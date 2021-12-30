By now, you might have beaten The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild since it was one of the first games released for the Nintendo Switch , and find yourself wanting to play other Zelda-like games. We've gathered up the best games to play after Breath of the Wild. Some are other games in the Zelda series, and some share other aspects of the joys of Breath of the Wild. See which ones catch your eye!

Be the hero!

If you need more heroism in your life, these are the games for you. You could be looking for many things in Zelda, from the open world to the hero story to dungeon fights. With these games, you will get the little piece of Zelda you may be craving after Breath of the Wild.

Taking it back, but keeping it updated, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening offers that dungeon-crawler Game Boy style but has an adorable, updated 3D graphic look. If you like the 16-bit style and are looking for a dungeon-crawler with more than style, CrossCode has you covered.

But you can always check out the latest and most unique playstyles in the Zelda universe with Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and scratch that Zelda itch too! No matter what you love about Breath of the Wild, there is a new game for you to play next! Let us know which is your favorite.