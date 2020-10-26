Best Games to Play After Fire Emblem: Three Houses iMore 2020
Fire Emblem: Three Houses is one of the best Nintendo Switch games, but it's been more than a year since its release. Even if you bought the Expansion Pass, there hasn't been new DLC since February. If that's left you looking for something new, we've put together a guide to the best games to play after Fire Emblem: Three Houses. No matter what you love about the tactical RPG, you're sure to find something to enjoy on this list.
- Featured favorite: Octopath Traveler
- War is hell: Valkyria Chronicles 4
- Battle ready: Fire Emblem Warriors
- Suit up: Into the Breach
- Alien invasion: XCOM 2 Collection
- Dungeon crawling: Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
- Crossover chaos: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Relationship building: Rune Factory 4 Special
- Worlds collide: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Rise of the machines: Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
- Lead the way: Banner Saga Trilogy
Featured favorite: Octopath Traveler
If you enjoyed the huge cast of interconnected characters in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, you'll also love Octopath Traveler, a turn-based RPG featuring eight characters from around the world with their own unique skills. The turn-based RPG uses high-definition effects while maintaining a sprite-style similar to classic SNES games.
War is hell: Valkyria Chronicles 4Staff Pick
Inspired by World War II, the latest entry in the tactical RPG series also incorporates elements of a third-person shooter. Develop new technology for your soldiers and tanks, train them to improve their rank, and complete missions to watch history unfold through visuals inspired by watercolor paintings.
Battle ready: Fire Emblem Warriors
The hack and slash action RPG lets you play as Marth, Xander, Corrin, and other favorite characters from the Fire Emblem series, plus a host of new heroes. You'll still need to think strategically when it comes to how to combine your characters and utilize the franchise's weapons triangle to make the most out of every attack.
Suit up: Into the Breach
Use mechs to defend humanity from giant monsters in this turn-based strategy game, where you'll need to tactically sacrifice forces to gain the advantage. Much like the Fire Emblem series, Into the Breach involves plenty of time travel as you send help to other timelines to try to make them more likely to succeed.
Alien invasion: XCOM 2 Collection
Aliens have taken over Earth and it's up to you to lead the resistance and save humanity in this turn-based tactics game set 20 years after the events of XCOM: Enemy Unknown. Like in Fire Emblem games, your soldiers can be permanently killed if you're not careful in battle.
Dungeon crawling: Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
Characters from Fire Emblem must protect modern-day Tokyo from an interdimensional evil in this RPG in the style of Atlus' Shin Megami Tensei games. Craft weapons and use each of your heroes' strengths in turn-based battles in entertainment industry-themed dungeons.
Crossover chaos: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses was added to the crossover fighting game in January, joining a large roster of other characters from the franchise's history including Marth, Ike, and Corrin. You can also unlock costumes referencing other Three Houses characters.
Relationship building: Rune Factory 4 Special
If you loved the romance options in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, you should check out Rune Factory 4 Special. Your hero will have a wide range of suitors to choose from as they develop a town through a mix of farming, adventuring in dungeons, crafting weapons, and taming monsters.
Worlds collide: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
For a sillier spin on the turn-based tactical RPG, deploy Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi, and their Rabbid equivalents as they team up to save the Mushroom Kingdom through a mix of solving puzzles and fighting with more than 250 unique weapons across four worlds.
Rise of the machines: Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
Fight against mechanical invadors with the help of a mysterious sword by strategically using your party in real-time combat. The massive world is filled with dangerous wildlife and you'll need to deal with the threats by customizing your characters with a variety of equipment and enhancment gems.
House hunting
If you're looking for the best games to play after Fire Emblem: Three Houses, you have no shortage of great options on the Nintendo Switch. Fire Emblem: Three Houses is a massive game, made even longer if you picked up the Expansion Pass, and if you're looking for another huge character-driven RPG to dig into you might want to give Octopath Traveler a try.
If you like the military aspects and tactical combat of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, you should check out Valkyria Chronicles 4, where you'll be leading your forces and commanding tanks and ships in a conflict inspired by World War II. It's got a wide range of character options, including a cute dog medic.
Of course if you just want to spend as much time as possible with your favorite Fire Emblem characters, you might want to try one of the many crossover games where they appear. We recommend Super Smash Bros. Ultimate because it's another one of the absolute best games on the Switch and will provide you and your friends with nearly endless options for silly and competitive fights.
