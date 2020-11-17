Mario Kart 8 Deluxe brings the classic racing game franchise to the Nintendo Switch, letting players control favorite characters from Mario Bros. titles and other Nintendo games. While it's best with a steering wheel controller , all you need is a set of Joy-Cons to challenge yourself and some friends to fun and silly competition. But if you're looking to change things up, there are plenty of other great Nintendo Switch games that will provide fresh thrills.

Start your engines

If you're looking for the best games to play after Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you'll find plenty of other excellent options on the Nintendo Switch. If you're hooked on kart racers and love getting to spend time with classic characters, Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing is a great option. You can also see Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails in their original element with a fresh version of SEGA's 2-D platformer.

Party game enthusiasts can't go wrong with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, it's one of the best Nintendo Switch games and will offer a huge amount of fun as you try to unlock its huge cast of characters.

Another one of best games on the console, Splatoon 2 is a family-friendly shooter that lets you enjoy some friendly competition by covering everything in ink. No matter what you love about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, we hope this list will be helpful in figuring out what should dominate your Switch next!