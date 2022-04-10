If you've finished Kirby and the Forgotten Land only to find yourself asking "Okay, so what's next?" then we have you covered. There's plenty of expansive games available on the Nintendo Switch that aren't brutally difficult, allowing you to zone out a bit and relax while still having a lot of fun.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a very relaxing game to play that shouldn't provide too much of a challenge. If you enjoyed that experience, then you're probably looking for more cozy games to play on your Nintendo Switch. We've curated a list of games that still have some action, but aren't going to stress you out too much. In fact, you mind them quite soothing overall. Here's the best games to play after Kirby and the Forgotten Land.
Super Mario Odyssey
Super Mario Odyssey is widely considered not just a great Mario game but one of the best platforming titles available on Nintendo Switch. Players guide Mario across several worlds using Cappy, with the unique ability to control any living thing Cappy lands on. You'll have to jump and run while solving puzzles as you race to stop Bowser's latest scheme.
It's a colorful game with great music, and anyone that enjoyed playing through Kirby and the Forgotten Land is certain have fun with Mario, Cappy and the rest of the crew.
Luigi's Mansion 3
Developed by Next Level Games, Luigi's Mansion 3 is an excellent Nintendo Switch game that's perfect if you want a spooky vibe but not the stressful experience of playing a horror game. Luigi has to make his way through a hotel and capture all the ghosts. When you need to squeeze through a tight spot or reach the unreachable, it's time to call in Gooigi, who radically alters how the game is played.
If you're itching for another game like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, with an overall comfortable and easy vibe but just a little bit of challenge to keep you engaged, you'll definitely want to check out this ghostbusting adventure.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an epic tale, a lone knight cast into the wilderness to restore a shattered kingdom. It's also a very cozy game where you can spend your time doing pleasant things like cooking, if you so choose. Yes, you can fight Calamity Ganon, but you can also put together the perfect Baked Apples! Puzzles and secrets are around every corner. Quite literally, as there's Korok seeds everywhere.
There's a bit more challenge to be found here than in the other games on this list, but Breath of the Wild is still a pleasant experience that can be quite calming through and through.
Slime Rancher
Dream of giving up your job, heading to a ranch somewhere, rising before dawn and making sure the slimes are happy? Then you should check out Slime Rancher. With the special Plortable Edition on Nintendo Switch, you can take it wherever you want. Slimes are cute, bouncy, and fun, making this a relaxing game to play, even if there are a few secrets scattered across the world.
As a space rancher, you'll have to feed slimes to keep them happy, all while upgrading your gear through Slime Science and earning money as you complete various tasks. You'll also have to farm crops, so there's always something else to do around the ranch.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
First released in 2011, Bethesda Game Studios' epic role-playing game The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is fierce tale of vikings, civil war, treachery, and ancient prophecy. In between all that, your Dragonborn can be whoever you want, even outside of questing.
Whenever you need a break from fighting and exploring dungeons, you can buy a house, get married, and even adopt children to take care of. Even if you do go exploring for danger, Skyrim is a calming game at times, with incredible atmosphere and a stellar soundtrack.
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Ubisoft's Immortals Fenyx Rising may place the player in the sandals of a demigod that needs that needs to save the Olympians, but it doesn't take itself too seriously. There's plenty of humor to be found as you solve puzzles and defeat mythical creatures in an attempt to defeat the horrifying Typhon.
Immortals Fenyx Rising is also quite the colorful game, with a great soundtrack that's perfect for cooling off after finish beating up a minotaur or gorgon.
Relaxing experiences
Just because you've finished Kirby and the Forgotten Land doesn't mean there aren't more "chill" big games to play. Some of the best Nintendo Switch titles are quite similar, with puzzles and challenges to find but also a fun, wholesome atmosphere that never feels too oppressive or frustrating.
If you haven't played it yet, Super Mario Odyssey is the perfect game to follow up Kirby. Things are never too difficult, but there are still puzzles to solve. Plus, seeing the various ways Cappy can be used will never get old, so there's always something new to discover.
If you want a much bigger game to explore, it's hard to go wrong with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. It's one of the oldest games on this list, but it's stayed a compelling title for a reason. Different character builds and abilities can be combined so that no playthrough is ever truly the same. Plus, the Nintendo Switch version includes some unique items in a crossover with The Legend of Zelda, letting you be a Dragonborn Link!
