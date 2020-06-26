Best Game-inspired Nintendo Switch Controllers iMore 2020
Sure, you could just play with your plain old ordinary controller. However, why get stuck in gaming doldrums when you can game with a little personality. Many of these controllers are PowerA because they are a high-quality controller with a lot of favorite character options.
- Fly your Zelda flag: PowerA wired Zelda Controller
- For the Hyrulian hero in all of us: Chrome Zelda wired controller
- Catch this one: Pokémon Pro Controller
- For your Smash Bro: Smash Bros. Ultimate Pro Controller
- Party with Mario: Mario themed PowerA wired controller
- Brother switch: PDP Nintendo Switch Faceoff Wired Pro Controller with 2 Super Mario Controller Faceplates
- Sliding into your collection: PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: K.K. Slider
- Take a Nook at that: PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: Timmy and Tommy Nook
- Old fandom, new company: PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Spyro
- Another Sony gone Nintendo classic: PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - CTR Shadow Crash Team Racing
- Building your empire: PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Minecraft Grass Block
- King of control: Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Donkey Kong
Fly your Zelda flag: PowerA wired Zelda ControllerStaff Pick
Power makes some reasonably-priced alternatives to the Pro Controller. This one has a nice subtle branding that will show your love for the Zelda franchise and even has some stylish gold accents.
For the Hyrulian hero in all of us: Chrome Zelda wired controller
There's no better way to prove your Zelda fandom than with a blue chromium controller emblazed with the Wingcrest. You can also use it to blind your gaming opponents by reflecting a beam of light into their eyes. Now that's what I call a bargain.
Catch this one: Pokémon Pro Controller
Get your hands on a pokéball while enjoying your favorite Pokémon game. This controller gives you the classic look of the red on top, black around the middle, and white on the bottom.
For your Smash Bro: Smash Bros. Ultimate Pro Controller
If you want to go all-in with a Pro Controller and you also happen to be a big fan of the Smash Brothers franchise, then this is most certainly the controller for you. This striking black-and-white controller will let everyone your throw down with know that you are not to be toyed with.
Party with Mario: Mario themed PowerA wired controller
Do you want to make sure you have a soft spot in your heart for the classics? This controller will get you there. For a price you can't beat with a stick, you can be showing off with this classy red controller that offers a subtle pattern that tips the plumber's cap to the main man himself.
Brother switch: PDP Nintendo Switch Faceoff Wired Pro Controller with 2 Super Mario Controller Faceplates
If you can't decide which Mario brother is your favorite and like to change it up, this removable faceplate controller may be what you've been looking for. This controller comes with both a Mario and Luigi faceplate.
Sliding into your collection: PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: K.K. Slider
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is all about getting this beloved character to your island, K.K. Slider! The light pastel color matches the other accessories for the game; if you have them, it will all go together perfectly!
Take a Nook at that: PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: Timmy and Tommy Nook
These cute twins also have their own design on the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller. It may not be the same as getting it at the Nook Shop, but if you're an Animal Crossing fan, we bet you'll like this wherever you buy it from!
Old fandom, new company: PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Spyro
Maybe you've been gaming for a while, embrace those childhood favorites! Although this wasn't originally a game available on Nintendo, that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the beauty of this controller for the Nintendo Switch while we play the remakes on the new system.
Another Sony gone Nintendo classic: PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - CTR Shadow Crash Team Racing
Another game series that wasn't originally on Nintendo is Crash Bandicoot. This controller is designed explicitly with Crash Team Racing in mind.
Building your empire: PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Minecraft Grass Block
This controller was built brick by brick, okay, more likely it was piece by piece, for Minecraft fans! As you build up your Minecraft empire, keep the basics in your hands.
King of control: Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Donkey Kong
Bring a strong character to your controller with this bright contrast, Donkey Kong design. The chrome directional pad adds a nice touch of dazzle to the flat colors of the controller.
Showing off your game love
If you want a controller for your Switch that will broadcast a specific love to the world, there are plenty of options available. PowerA has a lot of cool options available for many fandoms, as well as some different color designs that are fun to choose from. I personally like the PowerA wired Zelda controller because it's a fandom close to my heart.
It's also a cool thought to see that there is a controller that allows you to change your controller with your mood. Start with the Mario brothers with the PDP Nintendo Switch Faceoff Wired Pro Controller with 2 Super Mario Controller Faceplates and maybe get some new faceplates to go with your other interests too. Whichever fandom you choose to represent, you're bound to have a great experience with any of these in your hands.
