Play time

Best Game Builder Garage IDs from Sonic to Nintendogs

Experience other players' creative projects.
Rebecca Spear

Game Builder Garage NintendogsSource: @ichrin_anemone on MyGarage.games

Nintendo's Game Builder Garage has finally released, making it possible for players to easily create their very own video games. Unfortunately, the game doesn't allow you to simply browse other people's projects like Super Mario Maker 2 does. However, if you know someone's Game Builder Garage ID or Programmer ID, you can play their creation. So whether you're looking for something fun to play or for inspiration for your own creations, here are the best Game Builder Garage creations we've seen. Of course, we've included an ID code whenever possible.

Game Builder Garage isn't a very big game as it only takes 1.0 GB, but still, it's a good idea to have a good-sized microSD card if you're going to be playing any Nintendo Switch games.

Make it yourself

Game Builder Garage Box Art

Game Builder Garage

Controls for making your own games

Game Builder Garage is a simplified video game-making software that helps step you through the creation process little by little. You'll be making your own games in no time.

Dino Runner

To start things off, @ u/zocker9000 on Reddit shared this fantastic recreation of Chrome's Dinosaur Game. Check it out with this code.

ID: G-007-J4D-M3G

check out my game! id is: G-007-J4D-M3G from GameBuilderGarage

Nintendogs

Remember how Nintendogs were some of the cutest games Nintendo ever made? Well, now @ichrin_anemone has recreated a version for Game Builder Garage.

ID: G-004-5JR-906

Mario 64 Lava Land

Looking at @Aybee9298's Mario 64 recreation fills me with nostalgia. Check it out and see what you think.

ID: G-007-XVM-D6R

Game Builder Garage Lava LandSource: @Aybee9298 on MyGarage.games

Flappy Bird

This is one of the most enjoyable sidescrollers to make its way onto Game Builder Garage so far. Check @Tanfor Dev's creation out for yourself.

ID: G-002-KNG-M24

Stealth game

Though this game is definitely well suited to creating sidescrollers, there are a few games with a more 3D feel, including this stealth game by @OniLink. See if you can beat it.

ID: G-004-R4R-MCJ

Game Builder Garage Stealth GameSource: @OniLink on MyGarage.games

GTA V Garage Edition

@ShuggyTheBuggy has created this awesome top-down version of GTA V. Check it out to see why so many people have been loving it.

ID: G-007-6CF-DC0

Game Builder Garage Gta VSource: @ShuggyTheBuggy on MyGarage.games

###Sonic the Hedgehog

I've got to admit this Sonic game looks like it could be a lot of fun. But, unfortunately, we don't know the game ID for it at this time.

ID: Unavailable 😭

A world of pure imagination

It hasn't been out for very long, but people have already created some awesome games for others to play. I'm sure we'll continue to be blown away with people's projects as time goes on and will continue to add a new Game Builder Garage ID when we see something awesome. If I missed a creation that you think is really cool, let us know about it in the comments below.

