Fire Emblem: Three Houses is one of the best Nintendo Switch games , but it's been more than a year since its release. Even if you bought the Expansion Pass , there hasn't been new DLC since February. If that's left you looking for something new, we've put together a guide to the best games to play after Fire Emblem: Three Houses. No matter what you love about the tactical RPG, you're sure to find something to enjoy on this list.

House hunting

If you're looking for the best games to play after Fire Emblem: Three Houses, you have no shortage of great options on the Nintendo Switch. Fire Emblem: Three Houses is a massive game, made even longer if you picked up the Expansion Pass, and if you're looking for another huge character-driven RPG to dig into you might want to give Octopath Traveler a try.

If you like the military aspects and tactical combat of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, you should check out Valkyria Chronicles 4, where you'll be leading your forces and commanding tanks and ships in a conflict inspired by World War II. It's got a wide range of character options, including a cute dog medic.

Of course if you just want to spend as much time as possible with your favorite Fire Emblem characters, you might want to try one of the many crossover games where they appear. We recommend Super Smash Bros. Ultimate because it's another one of the absolute best games on the Switch and will provide you and your friends with nearly endless options for silly and competitive fights.