Best Fitness Accessories for Working Out at Home iMore 2020

Maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle is so important. Not only is it great for your physical health, but it's wonderful for relieving stress and your mental state of being. If you find yourself wanting (or needing) to work up a good sweat at home, check out our picks for the best fitness accessories for working out at home.

Get your sweat on

We understand the importance of being able to get your sweat on in the privacy of your own home. We did the research and covered all the bases when it comes to different at-home workouts and exercises you can do. These fitness accessories make it easy to keep you moving and grooving at home.

Our favorite is the Manduka PRO Yoga Mat because it's durable and versatile. You can use it for a variety of exercises like Yoga, Barre, Pilates, HIIT, and your stretching, core, and strength work. If you're dying to bring your boutique indoor cycling classes home with you, you can't go wrong with the NordicTrack S22i which comes with a year-long membership to iFit that will give you access to thousands of on-demand spin classes and global riding experiences. If you're looking for something a little more budget-friendly, the URBNFit Exercise Ball or the Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands are excellent choices. You can't go wrong with any of the incredible products on this list; they'll keep you happy, healthy, and working out at home.

