If you loved Paper Mario: The Origami King, chances are you may be looking for other Paper Mario like games to play next. There are plenty of Nintendo Switch games that are in the Mario world, are fun platformers, have a cute art style to them, or have a combination of these qualities! We've found the best ones you might enjoy.
★Featured favorite: Luigi's Mansion 3
- More handmade: Yoshi's Crafted World
- Cute graphics, crazy difficult: Cuphead
- Relive the classics: Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- What a gem: Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
- Keep it bright: Newt One
- DIY: Super Mario Maker 2
- Play with your enemies: Kirby Star Allies
★Featured favorite: Luigi's Mansion 3
If you like playing a game with a twist on the classic Mario story like Paper Mario does, try playing as his brother in Luigi's Mansion 3! This is a kid-friendly, spooky game where Luigi's friends are captured by ghosts in a haunted mansion. With the help of the professor, Gooigi, and a vacuum, Luigi is determined to get them back.
More handmade: Yoshi's Crafted World
The handmade look of the origami characters in Paper Mario: The Origami King was a cool design choice that switched up the look of the game. With Yoshi's Crafted World, you get more of that idea with a totally handmade aesthetic. From the Yoshi characters, to the trees in the background, to the main elements of the levels, this whole experience is beautifully put together to look like it's made with things you can find in your every day life.
Cute graphics, crazy difficult: Cuphead
Don't let the cuteness fool you, this one's a doozy. Cuphead is a fighter game with old cartoon-style graphics that prides itself on being difficult. Because of the difficulty and given the main characters are fighting to pay back a debt to the devil, this is not what we would consider a kid-friendly option.
Relive the classics: Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Nintendo has always been good at switching up its Mario games so they don't feel like the same game hashed out again and again. Paper Mario and Super Mario 3D All-Stars are both great examples of that. With Super Mario 3D All-Stars, players can play three of the fan favorite Mario games made over the years, Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, all for the price of one.
What a gem: Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
If you liked being able to play with characters that you normally just play alongside, you might like Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, where the Toads are the main characters for a change! Search for treasure in a variety of worlds and complete the puzzles you encounter. You can even work together and have a friend join you too!
Keep it bright: Newt One
Although it isn't in the Mario universe, Newt One is a Paper Mario-like game in that it's an adorable platformer that brings a fun twist to this type of game. When you start playing, the world is dark and quiet. As you go on completing different things in the world it gains color and music. You quite literally make the world a brighter place!
DIY: Super Mario Maker 2
Have you ever played a bad platformer game and thought you'd do a better job making one yourself? Now is your chance to prove it! With Super Mario Maker 2, you can make and play your own platform adventure. If you have Nintendo Switch Online you can even share your levels online for others to try!
Play with your enemies: Kirby Star Allies
You can keep being friends with your enemies in Kirby Star Allies. Kirby is able to befriend his enemies and work together to use their powers to create new weapons as you go through the levels. This game is a great choice for children when it comes to difficulty level.
That's a wrap
Lucky for you, there's no shortage of Paper Mario-like games for your next gaming experience on the Nintendo Switch. However, out of all the choices, we highly recommend Luigi's Mansion 3 since it gives the Mario franchise a bit of a twist like the Paper Mario games do. It's kid-friendly, fun, and offers a unique character to play. If you want to keep it light, cute, and handmade, Yoshi's Crafted World is the pick for you! It will give you that same cutesy feeling with a different texture.
We also love the idea of taking it up a notch with a difficult platformer like Cuphead. It has a cute and unique animation style like Paper Mario does, only this game goes into classic cartoons instead of paper. However, this one is not for beginners! It's very difficult to play, which is honestly part of the fun.
