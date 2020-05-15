Best Games to Play After Animal Crossing: New Horizons iMore 2020
Animal Crossing: New Horizons brought a welcome escape in the form of cartoony characters and laid-back island life. Now that the game has been out for awhile, you might have gotten as far as you could, or you might just be looking for something different to occupy your time. We've got you covered. This list includes some of the best Nintendo games starting with life and farming sims and moving out into other genres. See which ones catch your interest.
- Featured favorite: Stardew Valley
- Villagers on your phone: Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp
- Double life: Moonlighter
- Crafting and farming: My Time at Portia
- Harvest and explore: Yonder: The Cloudcatcher Chronicles
- Doctor director: Two Point Hospital
- Capitalism cemetary: Graveyard Keeper
- Digital LEGOs: Minecraft
- Building Bros: Super Mario Maker 2
- Craft, explore, fight: Terraria
- Cartoony Zelda remake: The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- Who ya goo-na call?: Luigi's Mansion 3
Featured favorite: Stardew Valley
Players inherit their grandfather's farm complete with old tools and only a small amount of money. The land has lost a lot of its vigor since the Joja Corporation moved in. Will you be able to turn your old farm and the nearby town into the thriving place it once was?
Villagers on your phone: Animal Crossing: Pocket CampStaff pick
Want more Animal Crossing in your life? You should definitely check out this mobile game. Craft items, collect furniture, and decorate your campsite any way you like. You'll also meet various animals and can invite them to your campsite.
Double life: Moonlighter
By day you run a shop in a fantasy world, selling goods to adventurers. You get to choose what gets sold and how much it sells for. However, by night, you dive into dungeons in order to acquire the most valuable goods to sell. In order to make it safely you'll have to defeat enemies, learn to craft effectively, and learn some magic spells.
Crafting and farming: My Time at Portia
You've inherited your Pa's old workshop, but it's definitely seen better days. That's OK, though, because now you get to harvest items, craft, grow crops, raise animals, and befriend the land's inhabitants while restoring the workshop to its former glory. How will you decorate your farm and your workshop?
Harvest and explore: Yonder: The Cloudcatcher Chronicles
You've found yourself in the beautiful world of Gemea, where you can harvest items, craft tools, complete quests for the locals, and discover plenty of adorable creatures. Over time you'll also be able to create and run a working farm. This world is also filled with mystical sprites and rare items, which begs you to explore the sprawling fields and tall mountains.
Doctor director: Two Point Hospital
This hilarious life sim puts you in charge of a zany hospital. You choose how the hospital gets designed while worrying how to cure some bizarre illnesses. As with any business there are also troublesome staff and its up to you to decide how to deal with them. How well will you be able to run Two Point Hospital?
Capitalism cemetary: Graveyard Keeper
We've seen life sims where you're controlling hospitals, villages, and farms, but this game shakes things up by having you manage a graveyard. Do whatever you need to in order to build a successful business. Will you sell body parts to make money? Scare villagers so they attend church? Try to expand your business to include witch-burning festivals? It's up to you!
Digital LEGOs: Minecraft
Loved terraforming and customizing your own island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Then you might just love Minecraft. This game is all about harvesting, crafting, and building within a pixelated setting. Players have even been able to recreate famous locations or fantasy worlds within this game. It's a title that you can really get lost in.
Building Bros: Super Mario Maker 2
If you loved the building aspect of Animal Crossing: New Horizons then you definitely need to check out Super Mario Maker 2. Players get to design their own sidescrolling Mario courses for others to play through. There are tons of objects, items, and bad guys for you to use. Plus, if you have a Nintendo Switch Online account, you can let other players play your creations and see if you can beat theirs.
Craft, explore, fight: Terraria
Terraria offers a mix of sandbox creativity and classic action elements. Players start off with only three tools and must use them to gather resources in order to build shelter. You can craft over 400 weapons and armor to protect your character from the enemies that seek to destroy you. Should you dig deep underground, you might just find some crazy things.
Cartoony Zelda remake: The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
This is the first title on this list that isn't a life sim, a farming sim, or a crafting game. However, it's an awesome remake of a classic Zelda title that every Switch owner should experience. Link is shipwrecked on a mystical island and its up to him to delve into dungeons in order to solve the mystery of the Wind Fish's Egg. This is quirky title in the series for new and old Zelda fans to enjoy.
Who ya goo-na call?: Luigi's Mansion 3
Did you love Animal Crossing's multiplayer mode and are looking for another game to play with a buddy? Luigi's Mansion 3 offers single-player, two-player co-op, and multiplayer modes. Luigi, Mario, Peach, Polterpup, and three Toads are spending the night in a luxurious hotel. Little do they know that the resort is run by vengeful ghosts! It's up to Luigi to save his friends by making his way through each floor and solving puzzles with the help of his doppleganger, Gooigi.
Mushroom Cup: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
If you loved the multiplayer aspect of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you should consider getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It's a silly racer that allows you to choose from a huge roster of Nintendo characters. Up to four players can compete on the same Switch. If each player has their own Switch and their own copy of the game, up to eight players can play together at once.
Post Animal Crossing blues
Now that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been out for awhile players might have gotten as far as they could within the game or might be looking for something similar to occupy their time. There are so many fun farming and life management simulators out there. The one we recommend most is Stardew Valley. It's very similar to Animal Crossing in that it allows players to build and manage their own area. However, there's more of a plot involved and players can choose to enter into a relationship with one of the friendly NPCs.
If you need an Animal Crossing fix, we suggest checking out Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp for iOS or Android.
If you're looking for another Nintendo Switch game to fill the void, we highly recommend My Time at Portia. It's a gorgeous game that allows you to explore a beautiful 3D world, craft, build up your workshop, and interact with friendly villagers. In many ways its very similar to Animal Crossing, but it has enough differences to make the experience very unique.
If you need a break from farming and life sims, there are a bunch of other awesome games on the Switch that you should definitely check out. One of my personal favorites is Luigi's Mansion 3. It's a silly ghost hunter that allows you to play on your own, or with a friend in local co-op. Plus, there are a few party games in case you have a few friends over. Whether you're solving puzzles with a friend or competing against a group of friends, this game will bring plenty of entertainment.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
All the Nintendo Switch accessories for Animal Crossing fans
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally out on Nintendo Switch. Go all out with your Animal Crossing love with these adorable themed accessories.
Need an extra Nintendo Switch charging cable? Try these out!
If you need some extra cables for your Nintendo Switch, make sure the cables you get are high quality. These USB-C cables are our favorites you can choose from.
The most popular Animal Crossing amiibo cards are super expensive
There are hundreds of Animal Crossing amiibo cards, which can be used to bring specific villagers into New Horizons. Here are the rarest and most expensive ones.