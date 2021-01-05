By now, you might have beaten The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild since it was one of the first games released for the Nintendo Switch , and find yourself wanting to play other Zelda like games. We've gathered up the best games to play after Breath of the Wild. Some are other games in the Zelda series, and some share other aspects of the joys of Breath of the Wild. See which ones catch your eye!

Be the hero!

If you need more heroism in your life, these are the games for you. You could be looking for many things in Zelda like games from the open world, to the hero story, to dungeon fights. With these games, you will get the little piece of Zelda you may be craving after Breath of the Wild.

Taking it back, but keeping it updated with The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening offers that dungeon-crawler Gameboy style but has an adorable updated 3D graphic look. If you like the 16-bit style and are looking for a dungeon-crawler with more that style, CrossCode has you covered. But you can always check out the latest and most unique of playstyles in the Zelda universe with Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and scratch that Zelda itch too! No matter what you love about Breath of the Wild, there is a new game for you to play next! Let us know which is your favorite.