined with the weight of Switch make this a heavier option. One of the best things about this device is that a Type-C USB is built right into the side of the battery, so you won't have to worry about carrying cables around. Use the battery to charge your Switch or other devices. Who should buy it: Someone who wants a compact way to carry both their Switch and their portable battery. Pros: Clips to the Switch

Long battery life

Built-in Type-C USB Cons: Blocks the Switch's kickstand

Makes the Switch heavy

Best Multipurpose Battery: Nintendo Switch Charge Stand 3500 mAh

It has the power to charge your Switch a little more than once, which gives it the lowest battery power of any device on this list. But, there's more to this battery pack than just the battery. When you open a flap at the top of the device you'll find storage space for two Switch games. It even comes with a kickstand, making the Switch far more stable than when it's used with the original stand. This increased stability makes it a very appealing option for anyone who regularly plays local co-op away from their TV. It is a bit more bulky than other Switch battery packs so you you might get tired of holding it. Who should buy it: Anyone who frequently plays local co-op games on the go. Pros: Built-in Stand

Stores 2 game cartridges

No cables required Cons: Lower battery life

Makes the Switch heavy

