Best Fitness Apps for Indoor Training iMore 2021

We are living in unprecedented times prompting more and more people to spend a lot of their time at home. Still, finding ways to stay physically fit and healthy while stuck indoors is paramount. So it's no surprise the demand for great indoor fitness options has exploded over the past year. We've scoured high and low to find the best fitness apps for indoor training with out top pick being the new Apple Fitness+ for its easy, convenient ways to provide great workouts indoors, or wherever you are. Once you choose what type of workout works for you, Apple Fitness+ automatically syncs with your Apple Watch to track and record performance metrics in real-time. Whatever your indoor training needs are, we've found the best fitness apps so you can get your sweat on in the comfort of your home, hotel room, or backyard.

The highly anticipated Apple Fitness+ has arrived. A new service for Apple Watch 3 or later designed to inspire you to get fit and stay fit. The entire fitness experience is powered by Apple Watch, so you must have one to use this app. Apple Fitness+ is a monthly or annual subscription that offers a variety of great workouts designed for all levels. You can choose from popular exercise modalities such as HIIT, cycling, dance, yoga, strength, core, Treadmill, rowing, and mindful cooldowns. Apple Fitness+ already has an impressive library of classes to choose from and is adding to this library every week. You can search for your Apple Fitness+ classes by length, instructor, and style. We love Apple Watch 6 because it offers the latest and greatest when it comes to Apple's premium health and fitness tracking. When you pick a class on Apple Fitness+, it will automatically start that workout on your Apple Watch. This enables you to track, record, and display your performance metrics in real-time on your watch, as well as the screen you're streaming class on. When you choose a class, you have the option of watching it on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV making it super easy to get your workout in whether you're at home, the office or traveling. Keep in mind that you'll need an iPhone 6 or later if you're streaming on your iPhone, or an iPad or Apple TV with an operating system 14.3 or later if you're watching on one of those devices. If you're in the market for a new iPad, check out Amazon's deals on iPad Air, Pro, and mini models. Apple Fitness+ classes are hosted by a roster of all-star instructors ranging from professional athletes to renowned health and fitness experts. Many classes can be done with a simple set of dumbbells or no additional fitness equipment at all. Of course, you'll need an indoor bike, rowing machine, or treadmill at home if you want to take those modality-specific classes. Word on the street is that the music powering your workouts is incredible and hand-picked by expert Fitness+ trainers via Apple Music. If you're an Apple Music subscriber, you can save and download your favorite playlists from Fitness+. Apple Fitness+ is the fitness app for Apple fans and an absolute must if you own an Apple Watch. Pros: Premium health + fitness tracking

Access hundreds of on-demand classes

10 workout types to choose from

Workouts of all lengths for all levels

Expert instructors

Apple Music subscribers can save and download playlists Cons: Requires Apple Watch 3 or later

Requires iPhone 6 or later

Requires iPad or Apple TV with OS 14.3 or later

Best Value: Peloton Digital

Peloton was a pioneer and continues to be a leading giant in the at-home fitness world. At first, you needed to purchase a Peloton bike or treadmill to access Peloton classes, but no longer. Introducing Peloton Digital - Peloton Digital is a monthly or annual membership that grants access to their enormous (we're talking thousands) library of live and on-demand classes anytime, anywhere. You can transform any space into your very own fitness studio with this single-user membership for your phone, tablet, TV, or web browser. Peloton is renowned for its roster of all-star instructors, many of which have become famous in their own right, as well as their enthusiastic worldwide community. Types of workouts you can take include strength, yoga, cardio, meditation, running, outdoor (audio only), cycling, stretching, tread bootcamp, bike bootcamp, and walking. You can also participate in two to six-week programs to hold you accountable and give you a sense of community. These programs have titles like Total Strength, Crush Your Core, and Bootcamp Explorer. Some classes require no props at all, and some classes like cycling and tread require either a stationary bike or treadmill. If the class you choose requires free weights, resistance bands, a stationary bike, or a treadmill, you must purchase those items separately at an additional cost. Keep in mind that Peloton Digital gives you access to their huge live and on-demand class library, but it does not offer the fully integrated experience that comes with purchasing one of their hardware products (bike or tread), which requires a Peloton All-Access Membership. Peloton All-Access offers more real-time metrics including resistance, distance, and output. The Peloton All-Access Membership also includes unlimited accounts for your household, whereas the Peloton Digital Membership is only for a single user. Pros: Access thousands of live and on-demand classes

11 workout types to choose from

Workouts of all lengths for all levels

World-class instructors

Great playlists

No fitness wearable necessary Cons: Digital does not include real-time metrics

All props and fitness equipment cost extra

Single memberships only

Best for Fitbit: Fitbit Premium

Fitbit is a giant in the world of smartwatches and activity trackers. If you own one of the best Fitbits, you've probably come across Fitbit Premium in the free Fitbit app on your iPhone or Android or received a free trial subscription simply by purchasing a Fitbit wearable. Fitbit Premium is Fitbit's monthly subscription service that unlocks extra fitness features, classes, and health insights for your wearable and Fitbit app. Fitbit Premium grants access to hundreds of video and audio workouts from Fitbit and other popular brands. It offers guided programs to build healthy habits and keep yourself accountable – this is a great feature for beginners or those rehabilitating and getting back into fitness. You can create and participate in Premium challenges making it fun, easy, and communal to reach your fitness goals. Much like Apple Fitness+, Fitbit Premium syncs directly to your Fitbit wearable so you can keep track of your health and fitness stats in real-time and access your Health Metrics dashboard. The Health Metrics dashboard is where you can track things like breathing rate, heart rate, Sp02, and skin temperature variation over time – some of the more advanced features that Fitbit offers. You must have a Fitbit wearable to utilize Fitbit Premium and keep in mind that your wearable must be capable of tracking Sp02 and skin temperature. Be aware that those measurements are not available on every Fitbit smartwatch and tracker. A free trial of Fitbit Premium is always available to new users and it is worth it if you want to take advantage of all the training opportunities and programs that Fitbit has to offer. Pros: Premium health + fitness tracking

Access hundreds of video and audio workouts

Access to challenges and guided programs

Workouts of all lengths for all levels Cons: Some Premium features not compatible with every Fitbit

Requires Fitbit wearable

Best for Yoga: Alo Moves

Created by Alo Yoga, the luxe yoga and athleisure brand, Alo Moves is a comprehensive fitness app that requires a monthly or annual membership. Whether you're a complete beginner or you want to step up your routine, you'll get the full studio experience at home with thousands of classes for body, mind, and spirit. Alo Move's instructor roster is massive and full of famous yoga stars and experts in their specific modalities. Types of classes you can take include all kinds of yoga (ashtanga, hatha, restorative, vinyasa, kundalini, prenatal), fitness (strength, HIIT, Pilates, barre, stretching, core), mindfulness (yoga nidra, sound bath, meditation, breathwork, personal growth), and skills (yoga poses, how to teach, backbends, inversions, arm balances, mobility, flexibility). Classes range in levels of intensity from one (beginner) to four (advanced), as well as length. You can watch your classes on your desktop or laptop computer by heading to the Alo Moves website. You can follow along on your iPhone or Android phone via the free Alo Moves app as well as your iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch classes on your Apple TV via the free Alo Moves app. Additionally, you can access these workouts on your TV by linking your iPhone or Mac computer using Airplay (your Apple TV must be at least 4th generation). You can cast your computer-run Chrome browser using Chromecast, or you could use an HDMI cord to connect a computer or laptop to your TV. This monthly or annual membership is on the pricier side. However, Alo Moves is currently running a deal through January 31, 2021, offering 50% off their monthly and annual memberships. Keep in mind that Alo Moves focuses on yoga, strength, and floor workouts. If you're looking for a membership that includes cardiovascular exercise, this is not the right choice for you. It does not offer any cardio specific classes. Pros: Access thousands of on-demand classes

24 workout types to choose from

Workouts of all lengths for all levels

World-class instructors

No fitness wearable necessary

No additional props necessary Cons: Pricey

No cardio workouts

Best Global Experiences: iFit

iFit is an all-encompassing health and fitness app created by NordicTrack. Purchasing a monthly individual or family membership will grant access to an ever-growing library of global workouts, studio classes, and Google Maps trails led by world-class personal trainers. You no longer need a NordicTrack or ProForm machine to utilize an iFit subscription and by downloading the iFit app, you can access all iFit classes via your tablet or smartphone. You can choose from a variety of different studio classes such as running, walking, cycling, cross-training, rowing, strength, and yoga. iFit also offers fitness data tracking and logging, as well as health and wellness guidance that ranges from calorie intake advice to sleep tracking. What sets iFit apart from a lot of other fitness apps are the global experiences it offers. You can sweat while exploring beautiful destinations. Stay motivated, educated, and entertained as trainers lead you through functional workouts in breathtaking locales such as Patagonia, Egypt, New Zealand, Bora Bora, and Easter Island. When you're exploring exotic locations, your trainer leading the workout will deliver everything from coaching guidance to a historical tour of the location. Learn, explore, and discover while you sweat; how cool is that? Keep in mind that if you want to take an indoor running/walking, cycling, or rowing class, you'll need to purchase those exercise machines at an additional cost. Furthermore, if you want to take advantage of iFit's incline-matching technology (equipment automatically adjusts to the incline and decline of your destination), you'll need to purchase a NordicTrack or ProForm machine. Pros: Health and fitness tracking

Access to thousands of live and on-demand classes

Seven workout types to choose from

Best global experiences

World-class instructors

No fitness wearable necessary Cons: All fitness equipment costs extra

Some iFit features require NordicTrack or ProForm machine