Best fitness apps for indoor training

The demand for fitness apps has skyrocketed during these unprecedented times. It's paramount to stay healthy and fit — even if you're stuck indoors. We've scoured high and low to find the best fitness apps for indoor training with our top pick being Apple Fitness+. It enables subscribers to access classes in multiple fitness modalities anytime, anywhere. It automatically syncs with Apple Watch to track and record performance metrics in real-time. Whatever your indoor training needs are, we've found the best fitness apps for your favorite workouts.

Apple Fitness+ is a monthly or annual membership for Apple Watch Series 3 or later that offers a variety of workouts for all levels. Apple Watch powers the entire fitness experience, so you must have one to use this app. You can choose from popular exercise modalities such as HIIT, cycling, dance, yoga, strength, core, treadmill, rowing, and mindful cooldowns. This platform already hosts an impressive library of classes. Additional workouts are added every week. You can search for Apple Fitness+ classes by length, instructor, and style. When you pick a class, it automatically starts that workout on your Apple Watch. This enables you to track, record, and display your performance metrics in real-time on your watch, as well as the screen you're streaming on. You can stream class on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, making it easy to get your workout in whether you're at home, the office, or traveling. You'll need an iPhone 6 or later if you're watching on iPhone, an iPad, or Apple TV with an operating system 14.3, or later if you're watching on one of those devices. Fitness+ classes are hosted by a roster of all-star instructors ranging from professional athletes to renowned health and fitness experts. Many classes can be done with a simple set of dumbbells and a workout mat, or no props at all. Of course, you'll need an indoor bike, rowing machine, or treadmill if you want to take those modality-specific workouts. Word on the street is that the music powering your workouts is incredible and hand-picked by expert Fitness+ trainers via Apple Music. If you're an Apple Music subscriber, you can save and download your favorite playlists from Fitness+. This is THE fitness app for Apple fans and an absolute must if you own Apple Watch. Pros: Hundreds of on-demand classes

10 exercise modalities

Workouts of all lengths for all levels

Expert instructors

Apple Music subscribers can save and download playlists Cons: Requires Apple Watch 3 or later

Watching on phone requires iPhone 6 or later

Requires iPad or Apple TV with OS 14.3 or later

Best value: Peloton Digital

Peloton was a pioneer and continues to be a leading giant in the at-home fitness world. At first, you needed to purchase a Peloton bike or treadmill to access Peloton classes, but no longer. Introducing Peloton Digital - Peloton Digital is a monthly or annual membership that grants access to their enormous (we're talking thousands) library of live and on-demand classes. You can transform any space into your very own boutique studio with this single-user membership for your phone, tablet, TV, or web browser. Peloton is renowned for its roster of all-star instructors, many of whom have become famous in their own right, as well as their well-established, worldwide community. Exercise modalities include strength, yoga, cardio, meditation, running, outdoor (audio only), cycling, stretching, tread boot camp, bike boot camp, and walking. You can participate in two to six-week programs to hold you accountable and provide communal support. These programs have titles like Total Strength, Crush Your Core, and Bootcamp Explorer. Some classes require no props at all, and some — like cycling and tread, require either a stationary bike or treadmill. If the class you choose requires free weights, resistance bands, a stationary bike, or a treadmill, you must purchase those items separately at an additional cost. Keep in mind that Peloton Digital gives access to Peloton's huge live and on-demand class library, but does not offer the fully integrated experience that comes with purchasing one of their hardware products (bike or tread). It requires a Peloton All-Access Membership. Peloton All-Access offers more real-time metrics, including resistance, distance, and output. The Peloton All-Access Membership also includes unlimited accounts for your household, whereas the Peloton Digital Membership is for a single user only. Pros: Thousands of live and on-demand classes

11 exercise modalities

Workouts of all lengths for all levels

World-class instructors

No fitness wearable necessary Cons: Digital does not include real-time metrics

All props and fitness equipment cost extra

Single memberships only

Best for Fitbit: Fitbit Premium

Fitbit is a giant in the world of smartwatches and activity trackers. If you own one of the best Fitbits, you've probably come across Fitbit Premium in the free Fitbit OS app on your iPhone or Android, or received a free trial subscription simply by purchasing a Fitbit wearable. Fitbit Premium is Fitbit's monthly or annual membership service that unlocks extra fitness features, classes, personalized guidance, and health insights. Premium grants members access to hundreds of preloaded workouts and mindfulness sessions (200+) from Fitbit and other popular brands. It offers guided programs to build healthy habits and keep yourself accountable. You can create and participate in Premium challenges making it fun, easy, and communal to reach your fitness goals, access Daily Readiness Scores, and get a 90-day view of your Health Metrics Dashboard. Additionally, you can view blood glucose trends, and receive advanced skin temperature details (Fitbit Sense only). If you own a Fitbit and would love a deeper look into your health and fitness stats with personalized guidance to match, Fitbit Premium is for you. A free trial of Premium is always available to new users, and it is worth it if you want to take advantage of all the advanced features Fitbit has to offer. Pros: In-depth health and fitness insights

Personalized guidance

Hundreds of preloaded workouts and mindfulness sessions

Access to challenges and guided programs

Workouts of all lengths for all levels Cons: Some Premium features not compatible with every Fitbit

Requires Fitbit wearable

Best for yoga: Alo Moves

Created by Alo Yoga, Alo Moves is a comprehensive fitness app that requires a monthly or annual membership. Whether you're a complete beginner or want to step up your routine, you'll get the full studio experience at home with thousands of classes for body, mind, and spirit. Alo Move's instructor roster is massive and full of famous yoga stars and experts in their specific modalities. Types of classes include all kinds of yoga (ashtanga, hatha, restorative, vinyasa, kundalini, prenatal), fitness (strength, HIIT, Pilates, barre, stretching, core), mindfulness (yoga nidra, sound bath, meditation, breathwork, personal growth), and skills (yoga poses, how to teach, backbends, inversions, arm balances, mobility, flexibility). Classes range in levels of intensity from one (beginner) to four (advanced), as well as length. You can watch class on your desktop or laptop computer by heading to the Alo Moves website. You can follow along on your iPhone or Android phone via the free Alo Moves app as well as your iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch classes on Apple TV via the free Alo Moves app. Additionally, you can access these workouts on your TV by linking your iPhone or Mac computer using Airplay (your Apple TV must be at least 4th generation). You can cast your computer-run Chrome browser using Chromecast, or you could use an HDMI cord to connect a computer or laptop to your TV. This monthly or annual membership is on the pricier side, but if you're into yoga, worth the investment. Keep in mind that Alo Moves focuses on yoga, strength, and floor workouts. If you're looking for a membership that includes cardiovascular exercise, this is not the right choice for you. It does not offer any cardio-specific classes. Pros: Thousands of on-demand classes

24 exercise modalities

Workouts of all lengths for all levels

World-class instructors

No fitness wearable or additional props necessary Cons: Pricey

No cardio workouts

Best global experiences: iFit

iFit is an all-encompassing health and fitness app created by NordicTrack. Purchasing a monthly individual or family membership will grant access to an ever-growing library of global workouts, studio classes, and Google Maps trails led by world-class personal trainers. You no longer need a NordicTrack or ProForm machine to utilize an iFit subscription. By downloading the iFit app, you can access all iFit classes via your tablet or smartphone. You can choose from various studio classes such as running, walking, cycling, cross-training, rowing, strength, and yoga. iFit also offers fitness data tracking and logging, as well as health and wellness guidance that ranges from calorie intake advice to sleep tracking. What sets iFit apart from many other fitness apps is the global experiences it offers. You can sweat while exploring and learning about beautiful destinations worldwide. If you want to take an indoor running, walking, cycling, or rowing class, you'll need to purchase those exercise machines separately. If you want to take advantage of iFit's incline-matching technology (equipment automatically adjusts to the incline and decline of your destination), you'll need to purchase a NordicTrack or ProForm machine. Pros: Thousands of live and on-demand classes

Seven exercise modalities

Global educational experiences

World-class instructors

No fitness wearable necessary Cons: All fitness equipment sold separately

Some features require NordicTrack or ProForm machine

