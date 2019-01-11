The Bass Pro Shops The Strike Championship Edition is the best fishing game for Nintendo Switch owners because it turns your Joy-Cons into a mock fishing rod.

Who should buy this game?

Winter is almost here in the Northern Hemisphere, and while ice fishing is a thing, you're limited by what species of fish don't migrate in the winter. More than that, sometimes you want to have the relaxing experience of fishing without having to get up before dawn and get on the lake.

Bass Pro Shops has made fishing games in the past, but thanks to the Switch's portability and the Joy-Con fishing rod, you can fish from anywhere at anytime.

Reasons to buy A fishing rod controller!

Different game modes for all types of players

11 species of fish to catch

10 North American lakes Reasons not to buy Pricier than the competition

Why you should buy Bass Pro Shops The Strike Championship Edition

There are a few awesome fishing games for the Switch, and most of them will let you use the Joy-Cons to cast your line and reel fish in. Bass Pro Shops takes it a step further: you can use your Joy-Cons like the other games, but if you spend an extra $10 you get a fishing rod-style holder for your Joy-Cons. It plays as well as it sounds, and it makes the fishing challenges you do that much more immersive.

Nothing makes a fishing game better than a fishing rod controller.

Besides that cool controller, you also get a few different game modes. You can just select Quick Fish to get on the lake with no fuss, build your brand in Career Mode, or compete with the best of the best in Tournament mode. You can catch 11 species of fish across ten different lakes, and visit in-game stores to customize your lures, rods and reels to give you better chances at some of the fish.

