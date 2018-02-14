Valentine's Day is either one of your favorite holidays or your absolute least favorite. If you're one of those people who hates the holiday, you'll be looking for all sorts of ways to try to forget it's happening. Here is a list of Nintendo Switch games to play today to forget that it's Valentine's Day.

Minecraft

Minecraft is a great, time-consuming game that is sure to help you forget why you didn't like Valentine's Day. This game is all about digging for supplies, building your own shelter, and surviving as zombies, creepers, and skeletons try to fight you. You can build whatever your mind can think of, as long as you have the supplies.

See at Amazon

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Skyrim is a wonderful open-world game where you make your way through towns, forests, and rivers as you take down dragons and other enemies. You are the Dragonborn, the only one with the Voice, and you are Skyrim's last hope to regain balance in the towns. Take down the dragons, get back the scrolls, and save Skyrim, all while forgetting why you wanted to play the game in the first place.

See at Amazon

FIFA 18

If you're a big soccer fan, then you've probably owned all of the other FIFA games. You can play as your favorite soccer teams on your own or online with other people who share your love for soccer. You can go through as some of your favorite players and unlock them on your way through Career mode.

See at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the greatest open world games on the Switch. This beautiful, open world will take you back to the Twilight Princess days of Nintendo. With loads on enemies, all of them different based on the environment of the area you are in, you will never be bored with all of the things you can do in this game. It will suck you in and make it simple for you to forget all about Valentine's Day.

See at Amazon

Splatoon 2

Splatoon 2 is a great game to play online if you're looking for a way to take out your frustration. This game is so pleasing to the eye when you play through it, with the characters, different weapons, and different clothing items. Whether you play online or you decide to go through campaign, it will surely keep you entertained throughout the whole day.

See at Amazon

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Go through this beautiful world as Rex — a scavenger with her weapon, known as Pyra or the Blade. Take control of all the Blades to take control of your world once again. You'll meet many characters throughout your journey of Alrest and be able to utilize their special ARTS to take down enemies. This is a sure-fire game to take your mind off the day at hand, and you'll forget all about the lovers' holiday.

See at Amazon

Which game will you be playing to forget about this Valentine's Day?

Let us know down in the comments which one you'll be playing.