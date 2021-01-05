Best Games to Play After The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild iMore 2021
By now, you might have beaten The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild since it was one of the first games released for the Nintendo Switch, and find yourself wanting to play other Zelda like games. We've gathered up the best games to play after Breath of the Wild. Some are other games in the Zelda series, and some share other aspects of the joys of Breath of the Wild. See which ones catch your eye!
- ★Featured favorite: The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- The prequel, kinda: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
- The first warriors: Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
- Special Zelda skins: Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda
- Save the kingdom: Xenoblade Chronicles 2
- Open world: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Old school: CrossCode
★Featured favorite: The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
There are a couple of Zelda games on the Switch, but this reimagined old school game is our favorite. With a new cute 3D style, players can enjoy a new take on an old classic. Play as the legendary hero, Link, as he saves his island while learning about the Wind Fish.
The prequel, kinda: Hyrule Warriors: Age of CalamityStaff Pick
To stay within the calamity storyline brought up in Breath of the Wild, go with the new Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. It takes place during the war 100 years before Breath of the Wild but doesn't necessarily lead to all the destruction that became that first game. It's an alternate timeline where you get to play as the heroes you've come to love in Breath of the Wild, taking on all the Moblins and other monsters coming to take over the castle with a little help from the future.
The first warriors: Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
This is the first Hyrule Warriors game to come out. These are quite different from typical Zelda games as you get to play as many of the heroes in the Zelda games, including Zelda herself. Instead of that more open exploration, you are placed on a battlefield constantly fighting monsters as you make your way to your objectives to complete levels and ultimately win the war.
Special Zelda skins: Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda
This isn't necessarily one of the Zelda like games, but it features Zelda weapons and characters! This is a Zelda version of Crypt of the NecroDancer where players must move in time with the music playing as they go through dungeons to defeat monsters.
Save the kingdom: Xenoblade Chronicles 2
This made the list of Zelda like games for its similarities in the storyline. You play as a hero fighting evil to defend his kingdom, you can cook food, and there's even a legendary sword. However, there are enough differences to still make this interesting, like the fighting style and multiple characters traveling together.
Open world: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
One of the most revolutionary things about Breath of the Wild compared to past Zelda games is how much more of an open world concept it has. If you liked the ability to wander the map at your own will and follow various missions, Skyrim offers that same open world with a more medieval touch, add dragons. Plus, with a Legend of Zelda amiibo, you can get special outfits and gear.
Old school: CrossCode
If playing Breath of the Wild inspired you to go back to Zelda's early days like games with something in 16-bit style, CrossCode is a great pick. Go through the dungeons and make it out by completing puzzles and battle your foes along the way.
Be the hero!
If you need more heroism in your life, these are the games for you. You could be looking for many things in Zelda like games from the open world, to the hero story, to dungeon fights. With these games, you will get the little piece of Zelda you may be craving after Breath of the Wild.
Taking it back, but keeping it updated with The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening offers that dungeon-crawler Gameboy style but has an adorable updated 3D graphic look. If you like the 16-bit style and are looking for a dungeon-crawler with more that style, CrossCode has you covered. But you can always check out the latest and most unique of playstyles in the Zelda universe with Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and scratch that Zelda itch too! No matter what you love about Breath of the Wild, there is a new game for you to play next! Let us know which is your favorite.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Third-party Nintendo Switch docks that won't brick your console
Third-party docks are known to break Nintendo Switch consoles in the past. We've done the research and identified some trustworthy docks that are safe to use. See which one fits your needs.
Deck out your Switch Lite with these sweet accessories
Having the right accessories can vastly improve your gaming experience. We've gathered the best companion items for the Nintendo Switch Lite. See what catches your interest.
Our top picks for what to spend your Nintendo Switch gift card on
Woohoo! So, you were given a Nintendo Switch gift card as a present. Not sure what to spend it on? Here are our top picks.