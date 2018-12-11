Either way, that roster is huge! How do you know who to play as when going up against your friends or even other people online? Fortunately, we've rounded up some of the best fighter picks in this list for you, so let's check them out!

So you've spent all weekend playing some Super Smash Bros. Ultimate like the rest of us, right? Maybe you've been putting some time into the new World of Light adventure mode (over 20 hours of gameplay right there) or been busy playing and trying to unlock the other 66 characters of the roster.

Cloud (Final Fantasy VII)

The poster boy for Final Fantasy VII returns in Ultimate as an unlockable fighter. Currently, many people classify Cloud as S-Tier, and it's easy to see why. He falls into the Heavy Weight Class but has pretty good movement speed, and he hits hard. Plus, his Buster Sword can do both close-up and ranged attacks, and he gets stronger thanks to Limit Break, which you can manually charge up or it automatically fills up when you deal or take damage. Limit Break strengthens a special move and grants a temporary speed boost.

Marth (Fire Emblem)

Marth has been a favorite for many since he was introduced in Melee, and there's a good reason for that! Marth typically falls into the S-Tier for every release, due to his fast dash speed, and his sword's reach is pretty far. He does the most damage with the tip of his sword though, so space is an important thing to factor in to his attacks. And he can counter almost anything, so make use of that down+B often!

Ike (Fire Emblem)

Ike is another Fire Emblem character that falls into the S-Tier this time around. He's a bit slower than Marth, but he has a wide variety of hard-hitting attacks, including some super strong smash attacks. And his Eruption (B special) can now move forward in three pillars as a projectile attack, making it more effective to use. Just be careful using him—his smash attacks hit super hard, but also leave him open!

Diddy Kong (Donkey Kong)

You may think we're monkeying around here, but Diddy Kong is a great pick if you want an S-Tier fighter. He's lightweight and fast, so he'll get around the stage easily, especially with his Rocketbarrel move (Up+B). He also can throw a banana peel behind him to trip up foes, and this banana peel works like a regular item! It's easy to miss, so it's a great way to annoy your opponents if they don't see it. His Final Smash is also incredibly powerful.

Pikachu (Pokémon)

Pikachu is one of the original fighters that have been around since the first Super Smash Bros., so it's one of the veterans, but still a great choice for S-Tier. His smash attacks can be quite damaging, Thunder Jolt doesn't discriminate, and his Thunder move is not one to be reckoned with. Plus, Pikachu Libre costume is adorable!

Richter (Castlevania)

Both Richter and Simon Belmont prove that axes, whips, and holy water isn't just for killing Dracula. Richter may be Simon's echo fighter, but honestly, I think Richter feels better to play overall. He's a tad faster and feels more fluid (to me anyway). The whip has a pretty great reach, and the variety of ranged attacks with the ax, cross, and holy water mean a lot of versatility. Plus, you can use the whip as a grappling hook onto ledges, making up for otherwise poor recovery.

Inkling (Splatoon)

Inklings may be new, but they pack quite a punch. Using ink, the Inkling can cover opponents in paint, so they take more damage from you. However, ink isn't infinite, so you need to make sure to refill (ZL/ZR+B) early and often. Fan favorite weapons from Splatoon make their way into Smash with the Splatershot, Splat Roller, and Splat Bomb moves, which all have good range and dish out good damage. And who doesn't like to be fashionable squid kids?

Snake (Metal Gear Solid)

If you want a ranged fighter that plays like no other, then Snake is the guy you want to pick. While he can throw a few punches when someone gets too close, his specialties lie with his impressive arsenal of explosives. He has hand grenades, remote missiles, and even C4 to unload onto his opponents. His Final Smash is also rather amazing because it locks onto an opponent and fires five homing missiles. Try dodging that!

Bayonetta (Bayonetta)

Bayonetta is the femme fatale of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. She packs guns on her arms and legs and uses them in deadly fashion with the Bullet Arts fighting style that she's famous for. But she also has some heavy-hitting punches and kicks that she summons from the void, and she has the ability to slow down time. Her Final Smash can summon Gamorrah, who can hit up to three enemies at once.

Sheik (The Legend of Zelda)

Princess Zelda often disguised herself as a male Sheikah named Sheik, aiding Link on his journey in Ocarina of Time by teaching him warp songs. While Zelda and Sheik have always been one character that was able to transform into one another, they separated them in Super Smash Bros. for 3DS and Wii U due to hardware limitations, and they've stuck to the same formula in Ultimate.

Still, a lot of people played Zelda just to turn into Sheik anyways. Sheik is super fast, and while her attacks may not be as hard hitting as others, they're quick and hit you in rapid succession. She also has a nice mix of close up and ranged attacks and pretty decent recovery. It's all about speed with Sheik, so she can close in on you fast and also get away if needed.

What are your favorite fighters so far?

The game just came out, but it's pretty much the only game that everyone's talking about these days. What are your favorite fighters to play as right now? What are your mains? Sound off in the comments!

