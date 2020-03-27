Best Fitness Accessories for Working Out at Home iMore 2020
Maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle is so important. Not only is it great for your physical health, but it's wonderful for relieving stress and your mental state of being. If you find yourself wanting (or needing) to work up a good sweat at home, check out our picks for the best fitness accessories for working out at home.
- Best Yoga mat: Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
- Cushion for pushin': BalanceFrom GoYoga All Purpose Exercise Mat
- For balance & strength: URBNFit Exercise Ball
- Small ball: Live Infinitely 9-Inch Barre/Pilates Ball
- Best light free weights: j/fit Dumbbell Set
- All-in-one: Bowflex Extreme 2SE
- Great for small spaces: Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill
- Get your run on: NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 Treadmill
- Boutique fitness classes + global riding: NordicTrack S22i
- Booty bands: Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands
- Open ended resistance bands: Potok Resistance Band Set
- Row, row, row your machine: Concept2 Model D Indoor Rowing Machine
Best Yoga mat: Manduka PRO Yoga MatStaff Pick
This premium Yoga mat is high-density and features a closed-cell surface that prevents sweat from seeping in. It offers superior joint protection and unmatched grip and support. It comes in a variety of colors so you can pick the one that suits your vibe best. It is 6mm thick and comes with a lifetime warranty.
Cushion for pushin': BalanceFrom GoYoga All Purpose Exercise Mat
This extra cushy exercise mat ensures comfort for people of all shapes and sizes. It's made out of high-density foam material and comfortably cushions the spine, hips, knees, and elbows on hard floors. It features double-sided non-slip surfaces for an excellent no-slip grip. It comes with strapping and is lightweight for easy transport and storage.
For balance & strength: URBNFit Exercise Ball
This gym grade fitness ball is made of the highest quality PVC material, is anti-burst, and can support up to 2000 pounds. It will withstand the most rigorous workouts and includes a quick inflation pump. It's excellent for home exercises and promotes balance and strength.
Small ball: Live Infinitely 9-Inch Barre/Pilates Ball
This studio-quality, 9-inch, heavy-duty exercise ball is made of PVC and can support up to 700 pounds. It's non-toxic, BPA, latex, heavy metal, and phthalate-free and safe for the whole family. It's perfect for at-home Barre, Pilates, and strength exercises and comes with a workout eBook and digital exercise guides.
Best light free weights: j/fit Dumbbell Set
This free weight set comes with three pairs of weights: 3-pound, 5-pound, and 8-pound sizes. They are ideal for resistance training. They have a neoprene coating that allows for a secure grip and were designed for indoor and outdoor use. An easy-to-assemble weight stand is included with purchase.
All-in-one: Bowflex Extreme 2SE
This all in one home gym features 210-pounds of power rod resistance units. These power rods give you resistance or weight that feels as good or better than free weights but without the inertia or risk of joint pain usually associated with free weights. It showcases a no-change cable pulley system that lets you move from squats to lats to leg workouts without ever changing cables. It has a four-position lower pulley/squat station and a leg extension unit for the ultimate at-home workout sessions.
Great for small spaces: Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill
This innovative 2-in-1 folding treadmill has two modes to meet your different sports needs. When the riser is folded, it can be used as a walking/jogging machine, and when the handrail is raised, it can be used as a regular treadmill for running. Its powerful, ultra-quiet motor allows you to work out without disturbing others. It features a non-slip running belt and a multifunctional LED display.
Get your run on: NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 Treadmill
This commercial series treadmill includes interactive personal training at home powered by iFit; a one-year iFit membership is included with your purchase. It features a 10-inch HD smart touchscreen display that provides immersive trainer-led workouts. FlexSelect cushioning and an auto breeze workout fan deliver a very comfortable running experience. It has 3% to 12% automatic incline matching technology, and the tread belt measures 22-inches x 60-inches and is great for all heights.
Boutique fitness classes + global riding: NordicTrack S22i
This high-tech spin bike includes a one-year iFit membership that allows access to thousands of boutique spin classes and global riding experiences so you can bike anywhere in the world. It features a 22-inch interactive HD touchscreen display that streams on-demand iFit workouts directly to your equipment and provides easy stats tracking. It has 10 to 20 percent LIVE incline matching technology and 24 digital resistance levels for complete workout control. The magnetic flywheel delivers a smooth, quiet ride with every use.
Booty bands: Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands
These high-end exercise bands are made of 100% natural latex and are free of TPE. They come in five varying resistance levels to accommodate all kinds of athletes. This resistance band set can be integrated into your at-home Yoga, Pilates, Barre, stretching, and strength exercises. Plus, they're easy on the skin and include an instruction guide and 41-page E-book that includes illustrated exercises.
Open ended resistance bands: Potok Resistance Band Set
This set of resistance bands offers three levels of resistance. You can fold them for more resistance, tie a knot in them for a loop band, or take a couple of wraps around your hands for a secure grip. These bands are powder-free, scent-free, and latex-free. They are ideal for all at-home workouts, and they're great for assisted stretching. This purchase includes an e-book that gives access to a ton of different exercises.
Row, row, row your machine: Concept2 Model D Indoor Rowing Machine
Rowing is a low impact workout that engages all major muscle groups. It works the core, legs, and arms with a smooth, high-calorie burning motion. You can track your progress with reliable real-time data, and the performance monitor self-calibrates for comparable results. You can connect wirelessly to heart rate belts and apps, and it's designed for most users. Caster wheels make it mobile so you can wheel it anywhere in your house.
Roll it out: Fitnessery Ab Roller
Sculpt your abs with this Fitnessery ab roller. It will help you build stronger and more sculpted abs, burn calories, build muscle, and improve your overall endurance. It is made of strong, durable material to ensure it withstands the most intense workout sessions. It's constructed of stainless steel, non-slip rubber, and durable PVC and has handles made of comfortable EVA foam padding to ensure safety and comfort while you work out.
Versatile & multifunctional: Fitness Reality Multi-Workout Bench
This versatile and multifunctional workout bench has one flat and three decline bench adjustments and 14 thigh support and cushion height adjustments. It's sweat and moisture resistant and has a double stitched vinyl bench covering. It has transportation wheels for easy moving to any room in your house and slip-resistant push-up and dip handlebars for a no-slip grip.
Turn it upside down: Exerpeutic Inversion Table
This AIRSOFT ankle holder provides unmatched comfort while inverting. It uses AIRSOFT technology, allowing air to flow into different chambers to provide a comfortable fit for your legs and ankles as you travel upside down. It features an easy to reach, "palm activated," sure lock, adjustable, racket locking system. The double lock ratchet tooth mechanism makes the table secure and safe while inverting. It has a removable lumbar pillow for extra lower back support and foam-covered handlebars that make it easy to return to an upright position.
Great for arms and upper body: UB Toner
Sculpt your arms and your pectorals with this toner. It comes with four simple exercises to create sleek, firm arms and shoulders and a sexy physique. It's portable, durable, and lightweight for easy transportation and storage. The manufacturer recommends you use it for just 10 minutes a day, three to four days a week to tighten your muscles, firm your biceps and triceps, and tone your upper arms. It provides 18 pounds of resistance to accommodate athletes of all levels.
Take a shot of this medicine: AmazonBasics Medicine Ball
This weighted ball comes in three different weight classes and is ideal for upper and lower body exercises. It will help develop core strength, balance, and coordination. It's made of durable rubber and can bounce off of hard surfaces. The textured finish provides a superior grip.
Surfs up!: LifePro Waver Vibration Plate
Build muscle and improve your fitness and flexibility with this waver platform. It features a full-body vibration that stimulates musculature, causing extra muscle contraction and increased activation at all stages of your workout. It will help you lose weight, burn fat, and combat cellulite. It has a wide range of speeds from 1 to 99 and wheels for easy transport. It comes with a training manual and e-book for access to free online workout videos and instructions.
Thigh trimmer: VNXing Thigh Master
This exercise tool tones your legs, thighs, and booty. It's made of PVC material and has a foam handle for a comfortable grip. It will absorb sweat and is extremely durable. Its compact shape allows for easy storage, and it's lightweight for easy transport.
Lift & tone: Day 1 Fitness Ankle Weights
These premium quality ankle weights are durable and made with moisture-absorbing material. They're soft, breathable, and comfortable to wear. They feature an easily adjustable strap closure for loosening and tightening to ensure a customized fit. Strengthen your legs, burn calories and fat, and tone your lower body muscles at home with these ankle weights.
More kettlebell: Yes4All Vinyl Coated Kettlebells
This kettlebell was built to last and is made with solid cast iron with no welds, weak spots, or seams. It's great for indoor and outdoor training at home. It features a durable vinyl coated finish to prevent corrosion and increase durability, reduce noise, protect flooring, and enhance appearance. It has a flat bottom for stability and can be used in a variety of exercises.
Adjustable dumbbells: HURRISE 66lb Adjustable Cap Dumbbells
This dumbbell set is suitable for fitness beginners or bodybuilding enthusiasts. They feature an anti-slip grip, adjustable weight plates for multiple workout options, and sturdy double insurance screws so you'll never have to worry about them falling apart. They are durable and will promote muscle building and losing fat in the comfort of your own home.
Get your sweat on
We understand the importance of being able to get your sweat on in the privacy of your own home. We did the research and covered all the bases when it comes to different at-home workouts and exercises you can do. These fitness accessories make it easy to keep you moving and grooving at home.
Our favorite is the Manduka PRO Yoga Mat because it's durable and versatile. You can use it for a variety of exercises like Yoga, Barre, Pilates, HIIT, and your stretching, core, and strength work. If you're dying to bring your boutique indoor cycling classes home with you, you can't go wrong with the NordicTrack S22i which comes with a year-long membership to iFit that will give you access to thousands of on-demand spin classes and global riding experiences. If you're looking for something a little more budget-friendly, the URBNFit Exercise Ball or the Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands are excellent choices. You can't go wrong with any of the incredible products on this list; they'll keep you happy, healthy, and working out at home.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best 4K monitors you can buy for Mac
To get the most out of your Mac, you need a beautiful display. A 4K monitor is a huge step in the right direction. Here are the best 4K monitors for your Mac.
Take a monitor on the go with one of these options for your Mac
For work or play, sometimes you need your Mac to get up and go with you. Consider one of these portal solutions for your favorite Mac.
Find the best matte, anti-glare monitors for your Mac
Apple's displays are pretty incredible but they are also pretty glossy and reflective. If you need something that's not staring back you while you work or play, check out this list of anti-glare monitors.