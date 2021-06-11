Nintendo's Game Builder Garage has finally released, making it possible for players to easily create their very own video games. Unfortunately, the game doesn't allow you to simply browse other people's projects like Super Mario Maker 2 does. However, if you know someone's Game Builder Garage ID or Programmer ID, you can play their creation. So whether you're looking for something fun to play or for inspiration for your own creations, here are the best Game Builder Garage creations we've seen. Of course, we've included an ID code whenever possible. Game Builder Garage isn't a very big game as it only takes 1.0 GB, but still, it's a good idea to have a good-sized microSD card if you're going to be playing any Nintendo Switch games.

Make it yourself Game Builder Garage Controls for making your own games Game Builder Garage is a simplified video game-making software that helps step you through the creation process little by little. You'll be making your own games in no time. $30 at Best Buy

$30 at Amazon

Flappy Bird This is one of the most enjoyable sidescrollers to make its way onto Game Builder Garage so far. Check @Tanfor Dev's creation out for yourself. ID: G-002-KNG-M24

Stealth game Though this game is definitely well suited to creating sidescrollers, there are a few games with a more 3D feel, including this stealth game by @OniLink. See if you can beat it. ID: G-004-R4R-MCJ

GTA V Garage Edition @ShuggyTheBuggy has created this awesome top-down version of GTA V. Check it out to see why so many people have been loving it. ID: G-007-6CF-DC0

###Sonic the Hedgehog I've got to admit this Sonic game looks like it could be a lot of fun. But, unfortunately, we don't know the game ID for it at this time. ID: Unavailable 😭 sonic the hedgehog #GameBuilderGarage #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/aHTTi3b80r — Akfamilyhome (@Akfamilyhome) June 11, 2021 A world of pure imagination It hasn't been out for very long, but people have already created some awesome games for others to play. I'm sure we'll continue to be blown away with people's projects as time goes on and will continue to add a new Game Builder Garage ID when we see something awesome. If I missed a creation that you think is really cool, let us know about it in the comments below.