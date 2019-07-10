Best Game Card Carrying Cases for Nintendo Switch Lite iMore 2019

This mini version of the Nintendo Switch is super portable and provides hours of entertainment. To play your favorite game cartridges on-the-go, you'll want a protective case to keep them in, especially if you've run out of room in your Switch travel case. We highly recommend this PowerA Hylian Crest Case, since it's compact and can protect up to 12 games.

This is the perfect case for carrying games on-the-go or for vacations. There are 12 rubber slots, and each can hold one game or one microSD card, so you'll have plenty of memory and plenty of games with you anywhere you go. I'm partial to the Hylian Crest symbol from the Zelda series, but there are six different designs in total to choose from including a Mario logo, Mario Question Block, Mario POW block, Minecraft Creeper, or a Zelda "Z" cover. The price ranges depending on the design you choose. While this case provides plenty of protection from drops and bumps, it isn't waterproof. You'll need to protect it when near a water source or when transporting it through inclement weather. Since it's so compact, you can easily store it in your pocket or bag without it taking up a lot of room. Pros: It's compact

Six designs

Holds 12 games/memory cards Cons: Not waterproof

Best Overall PowerA Hylian Crest Game Card Case Compact game carrying case This decorative casing provides slots for up to 12 Switch games or microSD cards. The rubber interior fits cartridges perfectly, and the case latches shut to prevent anything from slipping out. It's small enough to fit in your pocket, or bag for easy transportation. $18 from Amazon

Best Budget: PDP Deluxe Game Case

If you tend to be a bargain shopper, this is the case for you. It's the cheapest one you'll find on Amazon, and it still holds 24 games. That's more than many other cartridges near this price. The shell is made of plastic and will protect your games from drops and bumps. Plus, it's got a plastic latch to keep it closed. We wish it were available in more colors, but it only comes in black. Still, it's got a pleasant look to it and works appropriately. Unfortunately, it doesn't come with any microSD card slots or holders. If you do place one inside, it will be rattling around during transit. But if you don't need to carry any additional memory cards, it's a great option. Pros: Inexpensive

Hold 24 games

Latches closed Cons: Only one color

No microSD slots

Best Budget PDP Deluxe Game Case A thrifty game case This compact case stores up to 24 Switch cartridges and keeps them protected within a plastic casing. It's officially licensed by Nintendo and features a snapping latch to make sure the contents remain inside. Its small size makes it extra portable so you can carry it in a bag or pocket. $7 at Amazon

Best for Pokémon Fans: Funlab Aluminum Game Storage

Whether you're new to the Pokémon fandom or you've been a fan since it first rolled out, you'll appreciate the Pokédex design of this Switch cartridge case. Instead of badges, it holds six game cartridges in this aluminum design. Unfortunately, the slots aren't conducive to holding microSD cards so you might need to use a different case if you plan on carrying those around. There's an aluminum flap in the middle of the case to further protect your games from scuffs. It only holds six games, which might not be enough for many people. If nothing else, you can use it to bring your six favorite games with you wherever you go. As you can tell from the picture, this case is super slim and compact so you'll be able to bring it with you just about anywhere. Pros: Slim design

Looks like a Pokédex

Made of aluminum Cons: Only holds six games

No microSD card slots

Best for Pokémon Fans Funlab Aluminum Game Storage Gotta store em' all This compact case is made of aluminum to protect your games from drops and damages. It's designed to look like the Pokédex from the Pokémon series and holds up to six games at a time. It's super small, so you shouldn't have a problem slipping it into your pocket or bag. $10 at Amazon

Best for Large Collections: UniKeep Game Case

Whether you love collecting physical copies of Switch games or you want a place to store each of your children's games, this is a great case to use. It holds up to 60 games, so you're not likely to run out of room. Since this case is super slim, it's easy to pack and travel with. Or you can simply place it on your media center and access it whenever you need a specific game. This case latches closed to prevent any of your games from falling out. Unfortunately, the slots won't hold a microSD card so you'll have to find another way to store those if you want to use them on the go. There are several different colored cases to choose from that match the main Joy-Con colors Nintendo offers. These cases aren't the most protective ones you can find, but as long as you store it appropriately, it will keep your games safe. Pros: Holds 60 games

Slim design

Latches closed

Comes in different colors Cons: Not the best protection

Best for Large Collections UniKeep Game Case A thin case for 60 games There are enough slots for you to store up to 60 games inside this case. A secure latch keeps the case closed and prevents anything from falling out. The exterior is designed to look like a Nintendo Switch, and the seller offers a few different colors to choose from. $20 at Amazon

Best for Extra Protection: Momen Game Case

This is the perfect case for anyone who wants heavy-duty protection for Switch cartridges. The casing is made of a hard shell EVA to protect from dings, and the unique zipper design makes it waterproof. You won't have to worry as much about it getting wet or rained on. It only comes in the one color option of black and red. Within the case, there are four pages in total. Two of those pages hold 32 Switch games while the remaining pages house 40 smaller slots for memory cards or other game cartridges. If you don't have any use for these smaller slots, it can be a huge waste of space. But the extra protection provided by the case makes it a good purchase just the same. Pros: EVA Hardshell

Holds 32 Switch games

Zippers shut

Waterproof Cons: Only one color

40 smaller slots

Best for Extra Protection Momen Game Case A hardshell case for Switch games This durable case is made of a strong EVA to protect against drops and bumps. It includes 70 slots, 32 of which are large enough to store Switch games. The zipper ensures that nothing slips out during travel and since the case is waterproof, it protect your games on during rainy days. $14 at Amazon

Best Multipurpose Game Case: Modpacer Mercenary

Since the Switch Lite doesn't have detachable Joy-Cons, you might want to bring an extra set of controllers around with you wherever you go. This case not only holds 18 games but also provides a storage location for two Joy-Con wrist straps. The plastic protects against damages, but it is a bit bulky compared to other options on the market. It might not be as easy to travel with since it won't fit in your pocket as easily. The plastic that holds Switch games operates on a pivot, making it easy to extract or place a game cartridge within this protective casing. There are no slots for microSD cards, so you'll have to transport those another way. This case sports a plastic latch to prevent anything from accidentally slipping out. There are two color options available, so you can choose the design you like best. Pros: Stores Joy-Con wrist straps

Stores 18 games

There's a latch

Two colors Cons: Bulky design

No microSD card slots

Best Multipurpose Game Case Modpacer Mercenary Carry 18 games at once This protective case comes in two color designs so you can choose the look you like best. It holds up to 18 games at once and can even store a pair of Joy-Con wrist straps. It securely stays shut until you open it by lifting the plastic latch. $10 at Amazon