Animal Crossing: New Horizons brought a welcome escape in the form of cartoony characters and laid-back island life. Now that the game has been out for awhile, you might have gotten as far as you could, or you might just be looking for something different to occupy your time. We've got you covered. This list includes some of the best Nintendo games starting with life and farming sims and moving out into other genres. See which ones catch your interest.

Featured favorite : Stardew Valley Players inherit their grandfather's farm complete with old tools and only a small amount of money. The land has lost a lot of its vigor since the Joja Corporation moved in. Will you be able to turn your old farm and the nearby town into the thriving place it once was? $15 at Best Buy

Post Animal Crossing blues

Now that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been out for awhile players might have gotten as far as they could within the game or might be looking for something similar to occupy their time. There are so many fun farming and life management simulators out there. The one we recommend most is Stardew Valley. It's very similar to Animal Crossing in that it allows players to build and manage their own area. However, there's more of a plot involved and players can choose to enter into a relationship with one of the friendly NPCs.

If you need an Animal Crossing fix, we suggest checking out Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp for iOS or Android.

If you're looking for another Nintendo Switch game to fill the void, we highly recommend My Time at Portia. It's a gorgeous game that allows you to explore a beautiful 3D world, craft, build up your workshop, and interact with friendly villagers. In many ways its very similar to Animal Crossing, but it has enough differences to make the experience very unique.

If you need a break from farming and life sims, there are a bunch of other awesome games on the Switch that you should definitely check out. One of my personal favorites is Luigi's Mansion 3. It's a silly ghost hunter that allows you to play on your own, or with a friend in local co-op. Plus, there are a few party games in case you have a few friends over. Whether you're solving puzzles with a friend or competing against a group of friends, this game will bring plenty of entertainment.