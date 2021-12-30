Best games to play after The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild iMore 2021
By now, you might have beaten The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild since it was one of the first games released for the Nintendo Switch, and find yourself wanting to play other Zelda-like games. We've gathered up the best games to play after Breath of the Wild. Some are other games in the Zelda series, and some share other aspects of the joys of Breath of the Wild. See which ones catch your eye!
- ★Featured favorite: The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for Nintendo Switch
- The prequel, kinda: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity for Nintendo Switch
- The first warriors: Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch
- Special Zelda skins: Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of The Necrodancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda for Nintendo Switch
- Save the kingdom: Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for Nintendo Switch
- Open world: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for Nintendo Switch
- Old school: CrossCode for Nintendo Switch
- Keep exploring: Immortals Fenyx Rising for Nintendo Switch
- Affordable: Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King
- Puzzling, but cute!: Yono and the Celestial Elephants
- A new Knight: Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
- An unlikely hero: Death's Door for Nintendo Switch
★Featured favorite: The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for Nintendo Switch
There are a couple of Zelda games on the Switch, but this reimagined old-school game is our favorite. With a new cute 3D style, players can enjoy a fresh take on an old classic. Play as the legendary hero, Link, as he saves his island while learning about the Wind Fish.
The prequel, kinda: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity for Nintendo SwitchStaff Pick
To stay within the calamity storyline brought up in Breath of the Wild, go with the new Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. It takes place during the war 100 years before Breath of the Wild but doesn't necessarily lead to all the destruction that became that first game. It's an alternate timeline where you get to play as the heroes you've come to love in Breath of the Wild, taking on all the Moblins and other monsters coming to take over the castle with a little help from the future.
The first warriors: Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch
This is the first Hyrule Warriors game to come out. These are quite different from typical Zelda games as you get to play as many of the heroes in the Zelda games, including Zelda herself. Instead of more open exploration, you are placed on a battlefield constantly fighting monsters as you make your way to your objectives to complete levels and ultimately win the war.
Special Zelda skins: Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of The Necrodancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda for Nintendo Switch
This isn't necessarily one of the Zelda-like games, but it features Zelda weapons and characters! This is a Zelda version of Crypt of the NecroDancer, where players must move in time with the music playing as they go through dungeons to defeat monsters.
Save the kingdom: Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for Nintendo Switch
This made the list of Zelda-like games for its similarities in the storyline. You play as a hero fighting evil to defend his kingdom, you can cook food, and there's even a legendary sword. However, there are enough differences to make this enjoyable, like the fighting style and multiple characters traveling together.
Open world: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for Nintendo Switch
One of the most revolutionary things about Breath of the Wild compared to past Zelda games is how much more of an open-world concept it has. If you liked the ability to wander the map at your own will and follow various missions, Skyrim offers that same open world with a more medieval touch, add dragons. Plus, with a Legend of Zelda amiibo, you can get special outfits and gear.
Old school: CrossCode for Nintendo Switch
If playing Breath of the Wild inspired you to go back to Zelda's early days, like games with something in 16-bit style, CrossCode is a great pick. Go through the dungeons and make it out by completing puzzles and battle your foes along the way.
Keep exploring: Immortals Fenyx Rising for Nintendo Switch
Explore a beautiful land and choose what mission you follow in your ultimate quest to save the world for the sake of the Gods. Each piece of this land is inspired by the Gods themselves and offers famous creatures like Medusa and others to fight against.
Affordable: Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King
Maybe you don't want to spend a bunch of money on a new game yet. Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King takes you back to Zelda's 16-bit-style dungeon crawler days at a low price. In this beautiful game, you will solve puzzles and fight your way through the dungeons for 15+ hours of play.
Puzzling, but cute!: Yono and the Celestial Elephants
Play as the adorable elephant, Yono, as he solves puzzles with his trunk to fulfill his purpose as protector and save a world that is all new to him. Along the way, he will learn more about humans and elephants and how they intertwine.
A new Knight: Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
Along with a few new friends, this hero takes on the challenge of fighting off a dark army to save Arcadia. Gather items to use in battle and on puzzles. Do you have your combat skills ready?
An unlikely hero: Death's Door for Nintendo Switch
While playing Zelda games, you play as a young boy. In Death's Door, you play as another unlikely hero: a crow. Along the adventure, the crow fights beasts using melee weapons, magic, and arrows while discovering the origin of doors.
Be the hero!
If you need more heroism in your life, these are the games for you. You could be looking for many things in Zelda, from the open world to the hero story to dungeon fights. With these games, you will get the little piece of Zelda you may be craving after Breath of the Wild.
Taking it back, but keeping it updated, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening offers that dungeon-crawler Game Boy style but has an adorable, updated 3D graphic look. If you like the 16-bit style and are looking for a dungeon-crawler with more than style, CrossCode has you covered.
But you can always check out the latest and most unique playstyles in the Zelda universe with Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and scratch that Zelda itch too! No matter what you love about Breath of the Wild, there is a new game for you to play next! Let us know which is your favorite.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Start the weekend off right with a drinking game and your Nintendo Switch
1, 2, SHOT! Here are the best possible drinking games out there to play on your Nintendo Switch!
All the Nintendo Switch games coming in January 2022!
If you're in the market for new Nintendo Switch games, here are the ones being released in January. Highlights include Pokémon Legends: Arceus, ASTRONEER, and Arcadia Fallen.
Get the rarest gift for the Nintendo Switch amiibo collector in your life
Nintendo's amiibo lets you collect all of your favorite characters and gain some in-game benefits for having the figures. Here are some of the most expensive and hard-to-find Nintendo Switch amiibo figures on the market.